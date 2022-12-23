Vera House staff: Here’s why we do the work (Guest Opinion by Holly Lehman and Carrie Land-Steves)

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SyracuseTed RiversSyracuse, NY
Top 5 Places to Eat in Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
Top 10 Things To Do In Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
Missing Elbridge Woman Found Dead After Mysterious Disappearance In Carpenter FallsRootbound HomesteadElbridge, NY
BREAKING NEWS: One Occupant Needing Wreckage Extraction In Two Vehicle Crash, Shutting Down North St In SennettRidley's Wreckage
Related
How a Baldwinsville mother fought for 30 years to pass a law that might have saved her daughter
Lisa Saunders prayed to God that she could love Elizabeth just the way she was — to see her as a little girl and not some hopeless prognosis. Doctors in 1989 told Saunders her daughter would likely never walk, talk or feed herself. Saunders spent the first two months of Elizabeth’s life in a depression. She eventually decided she’d need to focus not on Elizabeth’s disabilities but her will to survive them. Her daughter loved to be held, rocked, and snuggled contentedly on her mother’s lap for hours. She studied her mother’s face with large blue eyes framed by long dark eyelashes. She grinned ear-to-ear when her mother smiled back at her. Saunders decided to take Elizabeth’s care one day at a time, for however long it would last.
7 interesting people we met in Syracuse this year, from a skate legend to an author who beat the odds
We met all sorts of incredible people this year who define and shape the character of Salt City. They are athletes, musicians and scholars, with valuable lessons to share about justice, adventure and glee. We think they’d make a memorable dinner party. In lieu of that, here are their stories, gathered onto one page.
Exit interview with retiring Section III executive director John Rathbun
Syracuse, N.Y. -- John Rathbun understands that his 15 years serving as Section III executive director has boosted his visibility. He said he’s often stopped in grocery stores and even church to be asked by strangers about high school issues.
A note from The Ithaca Voice: We’re moving!
ITHACA, N.Y.—Hey, everybody. Hopefully, if you’re reading this, you’re getting a chance to take a breath and get some rest as 2022 winds to an end. On our end, we have a brief but exciting announcement: The Ithaca Voice is moving offices this week. We’re taking our talents to 121 East Seneca Street in downtown Ithaca. For years, we’ve made our home above the Cornell Store at 102 East State Street on the Ithaca Commons, but we want to continue expanding our staff and capabilities and a new office space will allow us to do that.
Resolution for 2023: Celebrate the vitality, wonders, resilience of CNY and its people
When I interview executives for my weekly Conversations on Leadership, I conclude with three questions: What are strengths of Central New York? Why do you choose to stay in CNY or Upstate? What would you tell naysayers?. Answers have a common theme: Central New Yorkers are resilient, steeped in a...
Jews are a blessing to our communities and our nation (Guest Opinion by Stephen Bowman)
Stephen Sarsfield Bowman is president of Peregrine Senior Living, based in Syracuse. As a Catholic altar boy that grew up in a predominantly Jewish neighborhood on the east side of Syracuse, I was never indifferent to the irrational antisemitism I witnessed across our country. However, I had allowed myself to grow intellectually sleepy and lazy. Like many, I gradually equated antisemitism more with the distant Holocaust than with our mainstream American culture.
CNY Inspirations: Reflecting on everyday angels
This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. The snow is falling. The trees bend with the weight, beautiful and peaceful against the waning day. We are in a period of going inward now, the bears in their caves, the turtles under the mud, the potatoes and apples in the root cellar, slowly releasing their sweet smells. We have time now to reflect on the year past, our accomplishments and shortcomings, and to remember that our lives mean something. We enter a period of gratitude for the gifts given and the gift of life. Perhaps angels live among us all the time, if only we would stop to notice.
Opioid crackdown is harming chronic pain patients like me (Your Letters)
This is in regard to the article about the fentanyl epidemic across the country. Ever since the CDC, in their infinite wisdom, decided to publish their so-called guidelines for opiate medication, the chronic and intractable pain patients across the country have needlessly suffered. They, and I’m including myself, have been cut off, force tapered or had their pain medication drastically reduced — medication that allows us to have a decent quality of life.
CNY pet groomer, winery are among NY businesses with biggest tax debts (see list)
A pet groomer in Syracuse’s northern suburbs and a Finger Lakes winery are among the businesses with the 250 biggest outstanding tax debts in New York. The state Department of Taxation and Finance publishes lists of New York’s biggest tax deadbeats every month. The December list for businesses includes Shear Love Pet Grooming of Cicero and Americana Vineyards, a winery in Seneca County on the western shore of Cayuga Lake.
cnycentral.com
Ryan McMahon announces he will run for re-election as Onondaga County Executive
Syracuse, N.Y. — County Executive Ryan McMahon is ending the year on a high note. He finished navigating Onondaga County through the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic and then delivered Micron and its $100 Billion dollar megafab plans to Central New York. Now McMahon says he is preparing to...
8 Impressive Guinness World Records Set In Upstate New York
Remember when you were a kid and couldn't wait to get your hands on the latest Guinness World Records book? You'd pour over it for hours while daydreaming about the world record you would one day set. Millions of people around the world have had the same dream of holding...
CNY Inspirations: Christmas miracle: A true story
This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. A few years ago, my mother, may she rest in peace, took a bad fall shortly before Christmas. She was hospitalized and failing, so I flew to Chicago on Christmas Eve to be with her. The doctors said she needed a procedure to prevent blood clots and she just needed to muster the will to pull through. My sister and I sat by her bed that night, giving encouragement and support for her decision to live or die.
Fried Potato Heaven Found in CNY
In my travels, I am often found at a chain restaurant. I know some people find this maddening and my coworkers give me hell about it all the time. So, when I do venture out of my comfort zone, I like to be reasonably assured I will have a good experience. This is why I always look at the menu online for a place before I decide that it's for me.
localsyr.com
Heinous holiday weekend continues as Syracuse Police respond to reported stabbing
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Syracuse Police Department responded to a reported stabbing on Monday, December 26, at approximately 2:40 a.m. following an already hectic holiday weekend. According to SPD, they were called to St. Joseph’s Hospital in regard to a shooting that happened at 212 Sunset Ave.
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 12 Best Hotels in Ithaca, New York
Ithaca is located on the southern shore of the gorgeous Cayuga Lake, and it boasts three local colleges nestled in among dozens of beautiful gorges and prime wine country. All of this brings thousands of visitors to this unassuming upstate New York town every season. Not just a college town,...
urbancny.com
County Executive McMahon Appoints Esteban Gonzalez as Deputy Director of Strategic Initiatives
Gonzalez tasked with public safety & emergency services coordination of strategic initiatives. Syracuse, N.Y. – Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon on Friday, December 23rd, announced that Esteban Gonzalez has accepted the position of Deputy Director of Strategic Initiatives for Onondaga County. Gonzalez will serve as point person for all necessary public safety and emergency service coordination relating to the many important strategic initiatives being advanced. This includes, but is not limited to, the recently announced historic investment by Micron Technologies at the White Pine Business Park.
WKTV
Man arrested for Utica burglary
Utica, N.Y.--Utica police arrested a Christmas eve burglar. They say that, 25-year-old Tarik…
Syracuse 2023 recruiting: Trends, rankings, comments from Dino Babers, Nick Monroe (analysis)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football has had a busy December. The Orange lost its offensive and defensive coordinators in a 12-hour span on Dec. 9. Head coach Dino Babers made an internal promotion for one position but conducted a coaching search for the other.
Former CEO of Syracuse charity sentenced to prison for stealing over $650,000 meant for disabled people
Syracuse, N.Y. — The former executive of a Syracuse-based charity has been sentenced to prison for stealing $650,000 from the nonprofit she founded with her husband and ran for over 25 years, according to the state Attorney General’s Office. Shirley Goddard, 76, was sentenced to serve one to...
Syracuse police ID victims of Christmas Eve and Christmas Day homicides
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse police on Monday released the names of two homicide victims killed over Christmas weekend. Mikere Rondinello, 19, of Syracuse, was shot and killed on Christmas Eve outside a home on Richmond Avenue, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said. Aaron Jordan, 37, of Syracuse, was...
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
69K+
Followers
56K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0