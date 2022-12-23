Read full article on original website
Related
Six South Jersey Towns Deemed Most Affordable Places To Live In NJ
We've said it before and we'll say it again: Jersey's not exactly known for being cheap. Nope, quite the opposite. In fact, unless you have absolutely no idea about the value of a dollar, then you know that the Garden State is pretty expensive in just about every category there is when it comes to spending money. Buying a home and raising a family here in New Jersey isn't cheap, but when you think about how close you are to so many different places and experiences, most people come to the conclusion that it's worth it.
The Garden State May Actually Make Central Jersey A REAL Place
You've heard it once, you've heard it a million times: "Central Jersey isn't real." I, for one, must beg to differ. Whether or not you believe that the Garden State should be divided up into two or three sections, either way, your opinion lies on one side of the fence on this one.|
Road-weary N.J. drivers have the 3rd longest commutes in the U.S.
New Jersey drivers know all too well the frustration of an unending stretch of stationary red taillights on what should be a 65 mph highway. From the Parkway to the Turnpike and all major highways in between, long commute times are a part of life in the most densely populated state in the nation.
This Quaint New Jersey Town Voted Best To Visit In The Winter
Winter has officially kicked off, and although there are some people who think it's the time of year to break out their comfy clothes and stay put for a few months, other people think it's the perfect time to go out and explore!. There are a lot of great small...
This Amazing Town Is Actually The Oldest In New Jersey
We have so much amazing history here in New Jersey and every once in a while it’s nice to step back and appreciate the great things around us, like the oldest town in all of the Garden State. Do you know which New Jersey town is the oldest? There...
Cars stuck in frozen floodwaters in New Jersey
BERGEN COUNTY, N.J. -- Saturday's bitter cold led to an uncommon sight in New Jersey. Cars were stuck in frozen floodwaters after the winter storm. There's no getting them out now. The lot, shared by a hotel and shopping plaza in Edgewater, is frozen solid. "It was my bad day," said Adriatik Spahiu, from the Bronx. Spahiu's 2001 Mercedes is unusable after it got caught in the rain overnight Thursday. He found it with the trunk open, possibly because of a faulty sensor. "I tried to open the doors with the key because with the remote it couldn't be working. I don't know, the...
‘Heart and soul’ of beloved N.J. ice cream business dies at 85
The “heart and soul” of an iconic family-owned Newark ice cream shop that grew into one of the biggest names in Garden State ice cream has died at the age of 85, his family announced Monday. Frank Nasto Jr., of Newark’s Nasto’s Ice Cream Co., died on Christmas...
The Most Delicious Steak House in New Jersey is Right at the Shore
I would say one of my favorite meals is a delicious steak dinner and for me, one of the best "steaks" is one I cook at home. I'm not saying I'm a chef, but I enjoy making a good steak and know how I like it cooked. Going to dinner and getting a great steak is always fun and rewarding. Finding a great steak restaurant is the objective of this article when searching for the "best" in New Jersey.
The Most Amazing Castle That You Can Find Right Here in New Jersey
Let's face it when we think of "castles" you probably don't think of New Jersey. Maybe romantic visions of castles in England, Germany, Italy, or France pop into your thoughts, but Jersey?. New Jersey is one of America's original 13 colonies so it's no surprise that we have a history,...
Temperatures to stay frigid through Christmas following storm; N.J. records coldest day in nearly 4 years
New Jersey will see mostly clear skies on Christmas Eve as temperatures remain frigid after a deep freeze and heavy wind gusts ripped through the state Friday, recording the coldest temperature in nearly four years. Temperatures will range from the single digits to the lower 20s Saturday and Sunday, as...
Two Alarm Fire In The Jeep Store, Ocean Township
December 26, 2022 Photos, video and story by: Ryan Mack, Jersey Shore Fire Response OCEAN, NJ (MONMOUTH)–Around 9:15 p.m., police…
Chaos at the airports: Southwest canceling many NJ flights
Southwest Airlines says it is "re-balancing" the airline by flying only a third of its scheduled flights Tuesday and again Wednesday. The cancellations impacted 31 flights from Newark Monday, 17 on Tuesday but none so far for Wednesday. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey spokeswoman Alana Calmi...
PhillyBite
Top 10 Best Wings in New Jersey
New Jersey is home to some of the country's best wings, and you're lucky: they're all available throughout the state! But where do you find them? If you're a foodie in the Garden State, here are a few places to try. They offer bone-in and bone-out wings, chicken tenders, tofu wings, and more. And if you're not a hot sauce fan, there are many options to choose from in the garden state.
Flooding in New Jersey from Friday’s pre-Christmas winter storm
Communities across New Jersey are dealing with flooding. As rain and snow falls, New Jersey is bracing for arctic cold. ❄ Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow is mapping out the holiday weekend weather for NJ. Severe winter weather descending on much of the country early Friday rolled into New Jersey in...
NJ Restaurant, Once Featured on Food Network, Closing For Good This Weekend
A restaurant in the Garden State that was featured on Food Network for having a "sinfully decadent" dessert will be serving its last meal just as the calendar changes to 2023. And speaking of 2023, I'm sure many restaurant owners in New Jersey will be glad to see 2022 finally come to an end.
Live N.J. power outage tracker: Wind gusts up to 60 mph knock out power to thousands
The strong storm that has slammed New Jersey with winds gusting as high as 60 mph Friday has knocked out power to thousands of homes and businesses across the state. As of 11:20 a.m. Friday, around 7,500 customers were without power statewide. The number climbed to more than 11,900 outages as of 1:45 p.m. and 25,000 outages as of 5:20 p.m.
trentondaily.com
‘Strangely Contaminated: The Loyalists of New Jersey’ Webinar Coming to NJ State Library
When we envision the Revolutionary War, we often get an image of ragtag American soldiers valiantly fighting against oppressive British forces. But what about the Americans, whose loyalties lay with the British? Although we don’t hear their stories often, a wide swath of the population supported the Crown throughout the American Revolution. Join the New Jersey State Library as they explore the lives of loyalists in the early days of the Garden State.
Flash freezing is major concern throughout the Tri-State Area
RIDGEWOOD, N.J. -- Flash freezing is a major concern in the Tri-State Area.The dropping temperatures will be a big challenge for drivers on Friday and throughout the weekend.Other problems include power outages caused by strong winds, as evidenced by a downed tree in Ridgewood responsible for a loss of electricity earlier in the day.READ MORE: First Alert Weather: Red Alert for heavy rain, wind and coastal flood concerns; Dangerous cold for ChristmasOn the busiest day of the year, generators were brought in to Park Wood Delicatessen and Catering in Midland Park after the deli lost power."We do food for thousands and...
Are you legally required to shovel your sidewalks in New Jersey?
Make sure you're up to date with New Jersey's snow removal laws before the winter snow gets here. As you know, New Jersey's weather can be unpredictable. We've still got the entire winter season ahead of us, which means plenty of opportunities for bigger snowstorms. Most of us know that...
N.J. weather: When will the storm arrive? Latest forecast, timing of strong storm and possible ‘flash freeze’
UPDATE: Dangerous flash freeze could follow heavy rain, flooding, 60 mph winds. Latest forecast. New Jersey is bracing for a nasty December storm that will arrive on Thursday and linger into the middle of the day on Friday before the first big blast of Arctic air this season sweeps in and pushes temperatures down into the teens — possible creating a dangerous “flash freeze.”
NJ.com
NJ
234K+
Followers
137K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0