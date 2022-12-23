ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spider-Man 4: Marvel fans given update on status of next live-action film

By Louis Chilton
Marvel fans have been given a potentially frustrating update on the development of the next live-action Spider-Man film.

Tom Holland has played Peter Parker (aka Spider-Man) in three films across the Marvel Cinematic Universe : 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming , 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home and 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home .

While a fourth film has yet to be confirmed, it is widely expected that the character will return in another sequel, with Holland on record as being keen to reprise the role.

Unlike most Marvel characters, the rights to Spider-Man are owned by Sony, who have produced the last three films in collaboration with Marvel Studios.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in a new interview, however, Sony Pictures chairman Tom Rothman suggested that a new Spider-Man film would not be arriving any time soon.

“When you can expect it? I don’t know. Serve no wine before it’s time,” he said.

Back in May, Rothman had told Deadline : “We have our Marvel business, which breaks into three tranches. There are the Spider-Man movies, and we’re currently at work on two Spider-Verse sequels to our Oscar-winning animated movie, with [directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller].

“We hope to get working on the next Spider-Man movie.”

Some fans have voiced their frustration at the latest update, calling for the next project to be announced.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R5aDE_0jsWx2Po00

“Idc give me announcement,” one person wrote.

“Just hurry up and give us a Spider-Man film,” commented another.

While it is expected that Holland will likely return for the next film, some fans have called for Tobey Maguire or Andrew Garfield’s versions of the character to be given new sequels instead.

Both actors played Spider-Man in previous film adaptations, and reprised the role in No Way Home .

