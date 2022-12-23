ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midwest City, OK

Police investigate drive-by shooting in Midwest City

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
 4 days ago

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a reported drive-by shooting in Midwest City.

Around midnight, Midwest City police were called to an apartment complex near S.E. 29th and Air Depot.

Investigators say multiple gunshots were fired, which caused damage to doors and windows.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

So far, police have not released any information about a possible suspect.

