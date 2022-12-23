‘We lost one of our partners today’: LASD K9 killed during shootout that left suspect dead in Gardena

A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department K9 was shot and killed while responding to a standoff with an armed suspect in Gardena Thursday.

“We lost one of our partners today. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the death of beloved Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) K9 Jack,” Sheriff Robert Luna posted on Twitter Friday morning.

Deputy K9 Jack is seen in an image posted by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Jack was a member of the sheriff department’s Special Enforcement Bureau that responded to an apartment the 1800 block of West 145th Street regarding an assault with a deadly weapon suspect who had barricaded himself at the location a day earlier.

The unidentified suspect had allegedly shot at someone during a dispute Wednesday and then holed up inside the apartment for more than 24 hours when deputies, including Jack, made entry around 5:42 p.m. Thursday.

The suspect responded with gunfire, striking and killing the K9, the sheriff’s department stated in a news release.

“K9 Jack was tragically shot and killed by a violent armed suspect during a tactical operation in Gardena,” Luna posted following the incident.

The suspect was then involved in a shootout with deputies when he was struck and killed, the sheriff’s department stated.

No other deputies appeared to be injured in the shooting.

Deputies did recover a firearm at the scene, according to the news release.

Jack was described as a “devoted member” of the Special Enforcement Bureau for the past four years.

“K9 Jack saved numerous lives and courageously protected members of the Bureau during countless tactical operations,” Luna said.

Jack was described as a Belgian Malinois who was imported from the Netherlands to become a member of the department in 2019.

