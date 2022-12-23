Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From BrocktonTed RiversBrockton, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From WorcesterTed RiversWorcester, MA
Opinion: Rent In Boston Is Too Expensive. Many People Can't Afford ItMatt LillywhiteBoston, MA
Red Sox Listening To Offers On Star PlayerOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Taco John’s Set to Open In Boston February 2023MadocBoston, MA
Related
2022 in Review: Framingham Names Village Hall Ballroom After Late Karen Foran Dempsey
FRAMINGHAM – This past weekend was the second anniversary of the passing of the late Karen Foran Dempsey. In July, on the anniversary of the American with Disabilities Act, the City of Framingham named the ballroom in Historic Village Hall after the former Disability Commission co-founder. Massachusetts Governor Charlie...
Dr. Andrew L. Soma, 96, Naval Veteran & Dentist
Dr. Andrew L. Soma, 96, a life-long resident of Framingham, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 25, 2022. Born in Framingham he was the beloved son of Attilio and Carolina (Ponti) Soma. Andy graduated from Framingham High School in 1944. Throughout his undergraduate years he was a three-sport athlete in...
Christmas Carjacking in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – Five juveniles were involved in a Christmas carjacking in Framingham, that ended with a crash in Natick. About 8:30 p.m. on Christmas on Second Street, five juveniles are alleged to have pulled a firearm on the victim and stole the victim’s vehicle, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
Framingham Promotes Dellasanta To Assistant Library Director
FRAMINGHAM – In December of 2011, Dawn Dellasanta was made the Head of Branch Experience for the Framingham Public Library. This year, she was promoted to the Assistant Library Director position. Dellesanta replaces Deb Hinkle, who left in April 2022, after starting in March 2021. She is second in...
UPDATED: 2-Alarm House Fire in Wayland
WAYLAND – There is a 2-alarm house fire in Wayland, today, December 26. The fire is at 203 Boston Post Road. It broke out a round 11:35 a.m. “Fire contained to attic,” said Wayland Fire. “No one injured. Occupants displaced,” said Wayland Fire. A portion of Route...
Natick Police: Bacon Street Closed Due To Christmas Crash
NATICK – Bacon Street in Natick is closed due to a motor vehicle crash. The Street is closed between Oak and Marion streets. Police recommend avoiding the area.
Congressman McGovern Secures $3 Million For Edward Kennedy Health Center To Offer Dental Services
WORCESTER – Congressman James P. McGovern (MA-02), Chair of the House Rules Committee, announced more than $18 million in federal funding for a range of critical local investments across the Second District. The funding for these community projects was authorized through the Fiscal Year 2023 Omnibus which passed the...
Barnes & Noble Holding Moving Sale
FRAMINGHAM – Barnes & Noble Booksellers at Shoppers World is holding a closing (and moving) sale. The book store is closing at its Framingham location on January 22, 2023. The bookseller plans to open at Sherwood Plaza in Spring of 2023. An Amazon Fresh is scheduled to go into...
Framingham Will Collect Trash & Recycling December 26
FRAMINGHAM – Although City Hall and the libraries will be closed on Monday, December 26, the City of Framingham will be collecting trash and recycling the day after Christmas. Residents who have trash collection on Monday, should put out their barrels before 7 a.m. Christmas tree collection will not...
Christmas Eve was coldest in New England since 1975, National Weather Service says
Christmas Eve in parts of New England was the coldest in nearly 50 years, meteorologists said as a blast of arctic air continued to freeze the region into Christmas Day. High temperatures on Saturday reached 20 degrees in Boston and 14 degrees in Worcester. Providence, Rhode Island, and the Hartford, Connecticut area each peaked at 17 degrees. In all four cities, the day’s high temperatures were at their lowest since 1975, the National Weather Service said.
After arctic blast, Massachusetts will see a ‘warming trend’ this week
The final days of 2022 might feature unseasonably warm weather for Massachusetts, after an arctic blast led to subzero wind chills over the holiday weekend. Temperatures remain bitterly cold on Monday. In Boston, which will see a high of 32 degrees, it felt like 5 degrees at around 8 a.m.
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Dec. 18 to Dec. 24
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Dec 18 to Dec 24. There were 245 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,604-square-foot home on Greenwich Court in Worcester that sold for $390,000.
Then & Now: Mr. Bill's, 139 Green St., Worcester
Mr. Bill's, an Italian restaurant with a memorable ricotta pie, opened in the former Sir Morgan's Cove in January 1986. The building has been home to a series of restaurants over the years, most recently Smokestack Urban Barbecue. But before you get satisfaction by suggesting it's the same spot that...
WCVB
Popular holiday store in Massachusetts closes for good on Christmas Eve
ABINGTON, Mass. — A popular holiday store that is known as "the largest Christmas experience in New England" has closed for good. The Christmas Place on Bedford Street (Route 18) in Abington announced on its Facebook page last month that its owners have decided to retire and will soon be closing the holiday shop and the adjoining swimming pool supply store, The Pool Place.
Holiday freeze: Several customers in Worcester County still without power
Brookfield, East Brookfield, Hubbardston, New Braintree and Spencer are some of the Worcester County communities still feeling the effects of Friday's winter storm that brought high winds, rain and snow to the region. More than 1,300 customers in those areas remain without power as 7 a.m. Saturday, according the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency...
Friends of Natick Trails Hosting 2nd Annual New Year’s Eve on Cochituate Rail Trail
NATICK – For the second consecutive New Year’s Eve, the Friends of Natick Trails is hosting an event on the Cochituate Rail Trail. On Saturday, December 31, 2022 from 4 to 8 p.m., the public is invited to stroll the CRT and enjoy the hospitality of 20 fire pit hosts on the northern side of the trail in Natick.
Only 1 New England Town Makes List of Most Mispronounced Towns in the US
Not going to lie, I find it very amusing when I try to get people (not from New England) to pronounce towns and cities in Massachusetts, Maine, and New Hampshire. Yes, there are some easy town names to pronounce like "Portland" and "Boston". I mean everyone knows those, but some other city and town names outsiders just do not seem to comprehend.
msonewsports.com
Storm Photos: Lynch Park in Beverly – Utility Crews Come to Massachusetts to Assist with Power Outages
NORTH SHORE (Photos) Marty Smith – Lynch Park & Utility support crews come to Massachusetts. PEABODYl – A team of line workers from Heart Utilities of Jacksonville, FL met at the North Shore Mall on Friday ahead of the storm. According to Jason Gambill of Heart Utilities, this team is one of 8 crews in New England from Heart Utilities. There are 172 workers spread out among the crews, brought in by National Grid to assist local crews in damage repair and service restoration. Gambill noted that the next nearest crew to the North Shore was staged in Seekonk, MA. Gambill provides safety support to the crews ensuring that they have all of the equipment needed to complete the jobs successfully and safely. He said that they are used to being on the road throughout storms in any season, but he did admit to not being used to the cold yet.
UPDATED: 1 Injured in Christmas Rollover Crash
NATICK – One person was injured in a rollover crash on Christmas night in Natick. The injured was transported to a Boston Hospital. Police are investigating the crash. Bacon Street in Natick, between between Oak and Marion streets, was for more than hour. The crash happened after 7:30 p.m....
Peasley Double-Winner and Redhawks Sweep Shot Put, But Natick Falls to Braintree
BOSTON – The Natick High girls indoor track & field team lost a close meet to Braintree High Thursday evening at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston. The meet was tied 43-43 with a couple of events to go, but Braintree took the victory at meet’s event 52-48.
FraminghamSOURCE
Framingham, MA
7K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownershiphttps://framinghamsource.com/
Comments / 0