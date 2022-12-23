Read full article on original website
صدآمsteve conley
4d ago
Easier said than done when you work for a company that says if you don't show up then you don't get paid for the holiday and get a point.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wfft.com
Road conditions have improved, but drivers should still be cautious
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Benjamin Yoss is in town from Illinois for the holidays. In the last four days, he’s traveled to Fort Wayne, then to South Bend and Back. He said road conditions are getting better. “Road conditions right now are not too bad highways and major...
wfft.com
Local roads improving but officials urge drivers to use caution
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Area roads have improved since Friday's near-blizzard conditions but local and state authorities are urging you to use caution if you have to drive. Several counties, including Allen County, upgraded to a travel advisory on Sunday. Allen County Homeland Security Director Bernie Beier said higher...
WANE-TV
Vandalism: Churubusco Police Department seeks information
CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WANE) – The Churubusco Police Department is seeking more information about a vandalism at Brevin’s Downtown Eatery, according the department’s Facebook page. The incident happened Sunday evening. Workers tell WANE 15 that when they got in, they found something that looked like oil covering outside...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Police to add a new drone to fleet
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne police department is nearing a new addition to its arsenal. At last week’s city council meeting, $119,500 was approved to buy an Autel Dragonfish Standard Drone, and the department says in about 3 months it’ll be in use. “I’m...
WNDU
Much of area has travel woes on Christmas Eve
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Outside of St. Joseph County, residents have their own travel woes Christmas Eve. Lagrange County officials have moved the county’s road status to a travel watch. And in Cass County, Michigan, the county will remain under a blizzard warning through 7 p.m. Christmas Eve.
wfft.com
LaGrange County moves to travel watch
LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - LaGrange County officials have decided to move to a travel watch (orange) Saturday afternoon. Roads are mostly open, but layers of ice remain. People should use caution if traveling.
wfft.com
Churubusco Police seeking information about Christmas night vandalism
CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WFFT) -- Churubusco Police are asking for the public's help determining who vandalized a local restaurant Christmas night. According to the police department's Facebook post, it happened at Brevins Downtown Eatery & Lounge on Sunday night. If you have any information, no matter how small, you can call...
WANE-TV
Allen County family boasts over 50 Christmas trees
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One of the most difficult parts of the holidays is making decisions about your Christmas tree. When to buy it, how to decorate it, deciding when it should be put up and brought down. Now imagine you had to make those decisions for over...
WANE-TV
Crews plowing Fort Wayne streets, trash pickup on schedule
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne street department crews are currently plowing city streets and putting down treated sand on slick spots after a dangerous winter storm dumped several inches of snow on the area. Despite high winds and snowy conditions, trash and recycling will be picked up. To see...
wfft.com
Noble County advises people not to go out, part of U.S. 33 is completely impassable
NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - Noble County EMA advises people to stay inside as part of U.S. 33 becomes impassable. The section of 33 between CR 50 N and CR 100 N has been completely blocked by drifting snow. Other roads and highways across the county are drifting badly. This...
wfft.com
ISP working on 9-car pileup on I-69
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Indiana State Police (ISP) are working on a 9-car pileup on I-69 northbound. The area affected is just north of Airport Expressway. Northbound traffic is blocked, and traffic is being diverted onto Airport Expressway.
wfft.com
Storm brings down Glenbrook Dodge flagpole
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The winds of the severe winter storm toppled the flagpole at Glenbrook Dodge Friday. The flagpole stood at 232 feet, according to Usflag.com, and flew a 50' by 80' flag.
NeighborLink turns its focus to furnaces and keeping people warm; shoveling snow not a worry this time
After a winter storm, Eric Wood, executive director of NeighborLink, can expect 200 to 400 people calling in for help to dig them out of the snow. That didn’t happen overnight from Thursday to Friday, but now his concern is the cold.
News Now Warsaw
Websites offer road condition updates
WARSAW — Indiana State Police are urging people not to call local police for road conditions during the winter storm. Doing so could end up tying up dispatch phone lines and prevent someone from getting help during an emergency, according to Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield. Instead, police...
wfft.com
Van Wert County issues alert warning people not to travel
VAN WERT, Ohio (WFFT) - Van Wert Emergency Management is urging people not to risk traveling Friday evening. The alert says temperatures of -4 degrees with winds of 40 mph will continue Friday night. Wind chills will be around -30 degrees and white-out conditions will continue. Roads will stay icy...
WISH-TV
Whitley County: Too cold to plow snow
COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WISH) — Whitley County officials on Friday morning pulled their snowplowing trucks off the roads because it’s too cold. A Facebook post from the Whitley County Highway Department said, “It’s a tough call, but with the sustained 30mph wind, we aren’t making progress at all and -35 degree wind temps are just ridiculous.”
wfft.com
Noble County issues travel watch, advises people to avoid U.S. 33
NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - Noble County has changed their travel advisory to a watch (orange). Only essential travel is recommended. Essential travel includes to and from work and emergency situations. Emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools, government agencies, and other organizations. People are directed to avoid...
wfft.com
Despite the storm, people still ventured out into the cold
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- With whipping winds, slick snow, and freezing temperatures, Friday was a good day to stay inside and enjoy the warm. But two people found themselves going into the winter weather - one for family, one for fun. Regiana Sistevaris didn't have the luxury of staying...
wfft.com
Travel Advisory issued for Allen County
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Office of Homeland Security (ACHS) has issued a winter weather travel advisory for Allen County. Road conditions are expected to begin deteriorating around 8 p.m. Thursday. Temperatures will drop rapidly, and there will be ice, limited visibility, and hazardous driving conditions. Extra...
wfft.com
Grant County under travel warning
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - As of 5 a.m. Friday, Grant County travel status has been changed to Warning. Warning is the highest level of travel advisory. Travel may be restricted to emergency management workers only. People are directed to refrain from all travel, comply with necessary emergency measures, cooperate...
Comments / 3