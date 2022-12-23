ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

mikeandjonpodcast.com

Brighton woman killed in Ohio truck crash

Four people are dead, including a Livingston County woman, following a multi-vehicle crash over the weekend in Ohio. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 63-year-old Kimberly A. Siegrist of Brighton was a passenger in a 2023 GMC Terrain, driven by 32-year-old Lauren M. Hahn of Westland, when it was struck by a tractor trailer Saturday on I-75 in Shelby County, north of Dayton. Hahn was also killed.
BRIGHTON, MI
fox2detroit.com

Violent Christmas weekend in Detroit continues into Monday

After a violent holiday weekend in Detroit, police handled even more shootings Monday. In one shooting, a man was shot in the face on the city's west side. On the east side, a tow truck driver shot a man who tried to rob him in what police are calling self-defense.
DETROIT, MI
East Coast Traveler

5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog Joints

Where Are The Best Michigan Hot Dog JointsPhoto byPhoto: Unsplash. Michigan is a state that is famous for hot dogs. The classic Coney Island dog is one of the most popular food spots for hot dogs in Michigan, and there are several unique preparations for these delicious treats. There are a few stand-out locations in Michigan; below are a few of our picks for "The Best MI Hot Dog Joints."
FLINT, MI
HometownLife.com

At last! Bad Brads BBQ opens in Livonia after massive delay

Motorists have driven by the new Bad Brads BBQ on Farmington Road for more than a year. They watched as the building renovations were finished, complete with new signage and a fresh new patio. And then, they waited. More than a year after finishing the renovations and two years since...
LIVONIA, MI
Jalopnik

The Oldest Surviving School Bus Is a Reminder of Just How Far Education Has Come

In one of my favorite places in the world, the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan, there is so much on display that it’s easy to let legendary objects of automotive history fly under the radar. There’s one vehicle, sitting in a hallway on the very edge of the main display hall, that should not go overlooked: a 1927 Blue Bird School Bus — the oldest surviving example in the U.S.
DEARBORN, MI
fox2detroit.com

20 displaced after apartment fire leads to busted pipes

DETROIT (FOX 2) - It wasn't a pretty sight inside a Southwest Detroit apartment building after a combination of flooding and fire displaced some 20 people. At least one person ended up in the hospital with smoke inhalation due to the fire, which started in an upper floor of the 12-story complex.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

2 people killed, 3 injured in Christmas weekend shootings, Detroit police say

Detroit — Two people were found dead and three others were injured in four separate shootings in Detroit over the holiday weekend, according to Detroit police. Officers were sent at 7:48 a.m. Sunday to the area of John R. Street and Lantz Avenue for a report of a person who was down, Detroit Police Sgt. Jordan Hall said.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Fire nearly out at Detroit storage facility near Belle Isle bridge, more than 12 hours later

Detroit firefighters were extinguishing the final hot spots of a four-alarm fire at a storage facility on the city's east side late Friday, more than 12 hours after crews were dispatched to the scene at the intersection of Canton Street and East Lafayette. Detroit Fire Department Chief James C. Harris said that the fire began around 5 a.m. Friday at the facility just east of downtown Detroit and blocks away from the bridge to Belle...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Residents escape bitter cold in warming centers

Detroit — Terrance Jones burst into tears. The father of 4-year-old Kyrie had been sleeping in a car and bouncing around motels after they became homeless last July. While in a fast food restaurant downtown last week, Jones started making calls to figure out a new path. He couldn't live that way anymore. A man who overheard his conversations made a suggestion that led him to the warming center at Cass Community Social Services, where he and his son have been living for the past week.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Youth's traffic death sparks call for safer roads in Dearborn Heights

Dearborn Heights — The death of a Dearborn Heights youth in October has pushed residents to call for city officials to raise safety standards around school district zones. Joseph Smith, a 12-year-old student in Dearborn Heights District No. 7, was returning home from a football game at Annapolis High School on the night of Oct. 14 when he was hit by a vehicle near Pardee Avenue and Annapolis Street.
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI
fox2detroit.com

MAP: Freezing temperatures, high winds create mess on Metro Detroit roads

DETROIT (FOX 2) - If you're headed out Sunday, take it slow. While there isn't much snow on the ground, roads across Metro Detroit are icy. Treacherous conditions have led to numerous crashes, spin-outs, and pileups, both in Southeast Michigan and around the state. With high winds blowing snow around,...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Billie Jo Smith disappeared from Detroit on Christmas day 17 years ago

DETROIT – Billie Jo Smith has been missing from Detroit for 17 years. She was last seen on Dec. 25, 2005. Smith was 35 years old. She would be 52 years old now. According to officials, Smith disappeared under “suspicious circumstances.”. She is described as being 5′5′' tall...
DETROIT, MI
