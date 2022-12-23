Read full article on original website
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
NYC doctor stabbed to death in Marcus Garvey Park by man with violent pastEdy ZooNew York City, NY
Christmas Alone in New York CityReyin JasmineNew York City, NY
5 Top-Rated Hotels to Stay in New York CityBryan DijkhuizenNew York City, NY
Shopping Mall That Houses Charleys Philly Steak and H&M Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergWhite Plains, NY
What Carlos Correa must do if Mets deal falls through after Giants debacle
The New York Mets reportedly have concerns about Carlos Correa’s surgically repaired leg. Although the leg hasn’t given Correa much trouble during his big league career, teams are weary to dish out a long-term contract to the star shortstop. It was the primary reason for Correa’s deal with the San Francisco Giants falling apart. So what should Carlos Correa’s next course of action be if his Mets’ deal falls through as well?
A Red Sox-Cardinals trade to make good on Chris Sale rumors
The Boston Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals are two teams that can get to work on the latest Chris Sale rumors. There may not be a better team for the Boston Red Sox to make the Chris Sale rumors come true with than the St. Louis Cardinals. The Cardinals could use another starting pitcher and someone under contract beyond 2023. They have a ton of MLB-ready players they could spare in a potential deal and a couple of guys who could see big-league action by 2024.
Steve Cohen’s big mouth may have screwed Mets
The New York Mets are the second team to have concerns about signing Carlos Correa after the star shortstop underwent a physical exam, but they may wind up stuck with the original agreement because of the way Steve Cohen handled it. Correa’s 13-year, $350 million agreement with the San Francisco Giants was nixed due to... The post Steve Cohen’s big mouth may have screwed Mets appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Mets designate pitcher for assignment
It’s time to make some room. The New York Mets have officially re-signed Adam Ottavino, and with that are designating right-hander William Woods for assignment, MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo reports. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Woods made his major league debut with the Atlanta Braves in...
Another team could steal Carlos Correa during stalled Mets contract talks
This story sounds familiar. That’s because last week, the San Francisco Giants let go of a 13-year, $350 million contract with Carlos Correa. And the same thing could happen with the Mets. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Mets swooped in after the Giants expressed concern...
Yardbarker
Yankees sign 2 versatile infielders to round out depth
The New York Yankees have plenty of infielders heading into the 2023 season, especially with Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Josh Donaldson still on the roster. Donaldson is set to earn $21 million next season, but the Yankees have been looking to offload his contract and save a bit to reallocate. Kiner-Falefa signed a new one-year deal worth $6 million, but he’s also been rumored to be on the trade block.
St. Louis Cardinals making same mistakes with Nolan Arenado as Rockies?
There is a familiar movie that could well be playing in the mind of Nolan Arenado as this offseason grinds along. It’s a movie that he saw play out with the Colorado Rockies and it did not have anything near a Hollywood ending for his time in Denver. And, at the moment, the sequel may not be looking much better now that he is wearing a St. Louis Cardinals uniform.
Yardbarker
Yankees could strike deal with Diamondback to solve left field position
The New York Yankees are still waiting patiently to solve their vacant left field position. With Michael Conforto signing a two-year deal with the San Francisco Giants, all of the top free agents are off the board, leaving the trade market as the prime suspect for general manager Brian Cashman.
Yardbarker
Yankees are taking a big risk with latest bullpen signing
Yankees general manager Brian Cashman and managing partner Hal Steinbrenner made it apparent that the bullpen was a priority this off-season. Signing Aaron Judge to a lucrative contract and inking Carlos Rodon to feature as the team’s secondary ace are certainly prominent moves, but the team hasn’t done nearly enough to bolster the bullpen, especially after losing several arms this offseason.
MLB Insider Proposes Bryan Reynolds Trade Between Yankees and Pirates
Is this four-prospect package from the Yankees enough for Pittsburgh in a possible Reynolds trade
Former SF Giants outfielder inks one-year deal with LG Twins
After a short stint with the SF Giants, corner bat Austin Dean is heading to Korea after signing a one-year deal with the LG Twins.
How does Yankees’ rotation rank with Carlos Rodon? Here’s what scout says
The Yankees’ rotation sure looks good on paper now with yet another 2022 All-Star. The addition of left-hander Carlos Rodon, a free agent signing on Dec. 15 for $162 million over six years, gives the Yankees three counting ace Gerrit Cole and Nestor Cortes. The Yankees also have two-time All-Star Luis Severino and Frankie Montas, who might have been an All-Star last season if his shoulder issues hadn’t begun to act up prior to his late-summer trade from Oakland to New York.
Aaron Judge Posts Message on Instagram to New York Yankees Fans
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge posted a message to New York Yankees fans on his Instagram account late last week, after he faced the media in a press conference for the first time after agreeing to a nine-year, $360 million contract to re-sign with the club earlier this month.
MLB
Five Phillies predictions for 2023
This story was excerpted from Todd Zolecki’s Phillies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Happy holidays, everybody. Remember a year ago at this time? Almost nobody would have picked the Phillies to win the NL pennant in...
No resolution yet for Carlos Correa, New York Mets
Here we go again – maybe. The New York Mets had swooped in to snag Carlos Correa after the Giants had questions about his medicals. For New York, it was the ultimate coup, another impressive bat that they could slot in the lineup as Correa was set to handle the hot corner. Then the Mets had questions about his medicals as well, putting that deal on hold.
