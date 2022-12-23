Read full article on original website
WIBW
Two people taken to hospital, one critical, in Central Topeka house fire
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after getting stuck in a Central Topeka house fire Monday. Topeka Fire Marshal Alan Stahl told 13 NEWS the person was rescued from the home at 1278 of SW Lincoln, and taken to the hospital. Another person escaped on their own. They were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
1 hospitalized with life-threatening injuries in Topeka house fire
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department is on the scene of a house fire in Central Topeka on Monday night. Firefighters traveled to the 1200 block of Southwest Lincoln St. in Topeka after receiving a report of a home on fire, according to Shawnee County Dispatch. The TFD received a call for the fire […]
WIBW
Fire destroys Topeka man’s home on Christmas morning
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to Shawnee County Dispatch, a house fire was reported Christmas morning, Saturday, December 25th, at 408 SW Lincoln. According to a Facebook message from a viewer, a GoFundMe was created for the victim of the fire. In the GoFundMe it states that the fire was started by a space heater.
WIBW
Small fire at dry cleaner in Manhattan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - At 4:19 a.m. Friday morning, the Manhattan Fire Department was dispatched to Stickels Cleaners at 714 N. 12th St. for a report of a structure fire. Upon arrival, crews found a small fire in a shed behind the business with an occupant working to extinguish the fire. The fire was contained within 10 minutes of arrival. A total of 16 firefighters responded on 6 fire apparatus with the last units clearing at around 5:15 a.m. No injuries were reported.
1 dead in SE Topeka car crash on Christmas Day
TOPEKA (KSNT) – One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash in southeast Topeka. The Topeka Police Department says the crash happened around 2:15 a.m. on Dec. 25 in the 100 block of Southeast 37th St. The driver of a car was heading west on Southeast 37th St. when the vehicle left the road, hit […]
KVOE
WEATHER: Recent brutal cold causes several business sprinkler heads to fail
The biting cold air temperatures did no favors to several local businesses, notably with failed sprinkler heads or broken sprinkler lines. Emporia Fire responded to three separate incidents of sprinkler issues at local businesses Saturday:. *Emporia Fire responded to the Dynamic Discs headquarters around 3:30 pm, finding a sprinkler head...
WIBW
Two Topekans taken to hospital following rollover crash along Kansas Turnpike
AUBURN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topekans were transported to a local hospital following a rollover crash early Monday on Interstate 335 along the Kansas Turnpike in Osage County, authorities said. The crash was reported at 2:44 a.m. Monday on I-335 about seven miles southwest of the city of Auburn. According...
WIBW
TPD investigating fatal Christmas morning crash
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka police are investigating a fatality crash that occurred early on Christmas morning. Officials said around 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, December 25, TPD officers were dispatched to a crash in the 100 block of SE 37th St. involving one vehicle. A car travelling west on SE 37th St left the roadway, struck a utility pole, and came to rest in a nearby front yard.
Multiple crashes, 3 fatalities happen on Kansas highways over Christmas weekend
According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), multiple crashes occurred on state highways on Christmas Eve and Christmas day, including three fatalities.
One dead after fire at Kansas homeless campsite
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Authorities are investigating a fatal fire that occurred Friday morning in north Topeka. Just before 4 a.m., crews responded to the report of an outdoor fire located along the Kansas River levy, according to Police Spokesperson Gretchen Spiker. The fire was discovered by an officer from the...
1350kman.com
RCPD Report: 12/27/22
MANHATTAN, KAN. – Officers filed a report for theft in the 400 block of 3rd Pl. in Manhattan on December 21, 2022, around 10:00 a.m. Dick’s Sporting Goods was listed as the victim when it was reported a 52-year-old man had switched price tags from youth golf clubs to adult golf clubs to pay a lower price for the adult clubs. The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $870.
WIBW
Crews moving in for demolition of Topeka Docking Building
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews are moving into place to start demolition work on the Topeka’s Docking Building. A fence has been erected around the site as demolition is set to begin in just over a week. The state has previously said the project to tear the building down....
KVOE
WEATHER: Driving conditions remain treacherous despite sunshine and treatment Monday
An abundance of sunlight and treatment by county and city crews has done little to help improve local driving conditions. Conditions remain very slick both in and around Emporia according to Emporia Public Works Director Dean Grant and Lyon County Sheriff Jeff Cope. Both Grant and Cope anticipate conditions to remain as such well into Tuesday morning.
Emporia gazette.com
Crash on ice injures 91-year-old man
Freezing rain led to several crashes on the Kansas Turnpike Sunday night and Monday morning. One of them injured a 91-year-old Council Grove man.
Sheriff's Deputies responded to three non-injury accidents
--- Deputies responded to U.S. 77 and Skiddy West Road for a vehicle accident. Timothy Schrader, White City, was attempting to stop at a stop sign on Skiddy West Road at U.S. 77 when he slid on an icy road in his Kia Sportage and struck Kenneth Knight, Woodbine, who was southbound on U.S. 77 in a Kia Sorrento. No one was injured.
1350kman.com
In Focus 12/27/22: Adrienne Tucker, Greg Riat
On Tuesday’s edition of In Focus Manhattan Parking Services Manager Adrienne Tucker spoke to the new fees for parking in the Aggieville Parking Garage starting in January, and how that will be implemented. Pottawatomie County 3 rd District Commissioner Greg Riat looked back on the 2022 calendar year at...
KVOE
SCHEDULE ADJUSTMENTS through Monday, Dec. 26, 2022
Due to a combination of projected cold temperatures and travel conditions, the following schedule adjustments have been reported:. *First Christian Church food pantry closed Monday. Federal Operations. *Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve closed Monday. Businesses — Emporia. *Granada Coffee Company closing at 1 pm. If you have schedule adjustments to...
WIBW
Manhattan man arrested after illegal contraband is found during traffic stop
JACKSON, Kan. (WIBW) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says on Friday, December 23, at 5 pm., a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a 2006 Ford Focus, for a traffic infraction near 150th and U.S. 75 Highway. According to Sheriff Tim Morse during the search of the vehicle, illegal contraband was found.
Police found Kan. suspect with gunshot wound at the hospital
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a shooting have a suspect in custody. On Dec. 20, police responded to report of a shooting in the 200 Block of SW Fillmore in Topeka, according to Police Lt. Donna Eubanks. Responding officer located a man who was involved in the incident....
1350kman.com
44-year old man arms himself with a rake before being arrested
Joseph Stepney, 44, of Manhattan was arrested on December 21, 2022, around 2:00 a.m. for failure to appear in court for charges of aggravated assault on LEO and interference with LEO. These charges stem from his original arrest on May 14, 2022, when he walked away from officers attempting to arrest him on a separate Pottawatomie County District Court warrant, then armed himself with a metal rake. Stepney remains confined in the Riley County Jail with a total bond of $20,000.
