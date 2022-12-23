Read full article on original website
CBS 58
Thawing out from the deep freeze along with a few bouts of precip this week
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Old Man Winter in addition to Santa Claus came to town this holiday weekend. Actually, the -7 degree temperature we had Friday morning made it feel like we were in the North Pole instead of southeast Wisconsin. At least now temperatures are starting to turn the corner. In fact, we could even see temps near 20 on Monday. But wait. How about near 50 by Thursday and Friday? Obviously, milder Pacific air will make its way here along with increased rain chances late in the week into the weekend. This means a wet end to the year and beginning of another one.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Psst…. Have you seen the forecast with near 50 predicted for Thursday, December 29?
Washington Co., Wi – It’s a heck of a way to close out 2022 but the National Weather Service is predicting a breakout from the deep freeze later this week…. with temps possibly in the 50s. Partly sunny and mid-30s on Wednesday and by Thursday it could...
wearegreenbay.com
How a local towing company is handling an influx of requests after winter storm
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After Brown County implemented a tow ban Friday through Sunday because of the winter storm, towing companies have been receiving an increased number of service requests. Even before a winter storm passed through northeast Wisconsin, Glenn’s 24hr Towing was experiencing a flood of drivers...
WISN
Weather: Sun to Snow Showers
Wind Chill Advisory expires at 10 AM but stays below average and cold. Sunny throughout the day with increasing clouds ahead of snow showers. Snow Showers arrive Sunday night and end Monday morning with less than a half inch for most. Milwaukee sees its first white Christmas since 2017 -...
Extreme weather conditions lead to road hazards
As extreme weather continues through northeast Wisconsin, whiteout conditions, black ice, snow accumulation and high winds spelled danger for some drivers.
WISN
Tenants in Milwaukee apartment building without heat through brutal cold snap
MILWAUKEE — Tenants in a Milwaukee apartment building told 12 News they spent these brutally cold days and nights without any heat. The property is on Highland Avenue near North 29th Street. Cassandra Offord lives there and has donned a winter coat, multiple hats and gloves daily. She also...
Frigid temperatures are leading to pipes freezing
With the frigid temps outside, many homeowners and business owners are dealing with busted or frozen pipes.
Waukesha water main break: 1 million gallons spilled from broken pipe
The Waukesha Police Department is asking the public to avoid the area of S. West Ave. between Hoover and Progress due to a water main break.
Canceled flights cause long lines at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport
A half dozen canceled flights at Milwaukee’s Mitchell International Airport Monday morning created long lines and frustrated travelers.
b93radio.com
Fond du Lac County Man vs Snowblower Accident…County Plow to the Rescue
It took extraordinary efforts to get to the victim of a Fond du Lac County snowblower accident on Christmas day, and thanks to some quick thinking and maybe a bit of luck, it looks like the best possible outcome has been secured. The event in the Town of Alto, northwest...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
On a history note | Remembering the snow storm of 1936
Washington Co., WI – It was February 6, 1936, more than 85 years ago when a blizzard dumped over 20 inches of snow statewide causing 10-foot drifts and traffic to come to a standstill. Washington County Insider on YouTube. Betty Rose-Limbach said “gandy dancers” were brought in to help...
wpr.org
'Flight to the North Pole' brings holiday cheer to Wisconsin kids with cancer
The North Pole may be some 3,000 miles from Wisconsin, but kids in the Milwaukee area got to visit the winter wonderland in their own backyards earlier this month. Flight to the North Pole is a trip held every December at General Mitchell International Airport for kids with childhood cancer and their families.
radioplusinfo.com
12-27-22 garage fire
Nobody was injured in a fire that damaged a garage in Fond du Lac County. Shortly after noon Monday firefighters from four area departments were called to a residence on Marshvirew Road and quickly extinguished the fire to an attached garage. The fire is believed to have started from embers from burning materials outside. Damage was minor and isolated to the garage area.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
HISTORY VIDEO | Memories of working the dining room at the Mermac Hotel in West Bend, WI
West Bend, WI – In an effort to preserve the history of West Bend and Washington County, WI, we dive into the archives and an interview with Arlene Fechter as she remembers working the dining room at the Mermac Hotel. Arlene and two other women operated the Mermac Hotel...
wizmnews.com
Runner-up to Miss Wisconsin now gains that title, following winner’s status as new Miss America
A new Miss Wisconsin has officially been crowned, by the Miss America program. Because Grace Stanke of Wausau won the Miss America title earlier this month, Kylene Spanbauer of Fond du Lac will complete the rest of Stanke’s term as Miss Wisconsin, until next June. Spanbauer was the first-runnerup...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | Find your new forever home at Maple Fields in Jackson, Wi
Jackson, Wi – Maple Fields is one of Jackson’s newest neighborhoods. Maple Fields is currently featuring 5 homesites in a secluded cul-de-sac. Jackson is one of the fastest growing villages in Washington County. From land acquisition through completed community, Neumann Developments, Inc. cultivates real estate into thriving neighborhoods where people can live comfortably and enjoy the natural environment for years to come.
wapl.com
Weenie of the Week 12-23-22 The Hopped Up Flunky Junkie of Fond Du Lac County
We are proud to name as this week’s Rick and Cutter Show Weenie of the Week…a still unidentified 40-year-old man from Hatley who, on Wednesday, led Fond du lac County Sheriff’s department on a nearly 23-mile chase. Here are some of the highlights…. -Police received a report...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sheboygan children's museum closed indefinitely after pipes burst
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - The Above and Beyond Children's Museum in Sheboygan is closed indefinitely due to water and ice damage to all four floors of the museum. The cold temps caused water pipes and the sprinkler system to burst in the museum. The museum will be closed as the damage...
WBAY Green Bay
Winnebago County: Avoid I-41 Butte Des Morts Causeway
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Friday’s severe weather outlook is high with fierce west-northwest winds. Drifting snow is a significant hazard for drivers. There will be whiteout conditions at times. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to avoid the Butte Des Morts Causeway on I-41. “Please...
CBS 58
We Energies says gas supply concerns not likely to arise again, county official says it shouldn't have in the first place
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Many Milwaukeeans turned down their thermostats during the blistering cold last night at the request of We Energies. Officials there say customers successfully averted possible outages here in Wisconsin, but some local officials say you shouldn't have to be cold for their failures. We Energies asked...
