SLCPD Captain and son negotiate with barricaded man in domestic violence incident
On Monday, a Salt Lake City Police Captain and his son, who is also a full-time officer, responded to a domestic violence call that turned into a situation involving a barricaded man.
ABC 4
Salt Lake woman kidnapped by knifepoint and forced to drive on Christmas Eve
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested after allegedly holding a woman against her will by knifepoint and forcing her to drive him around on Christmas Eve. The suspect, a 53-year-old man, is facing charges of one Class A misdemeanor count of threat of violence, one second-degree felony count of aggravated assault, one first-degree felony count of aggravated kidnapping, and one third-degree felony count of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person.
KUTV
SWAT called after Orem man purposely damages his rented residence
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — A man was arrested on Christmas after SWAT was called to his residence, where officials reported finding intentional damage worth thousands of dollars. Kevin Whimpey, 32, reportedly caused over $10,000 in damages to the residence he rented in Orem on Sunday. The address of his residence was not initially specified.
Salt Lake City man with history of violent behavior arrested for allegedly assaulting apartment resident on Christmas
A man was arrested on Christmas for psychically attacking an apartment resident and putting him in a chokehold, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department.
ksl.com
Utah County man accused of damaging home, police drone and patrol car
OREM — An Orem man who police say caused extensive damage to his home was arrested by a SWAT team on Sunday, but then continued his destructive behavior after he was taken into custody, according to police. The incident began when a 32-year-old man, whom police described as "manic,"...
Gephardt Daily
Salt Lake City police: 3 critically injured in Rose Park crash
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Three people were critically injured in what Salt Lake City police are calling a potential alcohol-related crash Monday night in Rose Park. Officers responded about 11 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash at 650 N. 900 West, according to Salt...
KUTV
Police share resources for victims as domestic violence calls spike during holiday season
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A spike in domestic violence calls are received during the holiday season, according to Salt Lake City police. There are a number of reasons for the increase — in the winter, people spend more time indoors with the added stress of kids being home from school and extended family coming to town.
KSLTV
Shoe sale turned armed robbery in Pleasant Grove late Saturday
PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — A man pulled a gun when he met up with someone to purchase shoes off of Facebook Marketplace, robbing the victim of the shoes. At approximately 11:37 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a call of an armed robbery that had happened about 15 minutes prior.
ABC 4
West Valley man found guilty of killing woman, injuring two others in car
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A man who was accused of firing a gun inside a full car, killing a woman and wounding two others, was found guilty on the five charges presented against him. Jayson Chase, 42, was found guilty of one first degree felony count of...
KUTV
Partnered with Utah Naloxone, officers perform 600th opioid overdose reversal
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Six hundred people have been saved from an overdose in Utah with the help of law enforcement and the overdose reversal agent Naloxone. Utah Naloxone, a harm reduction non-profit organization, has provided the medicine to multiple partners throughout the state for years. “You were...
Pickup rams Park City storage unit gate after driver locked inside
Charging documents indicate the man hadn’t paid rent and followed another client's vehicle inside. When he couldn’t get out, he rammed the front gate with his pickup truck.
Man allegedly claimed to have vials of viruses in his pockets as he robbed Salt Lake County banks
A homeless man robbed two banks in the Salt Lake County area this Dec., claiming to have "viral viruses" in his pockets, according to the Unified Police Dept.
KSLTV
The Grinch spotted in Roy, Police chase on foot
ROY, Utah — Officers with the Roy City Police Department dressed up for Christmas and chased the Grinch on foot. A press release on Facebook said Sgt. Santa Claus and his elf officers worked to apprehend a burglar early Sunday morning. The burglar, dressed up in Santa attire, was...
ABC 4
POLICE: Alleged serial construction fraudster arrested
WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man was arrested in late November, accused of defrauding several victims out of nearly $44,000 across Weber and Davis County and Roy City. Police are now asking other victims to report their experiences as well. Anthony Tobias Aguilar, 55, faces charges of engaging...
West Valley City man injured after shooting self while cleaning gun
A West Valley City man ended up in the hospital this evening after police say he accidentally shot himself while cleaning his gun.
KSLTV
Man in critical condition after hit-and-run in West Valley
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A man was hospitalized with critical injuries after he was hit in a hit-and-run. At approximately 9 p.m. the man was crossing a street when a white Toyota truck turned left from southbound 3600 West onto 4100 South and hit him. The light was...
Fugitive shot dead after pulling gun on U.S. Marshals in West Valley City
One man has died after an officer-involved shooting in West Valley City on Wednesday, Dec. 21.
KUTV
Auto-pedestrian crash at dim Redwood Road intersection leaves man in critical condition
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A man was transported in critical condition after being struck by a car while apparently standing in the northbound lanes of Redwood Road in West Valley City. The incident happened Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, shortly before 6:50 p.m. at the 3600 South intersection.
KSLTV
Self-proclaimed Utah millionaire sentenced to jail in assault, kidnapping
SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake man accused of holding a woman in his house for several weeks, assaulting her on multiple occasions during that time and threatening to kill her family members, has been sentenced to serve 85 days in jail. Ramone Mauricio Martinez, 39, was sentenced...
Ice climber falls 40 feet at Bridal Veil Falls
An ice climber fell 40 feet while climbing east of Bridal Veil Falls, according to the Utah County Sheriff's Office.
