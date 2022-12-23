Cavaliers, NBA make decision on Friday night Cleveland game
CLEVELAND (WJW) – The game goes on as scheduled.
That word from the Cleveland Cavaliers Friday morning as all of Northeast Ohio were being told to stay home amid a dangerous blizzard with 65 mph wind gusts and wind chills -20 below.Instant weather updates here
“We know the weather can be a bit unpredictable here in Northeast Ohio,” the Cavaliers told FOX 8 in a statement.
They played the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Breaking News
Here are the biggest threats with this storm through Saturday.
“We’re in constant communication with the NBA and local officials and we are taking every precaution to keep our fans and team members safe,” the Cavaliers told FOX 8.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.
Comments / 1