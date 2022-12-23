Read full article on original website
Serving Met Police officer charged with raping two women
A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with allegedly raping two women in south London and Surrey earlier this year, the force said. PC Rupert Edwards, attached to the South West basic command unit, was arrested on suspicion on rape on 5 September and he was then bailed and suspended from duty. Three days later, on 8 December, he was further arrested on suspicion of rape. He has now been charged with two counts relating to two women aged in their 20s and 30s.Commander Jon Savelle, in charge of the Met’s professionalism command, said: “This news is deeply...
Ex-Hospital Worker Convicted in Morgue Rapes Cops to New Crimes
A former hospital electrician convicted of murdering two women and sexually abusing dozens of women’s corpses at two health facilities in England has admitted to more disturbing necrophiliac crimes. David Fuller, already serving a life sentence in England for the 1987 murders of Wendy Knell and Caroline Pierce, along with 44 charges related to abusing corpses, admitted to molesting an additional 23 corpses between 2007 and 2020, The Independent reports. He’s been sentenced to an additional four years behind bars for the shocking new crimes. Police in Kent have said 13 of the 23 victims have so far been identified. Fuller, who filmed himself abusing corpses in two hospital mortuaries, was described by U.K. authorities as “a controlled sexual deviant who preyed on young women and derived sexual gratification from the violation of their dead bodies.”Read it at The Independent
Woman accused of lying about rapes admits one charge of perverting course of justice
Eleanor Williams, 22, from Cumbria, denies a further seven counts relating to rape claims she made about a series of men
Mother whose husky mauled her baby to death faces jail
A mother is facing jail after she admitted being in charge of a dangerous husky that mauled her three-month-old baby to death.Karen Alcock, 41, faced a judge at Lincoln Crown Court following the death of her daughter Kyra Leanne King.She was charged with being the owner, or in charge of a dog that was out of control causing injury resulting in death.Alcock today (December 23) pleaded guilty while Kyra’s father Vince King, 54, denied the charge.Kyra was treated by emergency services late at night on March 6 at Ostlers Plantation, near Woodhall Spa, Lincolnshire.She was pronounced dead at the...
Zara Aleena: Footage shows killer stalking other women just before murdering law student
The sexual predator who murdered law graduate Zara Aleena targeted several other women on the night of the attack. Jordan McSweeney, 29, pleaded guilty last month to Ms Aleena’s murder and sexual assault in Ilford, East London in the early hours of 26 June this year. During his sentencing on Wednesday, the court heard that McSweeney had been ejected from a pub for making “pestering” advances to a female member of bar staff on the evening of 25 June. Prosecuting lawyer Oliver Glasgow KC told the court that McSweeney then “roamed the streets looking for a woman to attack...
‘Indecent Photos’ on Husband’s Phone Lead to Airport Brawl: Cops
A woman was arrested at the Charleston International Airport on Wednesday after allegedly attacking her husband, airport police said. Paula Barbour, 55, had just landed in South Carolina for a vacation when she spotted “several indecent photos” on her husband’s phone, according to WCBD-TV. After she confronted him, an argument escalated into physical violence, police said. Investigators obtained surveillance footage that showed Barbour kicking her husband in the legs and attempting to strike him in the face, grabbing his cell phone and tossing it away. After officers with the Charleston County Aviation Authority arrived on the scene and separated the two, Barbour said “she just wanted to get away from the victim and fly back home,” an incident report obtained by WCSC-TV stated. Barbour was arrested after admitting to hitting her husband, and was charged with one count of third-degree domestic violence. The victim confirmed a timeline of events to investigators, but denied Barbour had kicked him, WCSC reported.Read it at WCSC-TV
Woman called ‘rude and inconsiderate’ for using plastic sheet to cover her plane seat
A woman has been called “rude” and “inconsiderate” for using a plastic sheet to cover a plane seat.The sheet then concealed the TV screen playing in-flight entertainment for the passenger behind her. A picture of the act was shared on Reddit.Although it’s presumed the plastic sheet was a hygiene measure and it’s unclear whether or not the woman was aware of the impact it had on her fellow passenger’s journey, the Reddit thread is, perhaps predictably, full of infuriated people.The thread, which was started by the disgruntled husband of the passenger sitting directly behind the woman, is entitled: “I guess...
NYC teacher repeatedly beaten by second grader, lawsuit claims
A teacher says she was repeatedly battered by a second grader in a Queens classroom. Cathleen DeGarmo has sued the city Department of Education for $2 million, saying the agency failed to protect her from a violent student at elementary-middle school P4 in Fresh Meadows at least three times in the latter half of 2021. The alleged beatings occurred while DeGarmo was teaching in September 2021 and twice during the following November — leaving the teacher with “severe” injuries, including tears in both shoulders. In one of the incidents, the student began scratching and head-butting DeGarmo in the...
Top Secret Service Officer Accused of Raping Army Lieutenant at G20 Summit
An official from Indonesia’s top security force has been detained and fired after being accused of raping an army lieutenant during the G20 Summit in Bali last month. A commanding officer from Indonesia’s Presidential Security Force (Paspampres) allegedly sexually assaulted a female officer from the country’s Army Strategic Reserves Command, after meeting her alone on the pretext of a security briefing. General Andika Perkasa, the commander of the Indonesian National Armed Forces, confirmed the news on Thursday and said a criminal investigation is underway.
Man jailed for killing sister, 15, in ‘extremely unusual and sad’ Welsh case
Matthew Selby, who is autistic, pleaded guilty to manslaughter with diminished responsibility
Front desk worker at Georgia hotel allegedly raped drunk woman seeking help
An intoxicated woman who was visiting a Georgia hotel guest sought help from the front desk attendant when she got locked out of the room — but authorities say instead of offering assistance, he allegedly raped her. The woman told cops she was visiting a friend at the Red Roof Inn & Suites in Newnan on Saturday and became “highly intoxicated,” the Newnan Times-Herald reported, citing the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office. She urinated on herself in the elevator as she went to the front desk to say she was locked out because the friend had left the hotel, according to the paper. The...
Taxi driver who dropped off Idaho murder victims breaks silence
Speaking for the first time and exclusively to DailyMail.com, the private taxi driver said he can't recall anything that was 'amiss' the night he took Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen home.
Girl, 14, is stabbed to death and her best friend, 13, injured by knifeman who ran at them from an asylum shelter during their walk to school in Germany
A teenager has been stabbed to death and her best friend left injured by a knifeman who ran at them from an asylum shelter during their walk to school in Germany. Emergency services raced to the town of Illerkirchberg on Monday where they found the two schoolgirls - aged 14 and 13 - seriously injured.
Canada police say they can’t recover bodies of murdered Indigenous women
Police in Canada have said they don’t have the resources to search a landfill to recover the bodies of two Indigenous women murdered by an alleged serial killer – a decision that has left the daughters of one victim “heartbroken” and angry. Last week, police in...
Disabled Woman Horrified After Co-Worker Gets Her Suspended from Job
Is it ever prejudiced to suspend a disabled person from their job?. While there is an ableist perception in society that those who live with a disability may not be as good at their jobs or as efficient in their careers, this is an absolute falsehood.
Dirty Detective Gets Decades in Slammer for Raping Witnesses
Phillip Nordo, a former Philadelphia Police Department detective who was convicted in the spring of raping and assaulting witnesses in the homicide cases he’d worked, was sentenced to 24.5 to 29 years in prison on Friday. Nordo, 56, was found guilty after three men testified he’d approached them for information in homicide cases but later assaulted them. The instances ranged from Nordo groping them at police headquarters to forcing them to have sex at a downtown hotel. Prosecutors successfully argued that Nordo also used his position to steer $20,000 in reward money to one of the men without permission, and that he used his position on a homicide task force to intimidate his targets and keep them quiet about his crimes. A prosecutor read statements from two of the victims at Friday’s hearing, with one man saying Nordo “destroyed” his life. “I feel nothing but pain and sadness every day,” the man wrote.Read it at Philadelphia Inquirer
Former tenant of Idaho murders house tells why surviving roommates may not have heard killings
A former tenant of the home where four University of Idaho students were brutally stabbed to death has given insight into why two surviving roommates might have not heard the attack. Moscow Police’s announcement early in the investigation into the slayings of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen that two roommates had been in the home during the violent murders but were not “necessarily considered witnesses” raised questions about how they were seemingly able to sleep through it. The victims, whose bodies were found on the second and third floors of the residence at 1122 King...
Suspect Punched a Restaurant Employee Who Stood Up to Him for Being a Bully, Caused Her to Lose Her Right Eye: Cops
A 19-year-old restaurant employee in California who stepped in when she saw a man bullying an intellectually disabled person lost her right eye after the suspect punched her in the face, authorities say. After several weeks of investigation, law enforcement agencies on Monday announced that the alleged culprit, 20-year-old Isaac...
Teen Mastermind Behind Missouri Jailbreak Later Called Guards to Gloat: Docs
A teenage escape artist who jumped 30 feet out of a Missouri juvenile detention center window and bolted—a day after allegedly having arranged a similar escape for three fellow inmates—later called guards to boast about it, according to court records obtained by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Azavian Royal, 17, was charged Friday as an adult with felony counts of escape from confinement and first-degree property damage after the May 29 escape. During his preening phone call to guards at the St. Louis County Juvenile Detention Center a few days later, Royal took credit for the act, further claiming he’d helped mastermind a May 28 jailbreak in which three other 17-year-olds attacked an employee, stole his keys, and escaped out a broken window, police said. Royal was also charged in an armed robbery at a local Family Dollar that took place roughly a week later. According to charging documents, after entering in a black mask, Royal told the clerk, “C’mon girl. This is St. Louis. You know what this is.” He and another teen then held her at gunpoint, leaving with $167.Read it at St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Man Leads Violent Mob to Abduct Woman After She Rejected His Marriage Proposal
A viral video showing a mob armed with sticks and iron rods thrashing vehicles and attacking people, before violently taking away a woman from her house, has sent shockwaves across India. Police in Telangana state arrested 31 people within hours of the home invasion and abduction, which happened in broad...
