Dana Point, CA

travelawaits.com

7 Amazing Wildlife Experiences Not To Miss Along The California Coast

The communities and coastlines between Los Angeles and San Francisco, California, are less populated than the larger urban areas, which creates amazing opportunities to spot a variety of wildlife living and thriving in the mountainous and coastal ecosystems. Some, like the free-range zebras or the Catalina Island bison, were brought to the area while others, like the sea otters, Northern elephant seals, and Tule elk, are native.
LOS ANGELES, CA
BoardingArea

My Christmas Eve In Orange County, California

I had a great Christmas Eve with my kids in Orange County, California…a bit of calm before an unanticipated storm. My wife Heidi, a nurse, was working so I was left with the kids. I rose at 4:00 am to get my blogging done for the morning so that the kids would not have to occupy themselves when they woke up.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
sanclementetimes.com

Midterm Election Shows County’s Shifting Political Landscape

Orange County’s political parties are in a period of change, explains Jodi Balma, political science department co-coordinator and professor at Fullerton College. The 2022 Midterm Election demonstrated just how purple the county is, Balma says, noting that Republicans lost majority control of the Orange County Board of Supervisors for the first time in decades.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

California woman hits monster casino jackpot on Christmas

Before heading back to the North Pole, Santa stopped by Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California to deliver a Christmas gift to a lucky gambler. A woman from Baldwin Park, just east of Los Angeles, hit a $300,000 jackpot on a slot machine Christmas morning, the casino announced. The woman, who did not want her […]
TEMECULA, CA
danapointtimes.com

Dana Wharf Whale Report: Fin Whales Taking the Early Spotlight

Every week, Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching provides the Dana Point Times and San Clemente Times a report on the week’s whale and dolphin sightings from naturalist Laura Lopez, in addition to a weekly log. Here is Lopez’s report for the past week:. Gray whales are usually...
DANA POINT, CA
Tourine

4 Best restaurants in Los Angeles for Christmas 2022

Los Angeles is a diverse and vibrant city with a wide range of dining options, making it a great place to celebrate Christmas with a special meal at a restaurant. From high-end fine dining to casual and cozy neighborhood spots, there are many restaurants in Los Angeles that offer festive menus and holiday cheer during the Christmas season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Southwest Airlines cancels many departing Southern California flights

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this article indicated Southwest had canceled all departing flights from Los Angeles area airports until Dec. 31. While many flights are canceled or delayed, the airline says only booking is largely “unavailable” until Dec. 31. We regret this error. What began as a crisis for Southwest Airlines amid a […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in California

Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you like eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, for their delicious food and good service.
CALIFORNIA STATE
newportbeachindy.com

Drenched OC Comes to Fashion Island

Angela Parretta, founder of Drenched LA and Tread + Soul in LA, has recently opened her third fitness studio, Drenched OC, at Fashion Island in Newport Beach. The studio features hot Pilates with reformers and welcomes all levels. Drenched OC is Newport Beach’s first and only hot reformer studio.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA

