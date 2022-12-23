Read full article on original website
I've lived in California's Orange County for 40 years. Here are the 8 best things to do here besides going to Disneyland.
Just a short drive from Disneyland in Anaheim, Orange County has six beach towns that boast excellent restaurants, art galleries, and shopping.
travelawaits.com
7 Amazing Wildlife Experiences Not To Miss Along The California Coast
The communities and coastlines between Los Angeles and San Francisco, California, are less populated than the larger urban areas, which creates amazing opportunities to spot a variety of wildlife living and thriving in the mountainous and coastal ecosystems. Some, like the free-range zebras or the Catalina Island bison, were brought to the area while others, like the sea otters, Northern elephant seals, and Tule elk, are native.
My Christmas Eve In Orange County, California
I had a great Christmas Eve with my kids in Orange County, California…a bit of calm before an unanticipated storm. My wife Heidi, a nurse, was working so I was left with the kids. I rose at 4:00 am to get my blogging done for the morning so that the kids would not have to occupy themselves when they woke up.
sanclementetimes.com
Midterm Election Shows County’s Shifting Political Landscape
Orange County’s political parties are in a period of change, explains Jodi Balma, political science department co-coordinator and professor at Fullerton College. The 2022 Midterm Election demonstrated just how purple the county is, Balma says, noting that Republicans lost majority control of the Orange County Board of Supervisors for the first time in decades.
California woman wins jackpot at Pechanga Resort Casino
Before heading back to the North Pole, Santa stopped by the Pechanga Resort Casino to drop a Christmas present off to a lucky guest.
California woman hits monster casino jackpot on Christmas
Before heading back to the North Pole, Santa stopped by Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California to deliver a Christmas gift to a lucky gambler. A woman from Baldwin Park, just east of Los Angeles, hit a $300,000 jackpot on a slot machine Christmas morning, the casino announced. The woman, who did not want her […]
NBC Los Angeles
Plan for Rain to Close Out 2022 in Southern California. Here's the Timeline
The last week of 2022 will bring rain and cooler temperatures to Southern California following a warm and sunny Christmas holiday weekend. Monday will be the final warm and dry day before the weather turnaround. Expect rain on Tuesday and several more chances of wet weather through the rest of the week.
foxla.com
OC Sheriffs find body of missing San Juan Capistrano woman
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. - Orange County Sheriff's search and rescue teams believe they have found the body of a San Juan Capistrano woman who was reported missing last week. Shirley "Jean" Airth was 94 years old. She was last seen on Dec. 18, leaving her San Juan Capistrano home...
oc-breeze.com
Jurassic Quest, the nation’s biggest dinosaur experience, migrates to Orange County
North America’s most popular interactive dinosaur experience is BACK, BIGGER and BETTER than EVER! Orange County-area families can walk among the nation’s biggest herd of photorealistic dinosaurs when Jurassic Quest® opens at the Orange County Fair & Event Center for a limited run, Jan. 14-16. Jurassic Quest...
KTLA.com
Famed mountain lion P-22 will not be put on display at L.A. Natural History Museum
The remains of P-22, the famous mountain lion who roamed the Hollywood Hills for more than a decade, have been transported to the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County. What happens next, however, is unclear. Museum officials were joined by descendants from several Native American tribes who led a...
Orange County, San Diego among popular California destinations for prospective renters
Apartment hunting can be challenging, especially if you are looking for a vacancy in California. A new study from RentCafe, an apartment search website, outlined how hard the apartment search was for prospective movers in its 2022 Year-End Report for the Golden State. The study found that Orange County, the city of San Diego and […]
danapointtimes.com
Dana Wharf Whale Report: Fin Whales Taking the Early Spotlight
Every week, Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching provides the Dana Point Times and San Clemente Times a report on the week’s whale and dolphin sightings from naturalist Laura Lopez, in addition to a weekly log. Here is Lopez’s report for the past week:. Gray whales are usually...
4 Best restaurants in Los Angeles for Christmas 2022
Los Angeles is a diverse and vibrant city with a wide range of dining options, making it a great place to celebrate Christmas with a special meal at a restaurant. From high-end fine dining to casual and cozy neighborhood spots, there are many restaurants in Los Angeles that offer festive menus and holiday cheer during the Christmas season.
Southwest Airlines cancels many departing Southern California flights
Editor’s Note: A previous version of this article indicated Southwest had canceled all departing flights from Los Angeles area airports until Dec. 31. While many flights are canceled or delayed, the airline says only booking is largely “unavailable” until Dec. 31. We regret this error. What began as a crisis for Southwest Airlines amid a […]
NBC Los Angeles
Firefighters Lift Spirits of Nine People Stuck in Hotel Elevator on Christmas Eve
At least they’ll have a story to tell. Nine people, including some on a holiday visit from Tahiti, were rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in a hotel elevator on Christmas Eve. Orange County firefighters responded to the hotel in Buena Park just before 10 a.m. Friday in the...
A Monrovia Convent Was Battling Rising Costs. Here's How Ripping Out Its Lush Lawn Will Preserve Its Future
Maryknoll Sisters convent in Monrovia is proving that a serene environment doesn't need a lush green lawn.
4 Great Seafood Places in California
Photo byPhoto by Anastasiia Rusaeva on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you like eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, for their delicious food and good service.
Massive King Tide Waves To Strike California Coast
Here's when you can expect to see them.
KTLA.com
Riverside County home’s over-the-top Christmas decorations illuminate the city
A homeowner in Menifee, California is dazzling neighbors with a home Christmas display that puts Clark W. Griswold to shame. Amalitsa Anastasiou of Loire Valley Lane has won “House of the Year” in this Riverside County city for 20 years in a row, she says. Visitors come from...
newportbeachindy.com
Drenched OC Comes to Fashion Island
Angela Parretta, founder of Drenched LA and Tread + Soul in LA, has recently opened her third fitness studio, Drenched OC, at Fashion Island in Newport Beach. The studio features hot Pilates with reformers and welcomes all levels. Drenched OC is Newport Beach’s first and only hot reformer studio.
