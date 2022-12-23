How can the Detroit Lions control their own destiny by New Year’s Day?. What if I would have told you prior to the start of the 2022 season that our Detroit Lions would be heading into Week 17 with a chance of controlling their own destiny by the time you go to bed on New Year’s Day? I can guarantee some of you would have called me a moron, telling me there was zero chance the Lions would be contending for a playoff spot when the calendar turned to 2023, while the others would have told me they would be extremely happy. Well, here we are, heading toward Week 17, and the Lions are still alive.

DETROIT, MI ・ 20 HOURS AGO