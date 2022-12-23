Well God did say that there will b a new heaven and earth. So CA is next. There's Shasta Yosemite, mammoth. So yes they created land
The Earth is going through it's own change of life. And people have known this for years that the Earth changes to form different islands and all the volcanoes in the earthquakes going off helping this change and we just happened to be Here at the time of the change. And another thing that doesn't help is all the gas the oil the coal all the minerals they're pulling out of the Earth it's there for a reason to help lubricate the plates and move things along but the big businesses keep pulling more and more out until one day they will finally destroy Earth
Lassen erupted just over 100 years ago, spewing lava over 90 miles away. Luckily no one was hurt but there is amazing footage online.
Related
The World's Largest Volcano Is Erupting for the First Time in Nearly 40 Years
Officials Say California Town Is a ‘Total Mess’ After 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake
A volcano erupts in the United States
California earthquake: Video shows devastation from 6.4 magnitude tremor near San Francisco
Deadly Yellowstone supervolcano could cause a 'nuclear winter' and kill 90,000
Scientists Underestimate Magma Distance That Death Valley's Ubehebe Crater Can Reach During a Volcanic Eruption
Five Volcanoes Erupting At The Same Time Rounds Out A Year That Started With The Historic Eruption In Tonga
The Salton Sea is on track to become ‘Lithium Valley’
Sunrise brief: California pulls the plug on rooftop solar
The Hawaiian Islands are physically moving towards Japan at a rate of four inches per year
Decorated Navy commander found dead in California home month after taking over elite SEAL team: reports
Large Aggressive Shark Seen Feeding on Snorkeler: 'Red Cloud in the Water'
Satellites detect no real climate benefit from 10 years of forest carbon offsets in California
Potential Category 3 atmospheric river to hit Northern California
Raging Storm to Bring Torrential Rainfall in California and Southwest Before Hitting Inland US Next Week
A New Type of Dolphin Has Evolved in the Pacific Ocean
Two volcanoes erupt simultaneously in Hawaii for first time in decades: "A very sacred event that we are watching"
Humboldt County Earthquake Caused Structural Damage, Power Outages, and Injuries
Climate Change to Make Massive California Earthquake Even More Devastating
Photos Show Massive Damage From California Earthquake: 'Pretty Chaotic'
Newsweek
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 57