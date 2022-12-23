Read full article on original website
Related
Russell Westbrook had Christmas dinner with 1 unlikely person
Russell Westbrook pulled off what was nothing short of a Christmas miracle this year. Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley tweeted on Saturday night that he had just shared a highly unlikely Christmas dinner with his first-year teammate Westbrook. “Funny how life works,” wrote Beverley. “Just finished Christmas Eve dinner with @russwest44.” Funny how life... The post Russell Westbrook had Christmas dinner with 1 unlikely person appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Sports
This photo of Tatum's massive dunk on Giannis is incredible
Jayson Tatum ordered a poster for Christmas, it appears. Midway through the second quarter of the Celtics' Christmas Day game against the Milwaukee Bucks at TD Garden, Tatum unleashed a monstrous dunk on Giannis Antetokounmpo off a nice feed from Marcus Smart. And in case you're looking for that poster,...
NBC Sports
Poole ejected vs. Grizzlies in barrage of Warriors techs
Warriors guard Jordan Poole's scorching-hot Christmas Day performance ended early when he was surprisingly ejected in the fourth quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at Chase Center. Poole, who still had a team-high 32 points, picked up his second technical and was sent to the locker room with 9:20 left in...
LeBron James single-handedly carrying Lakers in Christmas day loss vs. Mavs has NBA Twitter pissed
The Los Angeles Lakers wasted a vintage LeBron James performance on Christmas day as Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks marched on to a 124-115 victory. LeBron looked like a man on a mission in this one, dropping a game-high 38 points as he did all he can to carry his team to victory. In the end, it was all for nothing.
Lakers: Latest Cam Reddish-To-L.A. Trade Rumors
Although the Lakers remain interested in the Knicks forward, the asking price may not be worth it.
DJ makes it official, announces his new team
DJ Uiagalelei took to Twitter to announce his new team on Christmas Even. On Friday The Clemson Insider reported that Uiagalelei was headed to Oregon State. Uiagalelei made it official with his Tweet (...)
Russell Westbrook Debuts Sixth Signature Jordan Brand Shoe
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook debuted his newest Jordan Brand sneakers on Christmas Day.
RUMOR: Nets star Kyrie Irving’s potential next shoe deal after Nike breakup, revealed
Kyrie Irving’s high-profile divorce from Nike was the talk of the town for a few days after the sportswear giant decided to cut ties with the Brooklyn Nets star. This was after Kyrie was involved in an antisemitic scandal that also led to a team-sanctioned suspension, among other things, for the seven-time All-Star.
SB Nation
NBA Scores: Streaking Nets solidifying their spot as a contender
There were some real weird orders in the standings early in this NBA season, like the hot starts from the Spurs and Wizards, who are both near the bottom of their respective conferences now. Brooklyn is an example of the opposite, rising like a hot air balloon piloted by Steve...
“I was honored to be his first pick” — Larry Johnson on being picked by Shaquille O'Neal to back him up in a bar brawl
The rest of Shaq's imaginary streetfight NBA crew is quite impressive, but LJ was his no-brainer first pick.
Yardbarker
Lakers Rumors: Warriors All-Star Interested In Joining Lakers As Free Agent
Is a homecoming in the cards for ex-Showtime Laker (and current Lakers radio broadcaster) Mychal Thompson's Hall of Fame son?. Four-time Golden State Warriors title-winning shooting guard Klay Thompson could potentially consider leaving the Warriors as a free agent in 2024... and there are two big Western Conference Dubs rivals he's contemplating, per Sean Deveney and Jack Simone of Heavy.com.
SB Nation
Three NBA lessons learned on Christmas Day
The National Basketball Association was on arguably its largest regular season stage yesterday as 10 teams filled Christmas Day with games between those officials believe are either their best teams or their largest markets. Martin Luther King Jr. Day may be the most important slate of games on the NBA calendar, but Christmas holds historic and economic significance for the league and its players. The mainstays were there - the Los Angeles Lakes, New York Knicks, Boston Celtics - but there was also a strong presence of the young guard of the NBA. One player in particular made his presence felt across all forms of media and backed up his step up the superstar ladder with impressive play against the defending NBA champions.
SB Nation
New Suns owners donate $100k to send nearly 7,000 kids to their first NBA game
The Ishbia brothers may have only agreed to a $4 billion deal to buy the Phoenix Suns last week, but they are already making an impact on the surrounding community. On Christmas Eve, the billionaire siblings (Mat and Justin) donated $100,000 to send approximately 6,600 underprivileged children to their first Suns game on Jan. 30.
NBA: James Harden, Luka Doncic, Russell Westbrook and more show off their festive fashion
Perhaps the most wacky was that of 76ers' James Harden, who donned a pink balaclava at Madison Square Garden, while also wearing a multicolored jacket and carrying a bag decorated with tulips.
Lakers could take surprising approach at trade deadline?
The Los Angeles Lakers desperately need to make a major move or two if they want to contend for another championship with LeBron James, but it does not sound like they are committed to doing that. Anthony Davis has been ruled out indefinitely with a foot injury he suffered last week. That has left LeBron... The post Lakers could take surprising approach at trade deadline? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBA
Multiple gameday changes on Pelicans injury list
UPDATE: Trey Murphy has been added to the injury report Monday morning, listed as questionable due to non-COVID illness. New Orleans submitted an updated injury report on Monday morning as the team held shootaround and prepared for tonight’s home game vs. Indiana. Dyson Daniels (non-COVID illness) now joins Larry Nance Jr. (right Achilles soreness) as questionable, while Zion Williamson (return to competition reconditioning) is listed as doubtful. Brandon Ingram (left great toe contusion), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery) and Dereon Seabron (G League two-way) remain listed as out, but they are now joined by Herb Jones (health and safety protocols) as being unavailable to play Monday.
SB Nation
Jalen Duren’s Philly homecoming shows a different side of The Process
It wasn’t that long ago that the Philadelphia 76ers were in the midst of The Process. Yes, there was a lot of losing involved, but a few positives came out of it as well. Players like Jerami Grant, Robert Covington and T.J. McConnell got the runway to become legitimate NBA players.
NBC Sports
WATCH: Smart proposes to girlfriend with assist from Will Smith
The Boston Celtics earned a decisive Christmas Day victory over the Milwaukee Bucks, but that wasn't even the highlight of the day for Marcus Smart. The C's guard revealed after the 139-118 win that he and his longtime girlfriend Maisa Hallum are now engaged. Smart took to Instagram to make the announcement with the video of his proposal, which was assisted by actor Will Smith.
Lakers owner Jeanie Buss shades haters, turns off replies on Shaq tweet
Jeanie Buss has had enough. Fans noticed that the Los Angeles Lakers owner turned off replies on one of her tweets thanking Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal for his warm gesture and she didn’t take the reactions sitting down. Shaq had sent over flowers and a signed card...
Yardbarker
Kevin Garnett On How Gary Payton Masterfully Controlled Everyone On The Court: "I Saw Gary Payton Control The Referees, His Coach, My Coach, The Crowd, The Lady In The Front..."
Gary Payton is a part of that short list of players who can rightfully claim to be one of the greatest point guards to have ever played in the NBA. Payton, who spent much of his career with the Seattle Supersonics, was a 9-time All-Star who also became the first point guard to ever win Defensive Player of the Year back in 1996.
Comments / 0