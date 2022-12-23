ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardena, CA

‘We lost one of our partners today’: LASD K9 killed during shootout that left suspect dead in Gardena

By Tony Kurzweil
KTLA
KTLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40Oyyp_0jsWwYis00

A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department K9 was shot and killed while responding to a standoff with an armed suspect in Gardena Thursday.

“We lost one of our partners today. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the death of beloved Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) K9 Jack,” Sheriff Robert Luna posted on Twitter Friday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jue01_0jsWwYis00
Deputy K9 Jack is seen in an image posted by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Jack was a member of the sheriff department’s Special Enforcement Bureau that responded to an apartment the 1800 block of West 145th Street regarding an assault with a deadly weapon suspect who had barricaded himself at the location a day earlier.

The unidentified suspect had allegedly shot at someone during a dispute Wednesday and then holed up inside the apartment for more than 24 hours when deputies, including Jack, made entry around 5:42 p.m. Thursday.

The suspect responded with gunfire, striking and killing the K9, the sheriff’s department stated in a news release.

“K9 Jack was tragically shot and killed by a violent armed suspect during a tactical operation in Gardena,” Luna posted following the incident.

The suspect was then involved in a shootout with deputies when he was struck and killed, the sheriff’s department stated.

No other deputies appeared to be injured in the shooting.

Deputies did recover a firearm at the scene, according to the news release.

Jack was described as a “devoted member” of the Special Enforcement Bureau for the past four years.

“K9 Jack saved numerous lives and courageously protected members of the Bureau during countless tactical operations,” Luna said.

Jack was described as a Belgian Malinois who was imported from the Netherlands to become a member of the department in 2019.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 1

Mike Riddick
3d ago

what's screwed up they sent the k9 in a situation knowing the was a suspect armed with a deadly weapon. poor doggo, police are lame for that.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
goldrushcam.com

Riverside County Sheriff's Department Reports Two Suspects in Custody for Christmas Eve Shooting Resulting in Death of a Perris Resident

December 26, 2022 - The Riverside County Sheriff's Department reports on December 24, 2022, at 11:02 PM, deputies from the Perris Sheriff’s Station responded to a report of a shooting at a residence in the 300 block of West 7th Street in Perris. Upon arriving, deputies located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound, who was pronounced deceased at the scene. A crime scene was secured and the Central Homicide Unit responded to assume the investigation. The victim was identified as Rafael Morales, a 27-year-old resident of Perris.
PERRIS, CA
KTLA

Christmas shooting leaves 1 dead outside Palmdale apartment

Authorities are searching for whoever shot and killed a person outside a Palmdale apartment on Christmas Day. Deputies received a call around 8:30 p.m. Sunday reporting a gunshot victim at the Arbor at Palmdale apartments located near 10th Street East and Avenue Q. The victim was found on the ground outside an apartment not far […]
PALMDALE, CA
foxla.com

Man accused of 'randomly' shooting at homes in Murrieta on Christmas Day, drawing hours-long SWAT standoff

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A Riverside County neighborhood was on edge Christmas Day after residents say a man started shooting at houses at random. The shots being fired in the Murrieta neighborhood drew the SWAT team's attention Sunday morning, as local police warned residents in the area of Calle San Vicente and Calle San Clemente to stay indoors from 10 a.m. to around 1:45 p.m.
MURRIETA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Woman killed during street takeover in South LA

LOS ANGELES – A 24-year-old woman was fatally injured when she was struck by a vehicle doing “donuts” during a street takeover in the Hyde Park community of South Los Angeles on Christmas night, authorities said Monday. The woman was standing at the northeast corner of Crenshaw...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Elderly woman pepper sprays would-be robber in Westminster

A woman in her 80s thwarted a Christmas Day armed robbery in Westminster by pepper spraying the suspect as he tried to steal her purse, police said. The incident unfolded early Sunday as the woman went for a walk before celebrating the holiday. She was in the area of Bushard Street and England Avenue when […]
WESTMINSTER, CA
newsantaana.com

An O.C. Intake Release Center inmate died at a hospital in Santa Ana

Santa Ana, Ca. – On Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, an inmate housed at the Intake Release Center in Santa Ana died at the hospital. The decedent is Sean Conroy Whiting, 35, who was booked into jail on Dec. 21 by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department for violation of a domestic violence restraining order.
SANTA ANA, CA
newsantaana.com

Westminster police pursuit ended in a drug bust

Last Friday night, at approximately 11 p.m., a Westminster police department officer attempted to stop a vehicle for California Vehicle Code (CVC) violations at Westminster Blvd/Beach Blvd. The driver, 60-year-old Tim Hughes of Downey, CA, failed to pull over and a pursuit ensued. During the pursuit, Hughes began throwing suspected...
WESTMINSTER, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man stabs relative to death in Compton

COMPTON, Calif. – A man was stabbed to death by a relative in Compton on Christmas night, authorities said Monday. Deputies summoned to the 100 block of North Culver Avenue minutes after 10 p.m. Sunday found the victim, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The 20-25-year-old man suffered...
COMPTON, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Woman Sues LA County Over Sons Death by Deputies

The mother of a man shot to death in a confrontation with deputies in the Florence-Firestone neighborhood in August is suing Los Angeles County, alleging her son's actions did not justify the use of deadly force and that race may have been a factor. Gloria Sanchez Gallegos' Compton Superior Court...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man assaulted by two suspects while working on car in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. – A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries when he was attacked by two suspects while working on a vehicle in Long Beach, authorities said Saturday. The victim told officers that he fled the location and heard gunfire while leaving. Officers located evidence, including shell casings, that a shooting had occurred at the scene of the attack, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA

KTLA

93K+
Followers
16K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy