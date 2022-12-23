Read full article on original website
Turnto10.com
Coast Guard House restaurant plans to open Monday
NARRAGANSET, R.I. (WJAR) — The Coast Guard House restaurant plans to reopen Monday. It was closed over the weekend in observance of Christmas. The restaurant had some minor storm damage on Friday, but it wasn't enough to disrupt the business. Waterfront streets and roads in Narragansett shut down for...
Coast Guard House back open after storm
The Coast Guard House in Narragansett is still cleaning up from the massive storm that moved through Friday.
NECN
Small But Mighty-Good Burgers at Little Joint in Providence's ‘Little Italy'
New England is home to several Italian neighborhoods with outstanding restaurants and food shops. There are smaller sections in places like South Medford and New Haven and full-blown multi-block areas like Boston’s North End and the Federal Hill section of Providence. The North End and Federal Hill aren’t only...
fallriverreporter.com
Christmas Day fire in Rhode Island leaves one person dead, preliminary findings released
A Christmas Day fire in Rhode Island has claimed the life of one person. According to Fire Chief Scott Barber, a call came in for a fire on Sunday evening at a residence on Kenyon School Road in Richmond. Upon arrival, crews made a quick knockdown of the main fire,...
Fire damages garage in South Kingstown
The call came in just after 7 a.m. to a house on Erica Court.
ABC6.com
VIDEO: Storm conditions at Scarborough Beach in Narragansett
Narragansett, R.I. (WLNE) – ABC6 Reporter Natalie Noury reports that portions of Ocean Road in Narragansett are closed, after water began spilling over the sea wall during Friday’s storm. A coastal flood warning is in effect until 2 p.m. Meteorologist Nick Morganelli says minor flooding for vulnerable shoreline...
fallriverreporter.com
27-year-old Dartmouth man killed in bicycle crash remembered as fixture in the community
A Dartmouth man who was well-known throughout the community has died in a bicycle crash. Family and friends have announced that 27-year-old James Leandre was the victim of a fatal crash involving a large truck on Thursday in Acushnet. He was declared deceased at the scene. Leandre was known to be an experienced cyclist that rode often as he did on Thursday.
Barrington church cancels service following power outage
BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The Barrington Presbyterian Church announced Saturday night that they had to cancel their Christmas Eve Service due to a power outage. According to the church’s Facebook page, crews worked from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. to restore power to the church, and members were able to gather Christmas morning.
Abandoned Coventry shopping plaza listed for sale
The abandoned shopping plaza on Route 3 in Coventry is officially on the market.
NECN
1 Dead After Fire in Richmond, R.I.
One person is dead after a house caught fire in Richmond, Rhode Island over the weekend, authorities say. According to Richmond-Carolina Fire District Chief Scott W. Barber, the person died in a house fire that took place on Sunday on Kenyon School Road. The cause of the fire is under...
Travelers stranded as Southwest cancels thousands of flights
The impacts of Friday's storm are still being felt at Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport.
ABC6.com
Astronomical high tide adds to winter storm in Narragansett
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE)– As a result of astronomical high tides, in addition to the winter storm in Southern New England, clean up crews have take to Ocean Road in Narragansett to remove the wash up from the ocean. Swells higher than 6 feet crashed over the sea wall, flooding...
Duxbury Elementary School Cook's Husband Injured in Head-On Car Accident in Plymouth
Rafael Hernandez was injured in a head-on collision on South Meadow Road in Plymouth.Photo by(Keira DiSciullo / AngeLink) (PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MA) A local elementary school employee has revealed that her husband was seriously injured in a head-on car accident that happened in Plymouth the day before Christmas Eve.
La Salette holds 70th Christmas light display
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — A more than half-century old tradition continued in Attleboro Sunday. The National Shrine of Our Lady of La Salette held its 70th Christmas Festival of Lights, which is made up of over 400,000 lights. “We have come here for the last 15 years,” said Newport resident Marvin Argueta, who was visiting […]
fallriverreporter.com
Changes are coming to Fall River’s Lafayette Park and you can be a part of it
A Fall River park will be seeing some changes and you can have a say as to what those changes are. According to the Department of Community Maintenace, there will be a Public Hearing on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. in the Council Hearing Room at One Government Center regarding proposed improvements and renovations to Lafayette Park on Mason Street.
ABC6.com
Pawtucket announces more warming centers for weekend storm
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The city of Pawtucket will host more warming centers in response to the weekend’s inclement weather. The mayor’s office announced the following locations will serve those in need of shelter from the storm:. The Pawtucket Police Department Headquarters lobby at 121 Roosevelt Ave,...
WCVB
Popular holiday store in Massachusetts closes for good on Christmas Eve
ABINGTON, Mass. — A popular holiday store that is known as "the largest Christmas experience in New England" has closed for good. The Christmas Place on Bedford Street (Route 18) in Abington announced on its Facebook page last month that its owners have decided to retire and will soon be closing the holiday shop and the adjoining swimming pool supply store, The Pool Place.
ABC6.com
Last-minute shoppers battle the cold on Christmas Eve
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Shoppers at the Garden City Center in Cranston fought through freezing temperatures on Christmas Eve Saturday to finish their last-minute shopping. With a high temperature of 17 degrees and a real feel of near zero degrees for most of the day, the shoppers in Cranston didn’t let the frigid temperatures shake their holiday spirit.
Turnto10.com
Woman killed in Scituate crash Christmas morning
SCITUATE, R.I. (WJAR) — Owners of a nearby property say a woman is dead after a crash in Scituate Christmas morning. The single vehicle crash happened off Hartford Pike around 7:30 a.m. "It's bit of a shock," said Antonio Bianco of Scituate. He said first responders told him that...
