WSYX ABC6

LIST: Ohio counties with highest, lowest life-expectancy rates

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The average life expectancy in Ohio is 76.5 years, according to the health data site countyhealthrankings.com. State averages by county ranged from 70.7 to 81.7. The data is from 2018-2020. Below is a list of the 10 Ohio counties with the highest life-expectancy rates, and...
OHIO STATE
richlandsource.com

Ohio issues fifth and final winter storm status update

COLUMBUS -- The Ohio Emergency Management Agency continues to monitor for winter weather systems that may impact Ohio and coordinate with federal, state and local partners as needed. The Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers continue to patrol the roadways and assist stranded motorists and the Ohio Department of Transportation continues...
OHIO STATE
WSYX ABC6

Snow plow falls into hole in downtown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Icy and slick roads are even a problem for plow trucks in downtown Columbus. A plow has fallen into a hole outside the Franklin County Common Pleas Courthouse, located along South High Street. The truck appeared to have fallen through one of the metal plates...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

What could power grid 'rotating outages' look like?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The electricity grid operator for 13 states, including Ohio, is warning that rotating outages could be a real possibility if energy demands during extremely cold temperatures become too taxing on the grid. PJM Interconnection warned customers and electricity companies Saturday that winter weather is affecting...
OHIO STATE
WSYX ABC6

Indianapolis women credited with helping to find 5-month-old Kason Thomas

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A random run-in outside an Indianapolis gas station led to two women finding a kidnapped Columbus baby. Shyann Belmar said she met Nalah Jackson, the woman charged with kidnapping twin, 5-month-old boys from Columbus last week. On Dec. 19, Columbus police reported that Jackson stole a car outside a Donato's in Columbus with the twin boys in the backseat.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
10TV

AEP reports 12,000+ power outages in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — AEP has reported more than 13,400 customer outages as of 6 a.m. on Friday after a winter storm touched down in central Ohio Thursday night. As the heavy snow is coming to an end Friday morning, blowing snow is expected to continue throughout the day as well as dangerously cold with sub-zero wind chills.
OHIO STATE
WSYX ABC6

Holiday Chaos: Southwest Airlines cancels thousands of flights nationwide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The post-holiday travel rush is turning into chaos at airports across the country. Thousands of flights for Tuesday are canceled with a majority coming from Southwest Airlines. Nearly all Southwest flights at John Glenn International Airport in Columbus have been canceled or delayed on Tuesday.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Millions urged to conserve electricity amid extreme cold temperatures

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A power grid operator serving 13 states, including Ohio, sent out a plea to customers Saturday to conserve electricity amid extreme cold temperatures. PJM Interconnection serves as the grid operator for 65 million people and says the extreme cold temperatures throughout the region have put extreme demands on the power system.
OHIO STATE
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Weather: Central Ohio is in for another cold day

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Central Ohio is waking up on Monday to another cold day where afternoon high temperatures are struggling below normal, again. High temps will top out near 22 degrees with wind chill values in the single digits through mid-teens this afternoon. A quick moving low-pressure system is moving through the state and will bring a few snow showers.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Updated Morning Forecast: December 24, 2022

Latest central Ohio weather forecast for Christmas Eve 2022. AEP Ohio asks central Ohioans to reduce power use …. With frigid temperatures sticking around across the Midwest over Christmas weekend, millions of people are being asked to reduce power use, including in Ohio. Sunday morning forecast 12-25-22 Meteorologist Ben Gelber’s...
OHIO STATE
whbc.com

Ohio Mink Farm Allegedly Targeted by Activists to Shut Down

FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2012, file photo, minks look out of a cage at a fur farm in the village of Litusovo, northeast of Minsk, Belarus. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits, File) VAN WERT, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – That mink farm in western Ohio where activists allegedly freed thousands of the fur-bearing animals has closed.
VAN WERT, OH
WTRF- 7News

A winter storm on the holiday weekend and hundreds of jobs coming to the Ohio Valley: Here’s a look back at the week’s top headlines

(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top headlines. It was only a matter of time before the weather that matched the winter season descended on the Ohio Valley and it did this week, in the form of ice, a little snow and absolutely frigid temperatures.  Wheeling Hospital preparing for weather-related admissions Even […]
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia and Ohio Counties without power

OHIO VALLEY (WTRF) — Here is the updated list of counties in West Virginia and Ohio that have power outages. AEP Ohio – To report power outages, and check outage status you can call 1-800-277-2177 or to view outage map click here. FirstEnergy – To report power outages, and check outage status you can call […]
OHIO STATE

