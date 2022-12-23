ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Comments / 3

صدآمsteve conley
4d ago

Easier said than done when you work for a company that says if you don't show up then you don't get paid for the holiday and get a point.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wfft.com

Local roads improving but officials urge drivers to use caution

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Area roads have improved since Friday's near-blizzard conditions but local and state authorities are urging you to use caution if you have to drive. Several counties, including Allen County, upgraded to a travel advisory on Sunday. Allen County Homeland Security Director Bernie Beier said higher...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Vandalism: Churubusco Police Department seeks information

CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WANE) – The Churubusco Police Department is seeking more information about a vandalism at Brevin’s Downtown Eatery, according the department’s Facebook page. The incident happened Sunday evening. Workers tell WANE 15 that when they got in, they found something that looked like oil covering outside...
CHURUBUSCO, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne Police to add a new drone to fleet

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne police department is nearing a new addition to its arsenal. At last week’s city council meeting, $119,500 was approved to buy an Autel Dragonfish Standard Drone, and the department says in about 3 months it’ll be in use. “I’m...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WNDU

Much of area has travel woes on Christmas Eve

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Outside of St. Joseph County, residents have their own travel woes Christmas Eve. Lagrange County officials have moved the county’s road status to a travel watch. And in Cass County, Michigan, the county will remain under a blizzard warning through 7 p.m. Christmas Eve.
LAGRANGE COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

LaGrange County moves to travel watch

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - LaGrange County officials have decided to move to a travel watch (orange) Saturday afternoon. Roads are mostly open, but layers of ice remain. People should use caution if traveling.
LAGRANGE COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

Churubusco Police seeking information about Christmas night vandalism

CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WFFT) -- Churubusco Police are asking for the public's help determining who vandalized a local restaurant Christmas night. According to the police department's Facebook post, it happened at Brevins Downtown Eatery & Lounge on Sunday night. If you have any information, no matter how small, you can call...
CHURUBUSCO, IN
WANE-TV

Allen County family boasts over 50 Christmas trees

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One of the most difficult parts of the holidays is making decisions about your Christmas tree. When to buy it, how to decorate it, deciding when it should be put up and brought down. Now imagine you had to make those decisions for over...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Crews plowing Fort Wayne streets, trash pickup on schedule

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne street department crews are currently plowing city streets and putting down treated sand on slick spots after a dangerous winter storm dumped several inches of snow on the area. Despite high winds and snowy conditions, trash and recycling will be picked up. To see...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

ISP working on 9-car pileup on I-69

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Indiana State Police (ISP) are working on a 9-car pileup on I-69 northbound. The area affected is just north of Airport Expressway. Northbound traffic is blocked, and traffic is being diverted onto Airport Expressway.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

Storm brings down Glenbrook Dodge flagpole

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The winds of the severe winter storm toppled the flagpole at Glenbrook Dodge Friday. The flagpole stood at 232 feet, according to Usflag.com, and flew a 50' by 80' flag.
FORT WAYNE, IN
News Now Warsaw

Websites offer road condition updates

WARSAW — Indiana State Police are urging people not to call local police for road conditions during the winter storm. Doing so could end up tying up dispatch phone lines and prevent someone from getting help during an emergency, according to Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield. Instead, police...
INDIANA STATE
wfft.com

Van Wert County issues alert warning people not to travel

VAN WERT, Ohio (WFFT) - Van Wert Emergency Management is urging people not to risk traveling Friday evening. The alert says temperatures of -4 degrees with winds of 40 mph will continue Friday night. Wind chills will be around -30 degrees and white-out conditions will continue. Roads will stay icy...
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
WISH-TV

Whitley County: Too cold to plow snow

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WISH) — Whitley County officials on Friday morning pulled their snowplowing trucks off the roads because it’s too cold. A Facebook post from the Whitley County Highway Department said, “It’s a tough call, but with the sustained 30mph wind, we aren’t making progress at all and -35 degree wind temps are just ridiculous.”
WHITLEY COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

Noble County issues travel watch, advises people to avoid U.S. 33

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - Noble County has changed their travel advisory to a watch (orange). Only essential travel is recommended. Essential travel includes to and from work and emergency situations. Emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools, government agencies, and other organizations. People are directed to avoid...
wfft.com

Despite the storm, people still ventured out into the cold

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- With whipping winds, slick snow, and freezing temperatures, Friday was a good day to stay inside and enjoy the warm. But two people found themselves going into the winter weather - one for family, one for fun. Regiana Sistevaris didn't have the luxury of staying...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Travel Advisory issued for Allen County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Office of Homeland Security (ACHS) has issued a winter weather travel advisory for Allen County. Road conditions are expected to begin deteriorating around 8 p.m. Thursday. Temperatures will drop rapidly, and there will be ice, limited visibility, and hazardous driving conditions. Extra...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

Grant County under travel warning

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - As of 5 a.m. Friday, Grant County travel status has been changed to Warning. Warning is the highest level of travel advisory. Travel may be restricted to emergency management workers only. People are directed to refrain from all travel, comply with necessary emergency measures, cooperate...

Comments / 0

Community Policy