The National Basketball Association was on arguably its largest regular season stage yesterday as 10 teams filled Christmas Day with games between those officials believe are either their best teams or their largest markets. Martin Luther King Jr. Day may be the most important slate of games on the NBA calendar, but Christmas holds historic and economic significance for the league and its players. The mainstays were there - the Los Angeles Lakes, New York Knicks, Boston Celtics - but there was also a strong presence of the young guard of the NBA. One player in particular made his presence felt across all forms of media and backed up his step up the superstar ladder with impressive play against the defending NBA champions.

1 DAY AGO