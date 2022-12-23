One person is dead, the victim of an apparent gunshot wound, after what was initially reported to be a crash involving a vehicle and house early Thursday in central Lubbock. The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit continues to investigate after officers were originally called to the 3900 block of Salem Avenue at 3:08 a.m. Thursday for what was believed to be a burglary in progress, according to a statement from Lubbock police.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO