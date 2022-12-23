Read full article on original website
‘They're all contaminated’: St. Johns River study reveals pollution in river’s tributariesLauren FoxJacksonville, FL
The Georgia Man Who Stole $24 Million From McDonald’sMatt LillywhiteGeorgia State
Baptist Medical Center Clay welcomes first patient, newborn babyZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
Store hours: What’s open, closed in Jacksonville area on Christmas DayDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
The Bears are out: A Bear is shot and killed after escaping and attacking Florida Zoo keeperOlu'remiJacksonville, FL
New York Jets vs. Seattle Seahawks picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 17 game?
The New York Jets and Seattle Seahawks play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 17 schedule. Which team will win the game? Check out these NFL Week 17...
What Eagles’ C.J. Gardner-Johnson’s return would mean to an injury-shredded team trying to clinch No. 1 seed
It has been a trying month for the Eagles as the late-season injuries have piled up: Quarterback Jalen Hurts injured his throwing shoulder, missed Saturday’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys and could be out longer; tackle Lane Johnson suffered an abdominal injury against the Cowboys that will sideline him for the rest of the regular season and possibly more; and tight end Dallas Goedert finally returned to the lineup on Saturday after missing five games with a shoulder injury.
‘There’s no panic’: How Bengals are preparing to move forward without La’el Collins
The Cincinnati Bengals will be without starting right tackle La’el Collins for the rest of the year as he suffered a torn ACL and MCL against the New England Patriots in Week 16. Collins, 29, started 15 games for the Bengals in his first season with the team and has done well...
How Tennessee Titans coaches feel about QBs Malik Willis, Joshua Dobbs before Cowboys game
A lot of quarterbacks have started games in the NFL this season. Sixty-two, to be exact, which is tied for the most in any season since 2007. Just 12 teams have started the same quarterback in all 15 games this season, and just six of them have winning records. Teams...
Eagles player predicts Super Bowl victory
What does 2023 have in store for the Philadelphia Eagles?. Defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh is predicting a trip to Super Bowl LVII. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers star signed a one-year deal with the Eagles in November. He hyped up fans with a special, cryptic message on Tuesday afternoon via Twitter:
Misty-eyed reason Eagles’ game vs. the Saints means so much to Jordan Mailata: ‘That’s my son!’
For every player in the Eagles locker room, Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints is a season wrapped up in 60 minutes of football: After Sunday’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys, it’s another chance to clinch the NFC East division title, the conference’s top seed, home-field advantage throughout the postseason and a first-round bye that will allow them to rest while giving those nagging injuries a chance to heal.
As Nets’ winning streak reaches 9, opposing coaches praise Jacque Vaughn
With each passing victory, each days the Nets climb up the Eastern Conference standings, another opposing coach praises Jacque Vaughn. The latest was Cleveland coach JB Bickerstaff after the Nets beat his Cavaliers, 125-117, on the road Monday night to stretch their winning streak to an NBA-best nine games -- the franchise’s longest since 2006, when the team was still in New Jersey.
NFL Insider: Jets owner ‘isn’t sold on’ Robert Saleh | Housecleaning coming?
How will the New York Jets shake things up for next year?. It’s once again a difficult time to root for the Jets, who have recently named Mike White as starting quarterback after he was cleared from his rib injury. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. And...
Jets playoff scenarios: What fans should be rooting for the final two weeks of the season
The Jets appeared to squander any chance they had of making the playoffs on Thursday night, when they lost their fourth straight game in a humiliating performance against the Jaguars on national television. But each day of the holiday weekend seemed to bring another gift, including the return of Mike...
