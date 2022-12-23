Read full article on original website
WSYX ABC6
LIST: Ohio counties with highest, lowest life-expectancy rates
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The average life expectancy in Ohio is 76.5 years, according to the health data site countyhealthrankings.com. State averages by county ranged from 70.7 to 81.7. The data is from 2018-2020. Below is a list of the 10 Ohio counties with the highest life-expectancy rates, and...
richlandsource.com
Ohio issues fifth and final winter storm status update
COLUMBUS -- The Ohio Emergency Management Agency continues to monitor for winter weather systems that may impact Ohio and coordinate with federal, state and local partners as needed. The Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers continue to patrol the roadways and assist stranded motorists and the Ohio Department of Transportation continues...
Frozen, bursting pipes causing damage across NE Ohio — how to prevent it
The owner of Urban Kutz barber shop got the call on Christmas morning -- busted pipes believed to be from an apartment above his business on Detroit Avenue were creating an indoor waterfall and causing major flooding.
WSYX ABC6
Snow plow falls into hole in downtown Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Icy and slick roads are even a problem for plow trucks in downtown Columbus. A plow has fallen into a hole outside the Franklin County Common Pleas Courthouse, located along South High Street. The truck appeared to have fallen through one of the metal plates...
WSYX ABC6
What could power grid 'rotating outages' look like?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The electricity grid operator for 13 states, including Ohio, is warning that rotating outages could be a real possibility if energy demands during extremely cold temperatures become too taxing on the grid. PJM Interconnection warned customers and electricity companies Saturday that winter weather is affecting...
West Virginia, Kentucky & Ohio residents no longer asked to conserve power on Christmas
UPDATE (11:48 a.m. on Dec. 25): Regional grid operator PJM says they ended their system-wide call for electric usage reduction. The company does not expect issues serving customers on Dec. 25. PJM says the conservation effort request is the first since the Polar Vortex of 2014. They say they implemented various emergency procedures in the […]
WSYX ABC6
Columbus lawyers demand compensation for Latitude 525 tenants as dozens remain in shelter
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Cold temperatures and frozen pipes lead to more heartaches for tenants living in Columbus problem property Latitude Five25. City crews evacuated the towers on Christmas Day due to a water main break. Dozens remained in a temporary shelter Monday organized by the American Red Cross.
WSYX ABC6
Indianapolis women credited with helping to find 5-month-old Kason Thomas
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A random run-in outside an Indianapolis gas station led to two women finding a kidnapped Columbus baby. Shyann Belmar said she met Nalah Jackson, the woman charged with kidnapping twin, 5-month-old boys from Columbus last week. On Dec. 19, Columbus police reported that Jackson stole a car outside a Donato's in Columbus with the twin boys in the backseat.
AEP reports 12,000+ power outages in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — AEP has reported more than 13,400 customer outages as of 6 a.m. on Friday after a winter storm touched down in central Ohio Thursday night. As the heavy snow is coming to an end Friday morning, blowing snow is expected to continue throughout the day as well as dangerously cold with sub-zero wind chills.
WSYX ABC6
Last of abducted 5-month-old twins expected to be discharged from Indiana hospital Monday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — We're getting our first look at baby Kason Thomas recovering at an Indianapolis hospital. The 5-month-old spent Christmas safe and sound with family after he and his twin brother were abducted early last week. Nalah Jackson, who is accused of abducting Kason and his brother...
List: 20 most destructive winter storms of the 21st century, including some in Ohio
Here's a list of 20 of the most destructive winter storms in the 21st century, including some in Ohio.
WSYX ABC6
Holiday Chaos: Southwest Airlines cancels thousands of flights nationwide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The post-holiday travel rush is turning into chaos at airports across the country. Thousands of flights for Tuesday are canceled with a majority coming from Southwest Airlines. Nearly all Southwest flights at John Glenn International Airport in Columbus have been canceled or delayed on Tuesday.
Millions urged to conserve electricity amid extreme cold temperatures
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A power grid operator serving 13 states, including Ohio, sent out a plea to customers Saturday to conserve electricity amid extreme cold temperatures. PJM Interconnection serves as the grid operator for 65 million people and says the extreme cold temperatures throughout the region have put extreme demands on the power system.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Weather: Central Ohio is in for another cold day
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Central Ohio is waking up on Monday to another cold day where afternoon high temperatures are struggling below normal, again. High temps will top out near 22 degrees with wind chill values in the single digits through mid-teens this afternoon. A quick moving low-pressure system is moving through the state and will bring a few snow showers.
NBC4 Columbus
Updated Morning Forecast: December 24, 2022
Latest central Ohio weather forecast for Christmas Eve 2022. AEP Ohio asks central Ohioans to reduce power use …. With frigid temperatures sticking around across the Midwest over Christmas weekend, millions of people are being asked to reduce power use, including in Ohio. Sunday morning forecast 12-25-22 Meteorologist Ben Gelber’s...
whbc.com
Ohio Mink Farm Allegedly Targeted by Activists to Shut Down
FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2012, file photo, minks look out of a cage at a fur farm in the village of Litusovo, northeast of Minsk, Belarus. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits, File) VAN WERT, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – That mink farm in western Ohio where activists allegedly freed thousands of the fur-bearing animals has closed.
A winter storm on the holiday weekend and hundreds of jobs coming to the Ohio Valley: Here’s a look back at the week’s top headlines
(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top headlines. It was only a matter of time before the weather that matched the winter season descended on the Ohio Valley and it did this week, in the form of ice, a little snow and absolutely frigid temperatures. Wheeling Hospital preparing for weather-related admissions Even […]
Ohio Amber Alert: Suspect faces kidnapping, felony battery charges
The family met with the woman who found Kason, who was given a $10,000 reward for her role in finding him.
West Virginia and Ohio Counties without power
OHIO VALLEY (WTRF) — Here is the updated list of counties in West Virginia and Ohio that have power outages. AEP Ohio – To report power outages, and check outage status you can call 1-800-277-2177 or to view outage map click here. FirstEnergy – To report power outages, and check outage status you can call […]
4 Dead In Pileup Involving At Least 46 Vehicles
Four people died and multiple others were injured in relation to an Ohio highway car pileup involving at least 46 vehicles.
