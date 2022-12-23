Read full article on original website
At last! Bad Brads BBQ opens in Livonia after massive delay
Motorists have driven by the new Bad Brads BBQ on Farmington Road for more than a year. They watched as the building renovations were finished, complete with new signage and a fresh new patio. And then, they waited. More than a year after finishing the renovations and two years since...
From tartufo pizza to fish and chips, these 5 Ann Arbor restaurant dishes top the list for 2022
ANN ARBOR, MI - This list might be the height of self-indulgence. Highlighting all the ways I have indulged in the Ann Arbor food scene since this summer. It has been my highly fortunate duty since June to eat some of my favorite dishes throughout Washtenaw County and provide a weekly report to you, the reader. It has hardly been blood, sweat and tears, other than flop sweat from an especially spicy rib bowl or tears of joy from loaded pulled pork nachos.
Already with the Valentine’s Candy, Michigan?
The turkeys are barely breathing their sighs of relief to have made it another year. Santa's sleigh has yet to take off. And at least one Lansing-area establishment has already trotted out the Valentine's Day chocolates. Those red heart-shaped boxes of melt-in-your-mouth chocolate are already adorning the store shelves at...
Forget Detroit, Michigan’s New Favorite Pizza Is From Bay City
Every other day a new list of "The Best this.." "The Best that..." is released. And every single time, I'll read it -- even lists about places we miss, especially around Flint & Genesee County, like this. Now, Far and Wide has created another list: Best Pizza from Every State.
New automotive club coming to Howell: What to know
Ever dreamed of being able to spend a weekend with just you and your fancy ride? Poof. That dream just came true. Michigan is getting a 273-acre automotive club. Motorsports Gateway Howell starts construction Jan. 9, according to a news release. The location is 1 mile from downtown Howell, and it fronts the north side of Interstate 96 and to the east of Highway D19.
Take A Look At This Abandoned Antique Store In Michigan
It's a little ironic that a place that is meant to hold old discarded things, is now disregarded itself. Hidden away somewhere in Michigan, the location of this store was not disclosed to the viewers. However, it should be noted to avoid trespassing in abandoned buildings. Retro Antiques Still Has...
Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Kid Rock
As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most iconic celebrities. Today, we're taking a look inside Kid Rock's Detroit house that sold for a little over $2 million. As you'll see in the pictures below, the Detroit rocker left behind some of his belongings.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Omega Ham & Corn Beef Deli offers mouthwatering sandwiches
GRAND BLANC TWP, MI - Looking for a spot to eat some corn beef and pastrami sandwiches?. Omega Ham & Corn Beef Deli has been a staple in the Grand Blanc-area for seven years, and the restaurant offers a variety of mouth-watering options. Located at 6339 Saginaw Road in Grand...
Axecadia To Open In Lapeer – What You Need To Know
What do you get when you combine axe throwing with an arcade? The answer is Axecadia. Get ready Lapeer County, coming in the spring of 2023, Axecadia will be opening in historic downtown Lapeer. According to a post on the Lapeer News & Discussion Facebook page by owners Christina and Christopher Herr, the new place is described as follows,
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog Joints
Where Are The Best Michigan Hot Dog JointsPhoto byPhoto: Unsplash. Michigan is a state that is famous for hot dogs. The classic Coney Island dog is one of the most popular food spots for hot dogs in Michigan, and there are several unique preparations for these delicious treats. There are a few stand-out locations in Michigan; below are a few of our picks for "The Best MI Hot Dog Joints."
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Festive Reindeer Roll from Blossoms Japanese Express
SAGINAW TWP, MI — Blossoms Japanese Express has a festive Reindeer Roll among its latest specials. The Reindeer Roll is filled with shrimp tempura, avocado and cream cheese and topped with shredded imitation crab, green onion, hot sauce and wasabi mayo. Blossoms Japanese Express opened in March at 2461...
RV destroyed in fire at Ann Arbor Christmas tree lot
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A fire on Christmas Eve in Ann Arbor destroyed an RV. Ann Arbor fire crews responded to a Christmas tree lot outside the 4M Venue near Stadium and South Industrial where the vehicle was parked at 10:16 p.m. Saturday. One person was taken to...
‘The Big Spin’ – Fenton Woman Wins $300K On Michigan Lottery Show
A Fenton, Michigan woman recenlty won fat cash on the Michigan Lottery show 'The Big Spin'. Kaitlyn VanDamme did not land on the $2 million dollar spot on 'The Big Spin' prizewheel, but as you will see in the video below she was real close to becoming a millionaire. Kaitlyn has nothing to be upset over, the Fenton resident did score $300,000.
5 great Ann Arbor restaurants open on Christmas Day
ANN ARBOR, MI -- If you’ve burned the holiday dinner, welcomed unexpected guests or simply forgot to make a reservation, don’t fret. Ann Arbor has options to keep you fed on Christmas Day. These five great Ann Arbor restaurants are open for walk-in guests or carryout meals on Dec. 25.
Larger Bar, More TVs & Seats For Fans At Grand Blanc B-Dubs
There is a flurry of business activity happening all around the Grand Blanc area, of late. Some places are moving on/closing up shop due to retirement, like Grand Blanc Appliance. Others are plotting to open in a month or so, like a new, organic juice bar & cafe. And, yet, others are reinvesting in their property like, Buffalo Wild Wings on Holly Road in Grand Blanc.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Detroit
Detroit might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Detroit.
Genesee County considers buying old McDonald Dairy in Flint
FLINT, MI -- Genesee County officials are considering the acquisition of the former McDonald Dairy in Flint, a building that was constructed in 1929 and that has been shuttered for more than 20 years. County Director of Administration Josh Freeman told the Board of Commissioners recently that the property on...
Michigan’s Hell House to be Featured on Discovery+ on 1/29
If you're a fan of the spooky, the unexplained, and the paranormal, your interest probably doesn't stop when Halloween is over. People who love local legends will undoubtedly already know about Michigan's Hell House. In case you don't, here's a quick recap. Michigan's Hell House is said to be located...
Dawn redwood tree once thought extinct is potentially largest of its kind in Michigan
A tree grows in Franklin. But this is not just any tree. Not only has this dawn redwood recently been named a potential state champion in the Michigan Big Tree Hunt, this tree is of an ancient species once thought to be extinct. When a dawn redwood was rediscovered in China in 1941, acorns from it were subsequently distributed around the world to save the species. Those efforts spread to Michigan and to the land Jamie Jacob now owns.
Wyandotte couple loses everything in house fire a night before Christmas
WYANDOTTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Downriver couple is struggling after losing everything in a house fire on Saturday. Katie and Jennifer’s home on Hudson Street in Wyandotte caught fire as they prepared for Christmas Day. "Doing last-minute wrapping, just trying to get ready for the holidays. Ready to...
