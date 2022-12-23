Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Where to Find the Best Pizza in ChicagoEast Coast TravelerChicago, IL
Carolyn Palmer Sworn In As Matteson, IL TrusteeSouth Suburban NewsMatteson, IL
Joliet Mayor's office cracks down on Cajun Boil & Bar for violating rulesEdy ZooJoliet, IL
Five Terrifying Ghost Stories That Prove Mobile Is The Most Haunted City In AlabamaLIFE_HACKSMobile, AL
12 Chicagoland Winter Playgrounds for Ice Skating and HockeyThe Bright Side CornerChicago, IL
thereporteronline.net
Christmas at Chicago’s Walnut Room marks traditions old and new
One of the most historic restaurants in the city has become beloved for more than its food. “The Walnut Room is best known for its holiday tradition,” says executive chef Brad Saylor, as a 45-foot Christmas tree towers in the middle of his dining room. “We just celebrated our 115th anniversary, so we go back as one of the oldest restaurants in Chicago. I call ourselves the protector of traditions.”
thereporteronline.net
Where to pick up Christmas tamales in Chicago
Maria Elena Ortiz-Torres, 40, grew up sitting at her grandma’s kitchen table each December, watching the family matriarch make masa from scratch. She learned the basics of making tamales as her grandma carried out the Christmas tradition, which passed to her mother, who died in 2010. Now, it’s her...
‘Just a little faith’: A life-changing Christmas gift for a single father in Homewood
HOMEWOOD, Ill. — A single father won a life-changing Christmas gift for his family after a devastating year. Willie Partee went home Saturday with a brand new Chevy Spark. The 25-year-old was selected as the winner of the 8th Annual Homewood Chevy Cares Car Giveaway Contest. “I have a dependable car. I have a reliable […]
Pipe burst leads to popular Park Ridge barbeque restaurant’s closure
The frigid temperatures caused the break.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
‘He does an awesome job’
Officer Raymond Tracy was working overtime, on his day off, when he learned he is the Midway Chamber of Commerce’s 2022 Police Officer of the Year. That was no surprise to MCC board member Al Cacciottolo, who nominated him for the award. “Even when he’s working his regular shift,...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Bittersweet days on 63rd Street
For many in Clearing, Garfield Ridge and beyond, it was the worst news they had heard in a long time. After a 55-year run on the Southwest Side, La Petite Pastry Shop is closing at year’s end. Reaction was swift on the shop’s Facebook page. “I am devastated,”...
Burst pipe floods historic building downtown
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A pipe burst at a historic Loop building Monday afternoon, releasing a wave of water.The Fire Department was on the scene at the Delaware Building at the northeast corner of Dearborn and Randolph streets. As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, bursting pipes have been a problem around the city as a consequence of the frigid and sometimes subzero temperatures of the past several days.Video showed water cascading down the walls like a waterfall. Water came down from the fourth floor all the way to the first.The Italianate building was completed in 1874 – three years after the Great Chicago Fire. It is composed of a cast-iron base topped with a precast concrete façade.Two floors and a steel-framed inner atrium were added in 1889, according to the City of Chicago.The building used to house a two-story McDonald's on the ground floor, but the space is now vacant. Paul Young Fine Jewelers is also located on the ground floor, while the upper floors house offices – including Guaranty National Title.
Cold night for annual midnight mass at Holy Name Cathedral
CHICAGO — Parishioners braved single digits to pack Holy Name Cathedral for its annual midnight mass. The service was led by Cardinal Blase Cupich. WGN’s Alyssa Donovan has more above.
6 Free Holiday Light Shows in Chicago and Illinois Suburbs
Looking for a festive winter activity? Look no further! Let me share the 6 free holiday light shows in Chicago and Illinois suburbs your family and friends will enjoy watching during this time of the year.
cryptonewsbtc.org
Chicago millionaire’s wealth set to ripple through lives around the globe
What would you do if somebody out of the blue informed you to count on a verify for about $100,000 within the mail, no strings hooked up?. In New Jersey, John Wisinger can pay down debt from his daughter’s wedding ceremony at The Park Savoy. It’s fancy. His wedding ceremony speech concluded with a mic drop that slayed. “My Woman” was performed for the daddy/daughter dance.
Three charged for stealing jackets from west suburban Kohl's
Three people are charged with stealing at a West Suburban Kohl’s department store. The three individuals are accused of stealing nearly $350 dollars worth of merchandise from an Elmhurst Kohl’s.
thereporteronline.net
Five more of my favorite fiction books of the year – Chicago Tribune
Before getting to the second part of my Biblioracle favorites for fiction for 2022, I want to express some end-of-year gratitude for the people who make this weekly exercise in book-related nonsense possible — the writers, editors and publishers who put the books into the world; the folks at the Tribune who hone and distribute these words; and of course you, the readers who continue to send me your list of recent reads so I can tell you what to read next.
Cooper’s Hawk Adding New Location in Algonquin
The company's 16th Chicagoland location will sit within the Enclave
Elderly woman, firefighter injured in coach house fire in Glenview
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 78-year-old woman and a firefighter were injured after a coach house caught fire overnight in north suburban Glenview.The fire started around 11:35 p.m. Sunday in the detached coach house and garage of a home in the 1800 block of Jefferson Avenue, according to the Glenview Fire Department.When the first crews arrived at the scene, the coach house was fully engulfed in flames, and there were reports of a person possibly trapped inside.A 78-year-old woman who lives in the coach house was found outside, and was taken to the hospital for further evaluation. Glenview Fire Department officials said her injuries were not life-threatening.The fire was extinguished shortly before 12:30 a.m. One firefighter was treated at the scene for minor injuries. The fire caused an estimated $55,000 in damage.
NBC Chicago
Extreme Cold Causes Pipes to Burst, Causing Holiday Headaches for Residents
The extreme cold is causing water pipes to freeze and burst in some Chicago-area homes, causing massive headaches for residents and contractors alike. Though the worst of the cold is now over, with temperatures falling to 10 degrees below zero in some locations overnight Thursday into Friday, readings won't get above the freezing mark until at least Wednesday, leading to serious damage to some homes.
bestattractions.org
Heartbreaking places to visit in Chicago, Illinois
Chicago is a dynamic city with many things to do and places to visit. These include museums, parks, and other entertainment sites. Located on Lake Michigan, it’s a popular vacation destination. The Art Institute of Chicago features more than 300,000 works in its permanent collection. It also has the...
BizWeek: Bears face renewed opposition over site funding; Des Plaines small business gets tax break to expand
Its anti-corporate welfare ordinance roundly rejected by the Arlington Heights village board, an advocacy group has launched another bid to prevent a Chicago Bears redevelopment of Arlington Park: an unconventional campaign that's flooding local mailboxes with campaign-style mailers that have QR codes allowing residents to print out, sign, circulate and notarize petitions themselves.
regionnewssource.org
One Shot In Merrillville Parking Lot Christmas Morning
On Sunday, 12/25/2022 at approximately 10:45 AM, Merrillville Police Officers were dispatched to the Meijer parking lot (611 W Lincoln Highway) in reference to a shooting incident, according to Merrillville Police. Patrol officers responded to the scene and were unable to locate anyone in the parking lot. A short time...
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 during the holidays
money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash)onUnsplash. If you live in Chicago, you might want to check your bank statement to see if you got some money from the state of Illinois. You probably have got the money and not noticed it. It's not a ton of money, but it's still a payment up to $400.
PAWS Pet of the Week: Thalia
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's time to meet our PAWS Pet of the Week, ThaliaThalia is a beautiful 3-year-old calico cat. She loves affection and will lean into your hand for endless pets. Thalia is very social and enjoys spending time with anyone. This loving girl will start to purr when someone enters her room. Thalia has a condition called Addison's Disease which is managed with a daily medication. She is the happiest when she can eat a yummy treat then cuddle up to for some snuggle time. Thalia would love nothing more than finding a home for Christmas. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today. Walk-ins are also welcome.
