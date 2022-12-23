Read full article on original website
3 vehicle crash in South Lubbock leaves 3 injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to a three-vehicle crash involving a white truck, a white SUV, and a blue SUV in the intersection of 98th Street and Indiana Avenue. LPD received the call at 8:17 p.m. Minor injuries are reported. Motorists are advised to use caution...
20-year-old dies in Christmas Night shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are asking for the public’s help in a Christmas Day shooting investigation. Lubbock police responded to the 2100 block of East 4th Street just before 11:45 p.m. Sunday night for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, authorities found 20-year-old Ivan Reed with serious injuries,...
LPD: Shooting late Sunday evening leaves 1 seriously injured
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit was investigating a shooting late on Christmas (Sunday) that left one person seriously hurt. Police later, after this story was initially published, provided an update and said Ivan Reed, 20, died as a result of the the shooting. According to a...
Man, age 20, shot and killed in Lubbock overnight
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department released the name of the victim in a deadly shooting late Sunday night. Officers were called to the 2100 block of East 4th Street just before midnight. They found Ivan Reed, 20, had been shot. Reed was taken to University Medical Center, and, according to a police report, he was pronounced dead at 1:11 a.m. Monday.
Christmas Day crash, serious injuries in East Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock Police confirmed there were serious injuries Sunday evening in a crash at East 50th Street and Southeast Drive. A pickup truck hit a pole, which was reported just before 5:15 p.m. Police confirmed one person was seriously injured while another suffered moderate injuries. An LBK Alert said, “Due to a Traffic […]
Monday morning top stories: 1 seriously injured in overnight shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Monday morning brief,. One person was seriously injured Christmas night in a shooting. The City of Morton is under a boil water notice. Crews are working to fix a water line break in the city. The break occurred about a block from Main Street. Details...
4 injured in crash near South Loop 289 and Quaker
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Four people have been injured in a crash involving multiple vehicles. Police responded to the crash at 12:10 p.m. on Monday. The crash occurred on the access road of South Loop 289 near Quaker Avenue. Officers stated two people were moderately injured in the crash; two...
LPD provides update on Central Lubbock crash late Friday evening
The crash occurred at 45th Street and Avenue Q just before 11:30 p.m.
Friday morning top stories: Man charged with murder after woman found dead in roadway
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. 24-year-old Isaiah Sanchez was arrested yesterday for the murder of 40-year-old Monica Lumbrera. Investigators say she was found dead in the roadway on CR 7700 and CR 2300, south of Woodrow. Winter storm disrupts holiday travel. A huge winter storm is causing thousands...
Police identify man killed after shooting, crash in Lubbock Thursday morning
Police are investigating homicide in Central Lubbock after Robert Baigen, 42, was found with a deadly gunshot wound after he crashed his vehicle into a home
Pedestrian struck by vehicle outside Lubbock Whataburger Saturday
LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews responded to a traffic collision involving a pedestrian in Central Lubbock early Saturday afternoon. The crash occurred around noon outside the Whataburger restaurant located at corner of 19th Street and Avenue Q. The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com the pedestrian suffered moderate injuries in...
Thursday morning top stories: Deadly shooting linked to SUV crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Police investigating deadly shooting after car rams into home. Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead early Thursday morning. Officers found the victim after their SUV crashed into a home near 39th and Salem. Here’s what we know:. Huge...
1 dead after driver found shot following crash in central Lubbock
One person is dead, the victim of an apparent gunshot wound, after what was initially reported to be a crash involving a vehicle and house early Thursday in central Lubbock. The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit continues to investigate after officers were originally called to the 3900 block of Salem Avenue at 3:08 a.m. Thursday for what was believed to be a burglary in progress, according to a statement from Lubbock police.
Lubbock man went ‘berserk,’ hit victim with his own vehicle, LPD report said
Johnathan Matthew Jones, 25, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Robbery and Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle Wednesday, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.
Burglary call turned out instead to be deadly shooting, Lubbock Police said
A burglary-in-progress in the 3900 block of Salem Avenue turned out to be deadly shooting, police in Lubbock, Texas said.
Woman accused of DWI crash with infant, Lubbock Police report says
Stephanie Ramirez, 33, was arrested on Tuesday and accused of driving while intoxicated and crashing with an infant in the vehicle, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.
Man arrested on murder charge, woman’s body found in Lubbock County
LUBBOCK, Texas — Officers arrested a man Thursday night for murder related to the finding a woman’s body in Lubbock County Tuesday morning. Isaiah Sanchez, 24, was arrested in Lubbock and charged with the murder of Monica Lumbrera, 40. Previous coverage: Metro Unit called after deadly vehicle collision with pedestrian south of Lubbock Sanchez was […]
UPDATED: SWAT called to apartment complex on E. 4th Street
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - While information is sparse at this time, LPD was able to confirm that the SWAT callout has ended and a subject has been taken into custody. LPD could not provide details on the subject or the charges that justified their arrest; however, LPD advised that the Anti-Gang Unit was initially investigating and requested SWAT to assist with taking the subject into custody.
Snyder FD, 4 fires in 3 days blamed on heaters or open flames too close to combustibles
A Texas fire department responded to four fires in three days, the city’s fire marshal said Monday. “All of the fires were due to heaters, or open flames being too close to combustibles,” a statement said.
Lubbock child hurt in pedestrian-vehicle collision Thursday morning
Lubbock Police said someone was seriously hurt when a vehicle hit a pedestrian in the 4300 block of Justice Avenue.
