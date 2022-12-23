Vera House staff: Here’s why we do the work (Guest Opinion by Holly Lehman and Carrie Land-Steves)

This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. The snow is falling. The trees bend with the weight, beautiful and peaceful against the waning day. We are in a period of going inward now, the bears in their caves, the turtles under the mud, the potatoes and apples in the root cellar, slowly releasing their sweet smells. We have time now to reflect on the year past, our accomplishments and shortcomings, and to remember that our lives mean something. We enter a period of gratitude for the gifts given and the gift of life. Perhaps angels live among us all the time, if only we would stop to notice.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO