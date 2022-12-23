Read full article on original website
Fans praise Kate Middleton’s ‘beautiful’ curtsy at Christmas concert amid Harry and Meghan Netflix release
Fans have praised Kate Middleton for her curtsy to King Charles III and Queen Camilla at the annual royal Christmas concert.The moment comes amid the release and subsequent response to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix series, Harry & Meghan.On Thursday, the Prince and Princess of Wales and their two children, Prince George, nine, and Princess Charlotte, seven, arrived at Westminster Abbey for the festive concert.They were joined by many members of the royal family, including the King and Camilla. Other guests at the event included Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, and Princess Beatrice and her...
Princess Charlotte Is Reportedly Getting a New Title That’s a ‘Fitting’ Tribute to Queen Elizabeth
Princess Charlotte, the middle child and only daughter of the Prince and Princess of Wales, enjoyed a close relationship with her late great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, whom she affectionately knew as Gan-Gan. Royals watchers noted the physical similarities between the pair, but now their connection will reportedly be strengthened in a surprising, and meaningful, manner.
Body Language Expert Notes Prince George ‘Has Taken Over’ the Lead From Prince William in Family Christmas Photo
A body language expert noticed signs that Prince George was leading the way in the family Christmas photo, taking over the role from Prince William.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Reportedly ‘Disappointed’ With the ‘Drama and Victimhood’ in ‘Harry and Meghan’, Commentator Says
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle feel Netflix's 'Harry & Meghan' docuseries 'leans too much into the drama and victimhood' and that they 'want to put the past behind them.'
Prince Louis Brings His Infectious Energy to His Royal Christmas Debut
The royal Christmas just got a whole lot more fun. On Sunday, Prince Louis, 4, made his royal Christmas debut, joining his big brother, Prince George, 9, and big sister, Princess Charlotte, 7, and his parents, Kate Middleton and Prince William, for the royals' traditional walk to church on Christmas morning for the first time. (Louis appeared to attend last year's service as well, but the family's walk to St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham was canceled due to COVID-19 precautions.)
Royal Expert Reveals How Queen Elizabeth Actually Reacted To Prince Philip's Death
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. The late Queen Elizabeth's marriage was almost as remarkable as her record-breaking 70-year reign. The queen's relationship with Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, lasted 73 years, making them the longest-married couple in royal history (via People). Put another way, Elizabeth and Philip's marriage lasted through numerous wars, political and economic crises, terrorist attacks, and the divorces of three of their four children. It was said that the queen was never quite the same after Prince Philip died in 2021 at age 99, which is to be expected — losing him was like losing a part of her entire life. However, the way they spent their final years together might not be what you expect.
'It's Disgusting!': Fans Lash Out At Meghan Markle & Prince Harry For Describing Nottingham Cottage As 'Small'
When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry described Nottingham Cottage in the second half of their Netflix docuseries, fans were less than pleased with the couple. "As far as people were concerned we were living in a palace. [But] we were living in a cottage," the 38-year-old said in the series. "On palace grounds. Kensington Palace sounds very regal of course, it does say palace in the name, but Nottingham Cottage was small.""The whole thing was really small on a slight lean with low ceilings. Whoever lived their before must have been small," Harry added, referring to Prince William and Kate...
Harper's Bazaar
The Princess of Wales demonstrates the chicest way to wear a Christmas jumper
The Duchess of Cambridge Reflects on the 2021 Holiday Season The Duchess of Cambridge Reflects on the 2021 Holiday Season. The Princess of Wales is a master of festive fashion, something she has already demonstrated twice this week. On Monday, the royal – who is currently promoting her Christmas carol service – was pictured wearing the perfect red sequin party dress, and today, the palace has shared a video of her wearing the cosiest of Christmas jumpers.
The Real Reason King Charles Invited Sarah Ferguson to Spend Christmas With the Royals After Decades-Long Feud
Find out why King Charles III has invited Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson to the royals' Christmas dinner for the first time in 30 years.
Princess Anne misses annual Christmas church service after being 'struck down with a cold'
Princess Anne was forced to miss the royal family's annual Christmas church service at Sandringham and was likely getting some much-needed rest, after sources said she is suffering with a cold.
Princess of Wales unveils a rare black and white photograph of a young Queen Elizabeth II
In the black and white picture, the then-Princess stood alongside Princess Margaret and another girl and a man, all preparing for a Christmas pantomime.
The Hardest-Working Royal of 2022 Has Been Revealed — and It's Not King Charles!
The royal attended 214 engagements — the most of any member of the royal family this year Princess Anne is keeping her crown as the hardest-working royal. Queen Elizabeth's only daughter attended the most royal engagements of any member of the royal family in 2022, according to a tally by Reboot SEO Company using the Court Circular. Princess Anne, 72, embarked upon 214 engagements in total, topping the list. King Charles snagged the second spot with 181 royal engagements over the past 12 months, many of which took place before Queen Elizabeth's death in...
Royal fans gobsmacked by Prince George’s amazing hidden talent – everybody’s saying the same thing
ROYAL fans have been left gobsmacked over Prince George's amazing hidden talent. His parents, Prince William and Princess Kate, shared an image of a piece of artwork by their son to social media, leaving viewers in awe of his skill. The nine-year-old's work appears to have taken inspiration from illustrator...
Beaming Kate and William introduce their children to fans as interactions delight Sandringham crowd
The Princess of Wales and her husband guided George, Charlotte and Louis as they spoke with well wishers and received gifts from members of the public after their Christmas Day church service.
Evicted! Charles Completely Boots Andrew From Palace, Report Says
King Charles is pushing Prince Andrew out of Buckingham Palace—and won’t even let him use it for mailing letters. That’s according to The Sun, which says the disgraced royal can no longer keep an office at the palace, and the small number of staffers he has there might be let go. “The King has made it clear. He isn’t a working royal. He’s on his own,” a source told the newspaper. “Any presence at the Palace is officially over.” Andrew, whose friendship with sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein plunged the royal family into scandal, does keep his home in the grounds of Windsor Castle—for now.
Christmas With the Royals: What Holiday Traditions King Charles Is Keeping and Skipping Following Queen Elizabeth’s Death
Here's how King Charles III and the rest of the British royal family will be celebrating the Christmas holiday together this year following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
King Charles set to invite Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to coronation: report
King Charles will invite Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to his coronation in spite of the couple’s new Netflix docuseries containing fresh attacks on the royal family. Buckingham Palace insiders told the DailMail that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex can expect invitations for the historic event at Westminster Abbey set for May 6. “Harry is his son and His Majesty will always love him. While things are difficult at the moment, the door will always be left ajar,” one insider told the outlet. Another said it would be “unlikely” for the invitation to be rescinded in the coming months, even with...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Rep Calls The Sun Apology Over Retracted Jeremy Clarkson Column a “PR Stunt”
The Sun‘s apology over a removed column from British media personality Jeremy Clarkson is nothing more than a “PR stunt,” a rep for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has said. In a statement to the BBC following The Sun’s retraction of and apology for the column — in which Clarkson expressed hate for the Duchess of Sussex on a “cellular level” — a spokesperson for the couple called the outlet’s response disingenuous. More from The Hollywood Reporter'I Hate Suzie Too': Lucy Prebble on Delivering "Structured Chaos" and That Britney Spears MomentMel C Drops Out of New Year's Eve Concert in Poland, Citing Concerns...
King Charles Leads Royals, Including Prince Andrew, on Christmas Day Walk
King Charles led the rest of the royals, including disgraced Prince Andrew, for the family’s traditional Christmas Day walk to Sandringham’s St. Mary Magdalene Church—his first attending the service as monarch following the death of Queen Elizabeth in September. Walking alongside wife Queen Consort Camilla, Charles led...
