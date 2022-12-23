Dense Fog Advisory Issued for Most of the San Joaquin Valley Until 11:00 A.M. Today (Friday) – Commuters Note: Includes Highway 41, Highway 43, Highway 180, Highway 152, Highway 99, Highway 198, and Interstate 5

Read full article on original website
sierranewsonline.com
Flood Watch Issued For Tuesday December 27, 2022
HANFORD–The National Weather Service Hanford Office has issued a Flood Watch for the Mariposa Madera Foothills, Mariposa, Madera, and the Lower Sierra Yosemite Valley. This includes the cities of Coarsegold, Mariposa, Yosemite Valley, Oakhurst, Fish Camp, Bass Lake, North Fork, and El Portal. The Flood Watch is in effect...
goldrushcam.com
Weather Service Update On Central California Projected Precipitation Totals For Upcoming Monday Night Through Wednesday Weather System Includes Yosemite Valley With Up To 4 Inches Of Rain
Mariposa, Monday Night/Tuesday/Wednesday Projected Precipitation: Reduced to 2.00" to 3.00" from 3.00" to 4.00" Oakhurst, MondayNIght/Tuesday/Wednesday Projected Precipitation: Reduced to 2.00" to 3.00" from 3.00" to 4.00" Yosemite Valley, MondayNight/Tuesday/Wednesday Projected Precipitation: 3.00" to 4.00" December 26, 2022 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports the next storm system...
First responders bracing for the wet weather in Central Valley
A steady stream of storms hitting much of California this week has emergency responders urging people to brace for the wet weather.
Storm moving through Central California expected to be at peak strength during peak travel
An estimated 102 million Americans are traveling by car to their destination this holiday season.
KDRV
Caltrans warns about storm, burn scars in Northern California this week
REDDING, Cal. -- Caltrans is warning travelers in Northern California about a strong storm. California's transportation department District 2 is telling them to be careful near wildfire burn scars, such as the area of Siskiyou County's McKinney Fire. Caltrans is citing the National Weather Service forecast of a series of...
KQED
Checking In On High Speed Rail In Central Valley
High Speed Rail Construction In Central Valley Moves Forward. After years of construction delays, and tens of billions of dollars in cost overruns, California’s high-speed rail project has become one of the most controversial infrastructure projects in the country. We go to the Central Valley, to check in on the first phase of high speed rail’s construction and get local reactions to the project’s problems.
scvnews.com
Upcoming Storm Could Be Good News for California Snowpack
(CN) — As much of the United States reels from a paralyzing arctic blast, California and the West Coast is looking to the Pacific where an atmospheric river is shaping up to bring much needed rain to close out the year. A chance of showers begins across much of...
Big waves headed to Central Coast beaches as rain storm hits region
“Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore,” the National Weather Service warned.
KTNV
Post-holiday traffic: 12 mile backup on I-15 south heading to California
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Post-holiday traffic is getting real!. RTC of Southern Nevada posted an alert of a 12 mile backup near Jean thru the Nevada-California stateline Monday afternoon. RTC says drivers heading back to California should plan for long delays.
Multiple California Aimed Storm Systems to Bring Flooding for the Low Elevations and Blizzards in The Mountains
Major California Storm System to Bring Flooding for the Low Elevations and Blizzard Conditions with Feet of Snow for the MountainsPhoto byNational Weather Force. A major storm system will impact the state of California by Monday night into Tuesday (December 26-27), kicking off the first in a series of three or four systems moving in. The next system will start on Thursday and last into half of the weekend. The last one in the series as far as I can see will hit on Monday, January 2nd and go into the next day as well.
Sierra Nevada snow season off to best start in a decade, though experts heed caution
White Christmas is not enough to sustain what makes up one-third of California's annual water supply. State water officials say the Sierra Nevada is experiencing its snowiest start to the winter season in a decade, thanks to a handful of storms that dropped several feet of snow. November rains helped...
NBC Los Angeles
Plan for Rain to Close Out 2022 in Southern California. Here's the Timeline
The last week of 2022 will bring rain and cooler temperatures to Southern California following a warm and sunny Christmas holiday weekend. Monday will be the final warm and dry day before the weather turnaround. Expect rain on Tuesday and several more chances of wet weather through the rest of the week.
KPBS
California weather expected to take a turn for the worse
Blue skies and warm temperatures are expected to turn to rain and snow in much of California this week. Then, a local restaurant is the first eatery in the region to earn a coveted Michelin three-star designation. Next, we revisit a segment with San Diego author Madhushree Ghosh who talks about her book “Khabaar” and how food helps her stay connected to her Indian heritage and culture. And, KQED’s Silicon Valley reporter Adhiti Bandlamudi takes us on a food origin story journey that leads across the world and then back to California. Next, Ensenada is the birthplace of Mexican surfing. It has a rich history that many people don’t know about. Earlier this year, KPBS Border Reporter Gustavo Solis talked with two local surfers trying to preserve and spread that history. Finally, KPBS arts reporter Beth Accomando says there are only a few weeks left to visit the Spiderman exhibit at the San Diego Comic Con Museum.
mymotherlode.com
Update: Major Storm On The Way
The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for the Mother Lode, the Northern San Joaquin Valley and the Central San Joaquin Valley, until 11 AM this (Monday) morning. The visibility in dense fog ranges from one-quarter of mile down to as low as 200 feet. This is...
goldrushcam.com
BLM Seeks Public Input on Expansive Plan to Reduce Wildfire Risks Near Communities - Plan will Expedite Fuels Treatments in High-Risk Areas Throughout California and NW Nevada
December 27, 2022 - SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is seeking public comments on a plan to expedite fuels reduction treatments and fire protection efforts. near high fire-risk areas on public lands in 44 counties throughout California and northwest Nevada. The statewide Wildland-Urban Interface fuels...
Long Range Weather Advisory Issued For Southern California with Series of Storm Systems After Christmas
Storms System into Southern California After ChristmasPhoto bySouthern California Weather Force. Southern California Weather Force has issued a Long-Range Weather Advisory for the next Raiden Storm Pattern, effective now for the week of December 26th, 2022, centering Tuesday into Wednesday of that week with a series of storm systems thereafter so read on for details ...
trendingwork.com
Midweek, A Storm Loaded With Rain Will Hit The West Coast!
As we approach the middle of the work week, AccuWeather forecasters are keeping a close eye on a storm that will bring heavy rain and mountain snow to the West Coast of the United States. And this is just the beginning of what looks like a stormy end to 2022, with effects ranging from flooding to high winds to major travel disruptions.
Caltrans mascot naming contest awarding student winner $500 and a laptop
STATEWIDE – Caltrans says they need help naming their new mascot. The “Move Over Mascot Naming Contest” ending January 20, 2023, will award a student and teacher $500 each, a laptop, t-shirts for the whole class and a visit from the cone-shaped mascot.
40 California Post Offices Close Because of Earthquake. What Should Customers Expect?
On Dec 20, 2022, USPS sent out an alert that services were being suspended at 40 California Post Offices and that they were being temporarily closed. Photo by(Atomic Taco/flickr)
SFGate
Magnitude 4.2 earthquake strikes near Hydesville, CA
The United States Geological Survey reports a preliminary magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck 4.9 miles from Hydesville in Northern California on Saturday. The quake hit at 11:33 a.m. local time at a depth of 20 kilometers. There was no initial word on damage or injury resulting from the quake. Over 300 people reported feeling the quake on the USGS site.
