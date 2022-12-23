Read full article on original website
The Brockster
4d ago
Soon NJ will be another shining example of liberalism. Only illegals and other 3rd worlders will be left in that state.
Reply(1)
7
Guest
4d ago
Don’t worry those working, taxpaying families are being replaced by illegals on welfare!
Reply
9
Related
Road-weary N.J. drivers have the 3rd longest commutes in the U.S.
New Jersey drivers know all too well the frustration of an unending stretch of stationary red taillights on what should be a 65 mph highway. From the Parkway to the Turnpike and all major highways in between, long commute times are a part of life in the most densely populated state in the nation.
This Amazing Town Is Actually The Oldest In New Jersey
We have so much amazing history here in New Jersey and every once in a while it’s nice to step back and appreciate the great things around us, like the oldest town in all of the Garden State. Do you know which New Jersey town is the oldest? There...
New Jersey ranks among Top 3 best school systems in U.S.
Turns out, people born and raised in the Garden State are pretty smart. Well, at least we have all the tools to be. People LOVE to hate on New Jersey, do they not? Anyone who resides within the Garden State knows that statement to be true. The one thing people can't criticize, though, is New Jersey's education system.
trentondaily.com
‘Strangely Contaminated: The Loyalists of New Jersey’ Webinar Coming to NJ State Library
When we envision the Revolutionary War, we often get an image of ragtag American soldiers valiantly fighting against oppressive British forces. But what about the Americans, whose loyalties lay with the British? Although we don’t hear their stories often, a wide swath of the population supported the Crown throughout the American Revolution. Join the New Jersey State Library as they explore the lives of loyalists in the early days of the Garden State.
The Most Delicious Steak House in New Jersey is Right at the Shore
I would say one of my favorite meals is a delicious steak dinner and for me, one of the best "steaks" is one I cook at home. I'm not saying I'm a chef, but I enjoy making a good steak and know how I like it cooked. Going to dinner and getting a great steak is always fun and rewarding. Finding a great steak restaurant is the objective of this article when searching for the "best" in New Jersey.
Are you legally required to shovel your sidewalks in New Jersey?
Make sure you're up to date with New Jersey's snow removal laws before the winter snow gets here. As you know, New Jersey's weather can be unpredictable. We've still got the entire winter season ahead of us, which means plenty of opportunities for bigger snowstorms. Most of us know that...
A message to New Jersey drivers who slam the brakes when seeing a cop (Opinion)
It's an all-too-common occurrence on New Jersey's highways. You're driving along with the flow of traffic when suddenly the car ahead of you slams on its brakes. At first, you may think maybe they saw something on the road. Or perhaps there was an animal on the side that looked like it was about to run across to the other side.
Beach Radio
5 facts about New Jersey you’ll find hard to believe
The New Jersey subreddit is truly the gift that keeps on giving. Whether you’re looking for a Spotted Lanternfly being shot in slow motion or a bunch of New Jerseyans trashing some random person on Twitter claiming we call Dunkin’ “dunkies” (excuse me?), it’s always entertaining.
Two of America’s Best Roadside Attractions are Here in New Jersey
I must admit when I hear the phrase "roadside attractions" I think of Pee-Wee Herman. Pee-Wee's Big Adventure featured "roadside attractions" including the giant dinosaur lol and according to Vice.com "The dinosaurs were built back in the 60s by a former Knott's Berry Farm model sculptor named Claude K. Bell as a roadside attraction to attract people to his restaurant. However, after Claude's death, they were sold to a group who turned them into a creationist museum."
E-ZPass scam violation lawsuit: Could you get a check?
Some things never seem to change in New Jersey. Garden State residents continue to complain about high property taxes, our sky-high cost of living and getting ripped off by E-ZPass. As New Jersey drivers continue to protest the way the electronic toll collection system operates, and the fines that are...
NJ law is meant to increase campaign finance transparency. It also guts local pay-to-play rules.
New Jersey state Assemblyman Louis D. Greenwald, seen here in a 2014 hearing, is the chief sponsor of a bill that would increase campaign spending limits, require more disclosures about political donations — and eliminate local pay-to-play rules in favor of state regulations activists say are usually weaker. The law would increase the amounts individuals and groups could give to political campaigns. [ more › ]
Fantastic Historic Inn and Tavern in New Jersey Was First Constructed 226 Years Ago
We love to find restaurants here in New Jersey that not only have great food, but that added extra atmosphere and something extra that makes it special and a unique experience for you at home. This is definitely the case with this gem that we stumbled across and it's right here in the historic Garden State.
I’m a ‘Class C’ beneficiary. Will I have to pay inheritance tax?
Q. Is the $25,000 inheritance tax exclusion for each beneficiary or for all those in Class C?. A. Let’s go over how the New Jersey inheritance tax works.
Young N.J. residents are more progressive but not more likely to be Democrats, poll shows
New Jersey adults between 18 and 30 years old are more likely to be politically progressive than voters overall in the state — but not necessarily more likely to be Democrats, a new poll found. The survey from Fairleigh Dickinson University, released earlier this month, shows young adults from...
thelakewoodscoop.com
EXCLUSIVE: New Jersey Expected To Allow Medicaid Beneficiaries To Remain Enrolled Despite New Federal Law Allowing States To Remove Ineligible People
Despite a law included in the 4,155-page government funding bill approved by Congress on Friday which allows states to start removing ineligible Medicaid beneficiaries for the first rime since the Covid Public Health Emergency was declared, the state of New Jersey is not expected to exercise that option, and will likely wait until the end of the Public Health Emergency before removing people from the program, TLS has learned.
Looking for work? New Jersey is the 4th best state to get a job
There are so many people out of work across the country, it's good to know that you can get a job in New Jersey much easier than in most other states. With the labor force participation rate at 62.1%, one of the lowest rates in decades, WalletHub today released updated data on 2022’s States Where Employers Are Struggling the Most. If you scroll down, and farther down, and even farther down than that you'll see that New Jersey comes in at 48 making us the 4th best state to get a job in.
Amazingly Only One New Jersey City Made The List Of Healthiest City’s In The Country
Each year a national list of the healthiest cities in the country is released, and this year there was only one city in the state of New Jersey that made the list!. Now I know that during the holidays, it may be the hardest time to keep health on the top of your mind especially when there are cookies and egg nog that need to be eaten and drank!
NJ auto theft up 25% in a year: These cars are stolen most (Opinion)
This is no laughing matter. After years of being on the decline, car theft has returned with a vengeance in New Jersey. The numbers were already up the last few years but now it’s exploding. If you look at this time last year compared to now auto theft is up 25% in just that short span.
Hey, slackers: Experts say these are the 10 laziest towns in NJ
A website has released a list of the top ten laziest cities in New Jersey and depending on which end of the state you live in, you, apparently, either work really hard or not at all. That's because eight of the ten laziest places in the Garden State are in...
southarkansassun.com
New Property Tax Relief Program Comes to the Rescue in a State in America
According to the ANCHOR program in New Jersey, residents may be eligible for financial aid through property tax rebates. ANCHOR, which stands for Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters, is meant to replace the Homestead Rebate Program and offer aid to both homeowners and renters, rather than just homeowners.
NJ.com
NJ
234K+
Followers
137K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 10