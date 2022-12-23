Read full article on original website
Detroit Lions: Predicting the final 2 regular-season games
Heading into Week 16, the Detroit Lions were one of the hottest teams in the NFL and most believed they would take care of business against the Carolina Panthers. With a win, the Lions would have moved to 8-7 on the season, and that, coupled with the results that took place around the league, the Lions have controlled their own destiny when it comes to the final wild-card spot in the 2022 NFL Playoffs. As we know, that did not happen, and the Lions are now 7-8.
Jared Goff comments on Dan Campbell taking blame for Lions’ loss to Panthers
If you happened to tune in for Saturday’s Week 16 matchup between the Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers, you saw a good old-fashioned butt-whooping. Jared Goff and the Lions did not look like themselves on either side of the football, and following the game, head coach Dan Campbell took full responsibility for not having his team prepared for the game.
Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears point spread released
The Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears point spread has been released following the Lions’ embarrassing Week 16 loss to the Carolina Panthers. With just two weeks remaining in the regular season, the Lions have put themselves in a position they did not want to be in as they pretty much have to win their final two games, and get some help if they want to get into the 2022 NFL Playoffs.
Dan Campbell explains why Jeff Okudah was replaced vs. Panthers
Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah has not been playing too well as of late, and on Saturday, against the Carolina Panthers, he was playing what was possibly his worst all-around game of the season. Because of that, head coach Dan Campbell eventually made the decision to replace Okudah with Mike Hughes. Following the game, Campbell spoke to reporters and he explained why he decided to go with Hughes over Okudah.
What Broncos Firing Nathaniel Hackett Means for Lions
Could Ben Johnson be on the list of candidates to be hired by the Denver Broncos?
NFL World Loves Dan Campbell's Postgame Handshake
Dan Campbell addressing Panthers coach Steve Wilks is going viral.
Lions Draft Pick Falls 3 Spots After Rams Victory
The Rams defeating the Broncos hurt the Detroit Lions draft pick.
Stoney tells Dan Campbell about Jameson Williams’ ‘liked tweet’ about getting the ball more
Following the Detroit Lions‘ embarrassing loss to the Carolina Panthers on Christmas Eve, a game where Jameson Williams was targeted just once, the rookie liked a tweet about the Lions needing him to get the ball more. On Tuesday morning, Dan Campbell joined the Stoney and Jansen Show on 97.1 The Ticket, and Stoney (Mike Stone) told Campbell about Williams liking the tweet about the Lions needing to get him the ball more.
Michigan lands in the top 10 for 4-star edge out of Louisiana
Michigan has landed in the top 10 for 4-star linebacker/edge Kolaj Cobbins, who released his top 10 on Christmas morning. Cobbins included an impressive selection of teams, at least 1 from each of the Power 5 conferences. USC, which will likely begin B1G play at some point during Cobbins’ college career, was also one of the 10 finalists.
Big Ten Head Coach Blasts League's Scheduling Decision
One of the newest coaches in the Big Ten isn't holding back when it comes to his feelings on the conference's decision to schedule more late-night games. During a recent radio appearance, Maryland's Kevin Willard sounded-off on the B1G, calling it "a football conference" that doesn't "understand how to schedule a basketball game."
How Detroit Lions can control own destiny by New Year’s Day
How can the Detroit Lions control their own destiny by New Year’s Day?. What if I would have told you prior to the start of the 2022 season that our Detroit Lions would be heading into Week 17 with a chance of controlling their own destiny by the time you go to bed on New Year’s Day? I can guarantee some of you would have called me a moron, telling me there was zero chance the Lions would be contending for a playoff spot when the calendar turned to 2023, while the others would have told me they would be extremely happy. Well, here we are, heading toward Week 17, and the Lions are still alive.
