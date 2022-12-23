ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Russell Westbrook had Christmas dinner with 1 unlikely person

Russell Westbrook pulled off what was nothing short of a Christmas miracle this year. Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley tweeted on Saturday night that he had just shared a highly unlikely Christmas dinner with his first-year teammate Westbrook. “Funny how life works,” wrote Beverley. “Just finished Christmas Eve dinner with @russwest44.” Funny how life... The post Russell Westbrook had Christmas dinner with 1 unlikely person appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Sports

This photo of Tatum's massive dunk on Giannis is incredible

Jayson Tatum ordered a poster for Christmas, it appears. Midway through the second quarter of the Celtics' Christmas Day game against the Milwaukee Bucks at TD Garden, Tatum unleashed a monstrous dunk on Giannis Antetokounmpo off a nice feed from Marcus Smart. And in case you're looking for that poster,...
NBC Sports

Poole ejected vs. Grizzlies in barrage of Warriors techs

Warriors guard Jordan Poole's scorching-hot Christmas Day performance ended early when he was surprisingly ejected in the fourth quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at Chase Center. Poole, who still had a team-high 32 points, picked up his second technical and was sent to the locker room with 9:20 left in...
SB Nation

NBA Scores: Streaking Nets solidifying their spot as a contender

There were some real weird orders in the standings early in this NBA season, like the hot starts from the Spurs and Wizards, who are both near the bottom of their respective conferences now. Brooklyn is an example of the opposite, rising like a hot air balloon piloted by Steve...
Yardbarker

Lakers Rumors: Warriors All-Star Interested In Joining Lakers As Free Agent

Is a homecoming in the cards for ex-Showtime Laker (and current Lakers radio broadcaster) Mychal Thompson's Hall of Fame son?. Four-time Golden State Warriors title-winning shooting guard Klay Thompson could potentially consider leaving the Warriors as a free agent in 2024... and there are two big Western Conference Dubs rivals he's contemplating, per Sean Deveney and Jack Simone of Heavy.com.
SB Nation

Three NBA lessons learned on Christmas Day

The National Basketball Association was on arguably its largest regular season stage yesterday as 10 teams filled Christmas Day with games between those officials believe are either their best teams or their largest markets. Martin Luther King Jr. Day may be the most important slate of games on the NBA calendar, but Christmas holds historic and economic significance for the league and its players. The mainstays were there - the Los Angeles Lakes, New York Knicks, Boston Celtics - but there was also a strong presence of the young guard of the NBA. One player in particular made his presence felt across all forms of media and backed up his step up the superstar ladder with impressive play against the defending NBA champions.
SB Nation

New Suns owners donate $100k to send nearly 7,000 kids to their first NBA game

The Ishbia brothers may have only agreed to a $4 billion deal to buy the Phoenix Suns last week, but they are already making an impact on the surrounding community. On Christmas Eve, the billionaire siblings (Mat and Justin) donated $100,000 to send approximately 6,600 underprivileged children to their first Suns game on Jan. 30.
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers could take surprising approach at trade deadline?

The Los Angeles Lakers desperately need to make a major move or two if they want to contend for another championship with LeBron James, but it does not sound like they are committed to doing that. Anthony Davis has been ruled out indefinitely with a foot injury he suffered last week. That has left LeBron... The post Lakers could take surprising approach at trade deadline? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBA

Multiple gameday changes on Pelicans injury list

UPDATE: Trey Murphy has been added to the injury report Monday morning, listed as questionable due to non-COVID illness. New Orleans submitted an updated injury report on Monday morning as the team held shootaround and prepared for tonight’s home game vs. Indiana. Dyson Daniels (non-COVID illness) now joins Larry Nance Jr. (right Achilles soreness) as questionable, while Zion Williamson (return to competition reconditioning) is listed as doubtful. Brandon Ingram (left great toe contusion), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery) and Dereon Seabron (G League two-way) remain listed as out, but they are now joined by Herb Jones (health and safety protocols) as being unavailable to play Monday.
NBC Sports

WATCH: Smart proposes to girlfriend with assist from Will Smith

The Boston Celtics earned a decisive Christmas Day victory over the Milwaukee Bucks, but that wasn't even the highlight of the day for Marcus Smart. The C's guard revealed after the 139-118 win that he and his longtime girlfriend Maisa Hallum are now engaged. Smart took to Instagram to make the announcement with the video of his proposal, which was assisted by actor Will Smith.
Yardbarker

Kevin Garnett On How Gary Payton Masterfully Controlled Everyone On The Court: "I Saw Gary Payton Control The Referees, His Coach, My Coach, The Crowd, The Lady In The Front..."

Gary Payton is a part of that short list of players who can rightfully claim to be one of the greatest point guards to have ever played in the NBA. Payton, who spent much of his career with the Seattle Supersonics, was a 9-time All-Star who also became the first point guard to ever win Defensive Player of the Year back in 1996.
