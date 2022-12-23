ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Vera House staff: Here’s why we do the work (Guest Opinion by Holly Lehman and Carrie Land-Steves)

By Holly Lehman, Carrie Land-Steves
 4 days ago
Syracuse.com

How a Baldwinsville mother fought for 30 years to pass a law that might have saved her daughter

Lisa Saunders prayed to God that she could love Elizabeth just the way she was — to see her as a little girl and not some hopeless prognosis. Doctors in 1989 told Saunders her daughter would likely never walk, talk or feed herself. Saunders spent the first two months of Elizabeth’s life in a depression. She eventually decided she’d need to focus not on Elizabeth’s disabilities but her will to survive them. Her daughter loved to be held, rocked, and snuggled contentedly on her mother’s lap for hours. She studied her mother’s face with large blue eyes framed by long dark eyelashes. She grinned ear-to-ear when her mother smiled back at her. Saunders decided to take Elizabeth’s care one day at a time, for however long it would last.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
The Ithaca Voice

A note from The Ithaca Voice: We’re moving!

ITHACA, N.Y.—Hey, everybody. Hopefully, if you’re reading this, you’re getting a chance to take a breath and get some rest as 2022 winds to an end. On our end, we have a brief but exciting announcement: The Ithaca Voice is moving offices this week. We’re taking our talents to 121 East Seneca Street in downtown Ithaca. For years, we’ve made our home above the Cornell Store at 102 East State Street on the Ithaca Commons, but we want to continue expanding our staff and capabilities and a new office space will allow us to do that.
ITHACA, NY
Syracuse.com

Jews are a blessing to our communities and our nation (Guest Opinion by Stephen Bowman)

Stephen Sarsfield Bowman is president of Peregrine Senior Living, based in Syracuse. As a Catholic altar boy that grew up in a predominantly Jewish neighborhood on the east side of Syracuse, I was never indifferent to the irrational antisemitism I witnessed across our country. However, I had allowed myself to grow intellectually sleepy and lazy. Like many, I gradually equated antisemitism more with the distant Holocaust than with our mainstream American culture.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

CNY Inspirations: Reflecting on everyday angels

This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. The snow is falling. The trees bend with the weight, beautiful and peaceful against the waning day. We are in a period of going inward now, the bears in their caves, the turtles under the mud, the potatoes and apples in the root cellar, slowly releasing their sweet smells. We have time now to reflect on the year past, our accomplishments and shortcomings, and to remember that our lives mean something. We enter a period of gratitude for the gifts given and the gift of life. Perhaps angels live among us all the time, if only we would stop to notice.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Opioid crackdown is harming chronic pain patients like me (Your Letters)

This is in regard to the article about the fentanyl epidemic across the country. Ever since the CDC, in their infinite wisdom, decided to publish their so-called guidelines for opiate medication, the chronic and intractable pain patients across the country have needlessly suffered. They, and I’m including myself, have been cut off, force tapered or had their pain medication drastically reduced — medication that allows us to have a decent quality of life.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

CNY pet groomer, winery are among NY businesses with biggest tax debts (see list)

A pet groomer in Syracuse’s northern suburbs and a Finger Lakes winery are among the businesses with the 250 biggest outstanding tax debts in New York. The state Department of Taxation and Finance publishes lists of New York’s biggest tax deadbeats every month. The December list for businesses includes Shear Love Pet Grooming of Cicero and Americana Vineyards, a winery in Seneca County on the western shore of Cayuga Lake.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

CNY Inspirations: Christmas miracle: A true story

This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. A few years ago, my mother, may she rest in peace, took a bad fall shortly before Christmas. She was hospitalized and failing, so I flew to Chicago on Christmas Eve to be with her. The doctors said she needed a procedure to prevent blood clots and she just needed to muster the will to pull through. My sister and I sat by her bed that night, giving encouragement and support for her decision to live or die.
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

Fried Potato Heaven Found in CNY

In my travels, I am often found at a chain restaurant. I know some people find this maddening and my coworkers give me hell about it all the time. So, when I do venture out of my comfort zone, I like to be reasonably assured I will have a good experience. This is why I always look at the menu online for a place before I decide that it's for me.
SYRACUSE, NY
wanderingwheatleys.com

The 12 Best Hotels in Ithaca, New York

Ithaca is located on the southern shore of the gorgeous Cayuga Lake, and it boasts three local colleges nestled in among dozens of beautiful gorges and prime wine country. All of this brings thousands of visitors to this unassuming upstate New York town every season. Not just a college town,...
ITHACA, NY
urbancny.com

County Executive McMahon Appoints Esteban Gonzalez as Deputy Director of Strategic Initiatives

Gonzalez tasked with public safety & emergency services coordination of strategic initiatives. Syracuse, N.Y. – Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon on Friday, December 23rd, announced that Esteban Gonzalez has accepted the position of Deputy Director of Strategic Initiatives for Onondaga County. Gonzalez will serve as point person for all necessary public safety and emergency service coordination relating to the many important strategic initiatives being advanced. This includes, but is not limited to, the recently announced historic investment by Micron Technologies at the White Pine Business Park.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

