Klopp Talk: Bellingham is ‘Exceptional’
The whole World Cup at Christmas has been good for a few things, including what promises to be a very nerve-wracking transfer season. Liverpool (and Jordan Henderson, especially) have made it clear that they’re interested in targeting 19-year-old World Cup star Jude Bellingham even if Borussia Dortmund aren’t quite ready to see him go yet.
Buy This One-of-Eight Mercedes CLK DTM Race Car, Please
If you've ever wondered what it felt like to be a DTM driver, now's your chance to find out.
The migrating Magpie comes home for Boxing Day
With the Premier League scheduled to return in less than 24 hours, one of the more exciting (or exhausting, depending on your perspective) windows begins on January 1st. Newcastle are in a unique position now as a club with flexible financial means to afford marquee transfers. On the flip side, they are competing for the European spots and are not likely to be considered a destination where top English clubs can send loanees to accumulate valuable minutes.
Portuguese Reports Claim Liverpool and United Willing to Pay €120M for Fernandez
As recently as a few days ago, Manchester United were considered favourites to sign PSV attacker Cody Gakpo in January. Then, Liverpool moved, using the framework of the deal their historic rivals had been working towards as the baseline to beat them to the player. With Gakpo expected on Merseyside...
Bellingham Remains Liverpool’s Main Summer Target
Liverpool Football Club waited until the day after Christmas to give their supporters a new gift. They announced the winter signing of Dutch attacker Cody Gakpo on Boxing Day after the team won their match against Aston Villa. While the new player is scrutinized and his possible position in the...
Report: Tottenham Women to rival WSL transfer record for Chelsea striker Bethany England
There’s POTENTIALLY SEISMIC TRANSFER NEWS coming out of Tottenham Hotspur’s camp this morning! According to the Daily Mail (I know, we’ll get to that, hang on), Tottenham Hotspur Women are preparing to rival the WSL transfer record by paying £250k for the transfer of England international striker Bethany England from Chelsea.
CAR AND DRIVER
Corvette to Launch as a Brand in 2025 with a Four-Door and an SUV
The next move for GM with its valued Corvette nameplate will be to launch a Corvette subbrand. It will include a four-door "coupe" and a sporty high-performance crossover to partner with the upcoming two-seater Corvette EV. The new Corvette lineup will be positioned well above its rivals, such as a...
Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Intensify Efforts to Sign Enzo in January
Liverpool are set to sign forward Cody Gakpo from PSV in the coming days, with the 23-year-old Dutch star set to travel to Merseyside to undergo his medical after the cubs agreed a £37M base fee for the World Cup standout. However, for many Liverpool fans, excitement was tempered...
Autoweek.com
The 20 Fastest Cars I Drove in 2022
The world was still reeling from COVID, inflation was planning to ruin us all, and a drought would spell the end of civilization in the Western US, but supercars were still a part of the picture in 2022. And so far, carmakers were still nice enough to loan me a few of them.
Chelsea ‘looking to’ sign João Félix on loan from Atlético Madrid — report
The idea of João Félix leaving Atlético Madrid isn’t new, nor is the rumor of him potentially joining Chelsea — especially after Armando Broja was lost for the season with an ACL rupture — but the Telegraph are claiming an exclusive in reporting that we are indeed “looking to” strike a deal: a loan with an option or obligation (quite the difference!), depending on Atlético’s stance.
On This Day (26 December 2000): Reid’s Sunderland move into top three in the Premier League!
We’d already gone from scrapping to avoid the drop to the third tier in May 1995 to seventh in the Premier League precisely four years later, and it was anyone’s guess where we would go from here. Could we kick on, or would the bubble burst?. Peter Reid...
Virgil van Dijk “Hopes to See” New Signings and Cody Gakpo Appears
If any Liverpool players knew about the surprise impending signing of Cody Gakpo before news broke on Monday evening, then it was almost certainly Netherlands’ captain Virgil van Dijk. The Liverpool defender just spent weeks with his fellow countryman in Qatar playing in the World Cup, where it appears he may also have spent some time on recruitment duty.
Christmas Greetings from the Boss and the Reds
As Liverpool gear up for a return to the Premier League with Aston Villa on schedule for Boxing Day, Jurgen Klopp addressed fans in a Christmas Day video special. Klopp revealed that he is a regular watcher of the film Love Actually at Christmas time. He also discussed how 2022 was successful for Liverpool, starting with the Carabao Cup final and the FA Cup final.
Brentford vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Match Thread and How to Watch
Happy Boxing Day, everyone! We’re back in action in the English Premier League after long layoff thanks to the World Cup. Normally I would have a half-decent preview of what to expect in this match and who to watch, but truth be told the holidays have kept my focus and I have a slight clue as to who is available and who isn’t. It seems that Harry Kane is ready to set a record for minutes played across all competitions because Antonio Conte’s words says he’s ready to go. It’s a good thing because Richarlison is probably out until February, and that sucks. Ivan Perisic is back and should be available as well.
Premier League 2022-23 Match Coverage: Aston Villa vs. Liverpool
After returning to action with a League Cup loss against Manchester City before Christmas, Liverpool resume post-World Cup play in the Premier League by way of a Boxing Day match against Aston Villa as the Reds look to get their league season on track after unexpectedly struggling through the opening months of the 2022-23 campaign.
Arsenal vs West Ham preview: Back in action
Could it be? Is the Premier League finally back after an extended mid-season hiatus? In a way, this feels a little bit like Deja Vu all over again. Sure, it’s not quite like Project Restart after the abrupt halt following the COVID pandemic, but having to hop right back into the season after a lengthy break feels weird no matter the circumstance.
Fabinho: We Have to Try to Close the Gap to the Other Teams
Ahead of Liverpool’s return to Premier League action on Monday, and Fabinho is aware that the Reds have work to do given their less-than-desirable form prior to the World Cup. “I hope this will be good for the team because as I said before, our position in the Premier...
SBN Weekly: Liverpool Reaction, KDB 4Ever, Transfer Rumours, and More...
Happy Christmas Cityzens!! Manchester City made their return this week as the club downed rivals Liverpool FC, ending the Reds' attempt to repeat as Carabao Cup winners. The women remain idle during Christmas week, but the men have two more fixtures to squeeze in before the calendar flips to 2023. Sky Blue News has all the latest to get you set for the week ahead.
Cameron Green rips through South Africa as Australia take control at MCG
Three million bucks, five wickets, zero problems. That was Cameron Green’s week, after the big all-rounder followed his Indian Premier League auction success by bagging 5-27 in the Boxing Day Test in front of more than 64,000 people. His contribution saw South Africa bowled out for 189 after again being sent in to bat by Australian captain Patrick Cummins, confident in applying the squeeze to a team that has now gone seven innings without reaching 200. In reply Australia had moved to 45-1 by stumps.
