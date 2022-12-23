Read full article on original website
wglc.net
IVCC announces new ag scholarship to honor late Cedar Point couple
OGLESBY – A new Illinois Valley Community College Foundation agriculture scholarship will honor the late June and Lyndon Hiltabrand of Cedar Point. Linda Hiltabrand of Peru and her sister Marie Taylor of Spring Valley recently established the Lyndon and June Hiltabrand Memorial Agriculture Scholarship. Lyndon worked 10 years at Sundstrand and farmed his entire working life. He was a member of the Shorthorn Breeders Association and Farm Bureau and was active with his wife for 20 years in Putnam County Belles and Beaus Square Dance Club.
wglc.net
Cannabis dispensary license lottery to accept applications soon
CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation has announced the timeline for the next round of cannabis dispensary licenses. Applications for the lottery will be accepted starting in late January. Those interested in applying should review the rules and other relevant documents available on the Department’s Adult Use Cannabis program webpage. Potential business owners in Bureau, Putnam, LaSalle and five other counties will be applying for the opportunity to hold just one license that has been allotted to the region.
wglc.net
Candle possible cause of early morning apartment fire in Ottawa
OTTAWA – An early morning fire in an apartment in Ottawa may have been caused by a candle. The Ottawa Fire Department were called just before 1 AM Tuesday to a building in the 2100 block of Somerset Drive and found heavy fire in an upstairs apartment. Multiple agencies were summoned to the scene and no injuries were reported. The Ottawa Fire Department investigators say the origin of the fire appears to be from a candle in a bedroom.
wglc.net
Over 5.1 million Illinois residents have received Income and Property Tax Rebates
CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Revenue announced last week that income and property tax rebates have been issued to over 5.1 million qualified taxpayers, totaling over one billion. The rebates were the result of the Illinois Family Relief Plan which also provided grocery, gas, and school supply tax savings. IDOR certified the list of eligible taxpayers, and the rebates were issued by the Comptroller’s Office.
wglc.net
Two dead after Ottawa apartment fire
OTTAWA – A mother and her child have died after a fire in an apartment building early on Christmas Eve in Ottawa. Around 2 AM the Ottawa Fire Department was called to the 1500 block of Sycamore street for a two unit apartment building that had visible flames showing and individuals trapped inside. Crews found upon entry heavy fire in the kitchen and living room areas, and removed the two victims from a bedroom. A third resident, a teenage male who escaped the blaze, was taken to an area hospital for minor injuries and smoke inhalation. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but according to the Ottawa Fire Chief Brian Bressner, appears to be accidental in nature. The identity of deceased is being withheld pending family notification.
wglc.net
Proper Christmas Tree disposal important
LISLE – A dry Christmas tree after the holidays have ended can quickly become a fire hazard, so authorities urge that once the tree shows signs of drying out it should be disposed of. Homeowners should never burn portions of a tree in a fireplace or woodstove, as that may cause creosote buildup that could lead to a chimney fire. Julie Janoski, manager of The Morton Arboretum’s Plant Clinic in Lisle, recommends checking to see if you can find a local place to recycle a tree and have it chipped into mulch or compost. It is important to note that only the actual tree can be recycled, so be sure to remove all decorations and plastic, including the bag you may have transported it in. Experts also warn that you should not try to recycle garlands, wreaths, or anything that contains wire, as those could damage the shredding machinery.
