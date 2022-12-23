ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan County, WI

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 58

Thawing out from the deep freeze along with a few bouts of precip this week

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Old Man Winter in addition to Santa Claus came to town this holiday weekend. Actually, the -7 degree temperature we had Friday morning made it feel like we were in the North Pole instead of southeast Wisconsin. At least now temperatures are starting to turn the corner. In fact, we could even see temps near 20 on Monday. But wait. How about near 50 by Thursday and Friday? Obviously, milder Pacific air will make its way here along with increased rain chances late in the week into the weekend. This means a wet end to the year and beginning of another one.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Weather: Sun to Snow Showers

Wind Chill Advisory expires at 10 AM but stays below average and cold. Sunny throughout the day with increasing clouds ahead of snow showers. Snow Showers arrive Sunday night and end Monday morning with less than a half inch for most. Milwaukee sees its first white Christmas since 2017 -...
MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

On a history note | Remembering the snow storm of 1936

Washington Co., WI – It was February 6, 1936, more than 85 years ago when a blizzard dumped over 20 inches of snow statewide causing 10-foot drifts and traffic to come to a standstill. Washington County Insider on YouTube. Betty Rose-Limbach said “gandy dancers” were brought in to help...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
radioplusinfo.com

12-27-22 garage fire

Nobody was injured in a fire that damaged a garage in Fond du Lac County. Shortly after noon Monday firefighters from four area departments were called to a residence on Marshvirew Road and quickly extinguished the fire to an attached garage. The fire is believed to have started from embers from burning materials outside. Damage was minor and isolated to the garage area.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

REAL ESTATE | Find your new forever home at Maple Fields in Jackson, Wi

Jackson, Wi – Maple Fields is one of Jackson’s newest neighborhoods. Maple Fields is currently featuring 5 homesites in a secluded cul-de-sac. Jackson is one of the fastest growing villages in Washington County. From land acquisition through completed community, Neumann Developments, Inc. cultivates real estate into thriving neighborhoods where people can live comfortably and enjoy the natural environment for years to come.
JACKSON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Sheboygan children's museum closed indefinitely after pipes burst

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - The Above and Beyond Children's Museum in Sheboygan is closed indefinitely due to water and ice damage to all four floors of the museum. The cold temps caused water pipes and the sprinkler system to burst in the museum. The museum will be closed as the damage...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Winnebago County: Avoid I-41 Butte Des Morts Causeway

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Friday’s severe weather outlook is high with fierce west-northwest winds. Drifting snow is a significant hazard for drivers. There will be whiteout conditions at times. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to avoid the Butte Des Morts Causeway on I-41. “Please...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy