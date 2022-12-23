ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cavaliers, NBA make decision on Friday night Cleveland game

By Talia Naquin
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 4 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The game goes on as scheduled.

That word from the Cleveland Cavaliers Friday morning as all of Northeast Ohio were being told to stay home amid a dangerous blizzard with 65 mph wind gusts and wind chills -20 below.

“We know the weather can be a bit unpredictable here in Northeast Ohio,” the Cavaliers told FOX 8 in a statement.

They played the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

“We’re in constant communication with the NBA and local officials and we are taking every precaution to keep our fans and team members safe,” the Cavaliers told FOX 8.

