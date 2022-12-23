Read full article on original website
Related
Warmer weather to welcome in the New Year
It was a cold Christmas weekend but some milder air is headed our way. The 22News Storm Team says a warm up is on the way as we head into the New Year.
Bright Nights closed due to power outage
Bright Nights is closed for the rest of Friday, December 23 due to a power outage.
Person rescued from Connecticut River in West Springfield
The West Springfield Fire Department rescued someone from the Connecticut River Saturday night.
Smoke found in Southampton basement on Christmas Eve
The Southampton Fire Department was sent to a fire alarm activation with smoke in the basement on Saturday.
19 people removed from home after fire on Christmas Eve
The Springfield Fire Department was called to a fire at 155 Bay Street in Springfield Christmas Eve.
Oven taken out of home after kitchen fire in Springfield
The Springfield Fire Department went to a house on Berkshire Avenue for a kitchen fire Saturday evening.
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Dec. 18 to Dec. 24
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Dec 18 to Dec 24. There were 245 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,604-square-foot home on Greenwich Court in Worcester that sold for $390,000.
worcestermag.com
Adoption Option: Playful Tenley seeks a new home for the holidays
Meet Tenley! This sweet girl is active and affectionate. Tenley loves to play but she also knows how to relax. One of her favorite activities is playing in the yard with her human friends at the shelter. She is hoping to find a home with an active person or family...
Eyewitness News
Three people died on Christmas morning from a fatal car collision
The Salvation Army had over 100 volunteers come out and hand deliver meals to towns all over. Task force created after deadly Christmas morning crash in West Hartford. Three people have died following an accident on Simsbury Road. Mike Slifer is getting married!. Updated: Dec. 25, 2022 at 2:00 PM...
Police deny reports of shooting at MGM Springfield Saturday night
There was a spread of confusion online throughout western Massachusetts on Saturday concerning Springfield's MGM.
Northampton to decide on buying $3.3M vacant church from Eric Suher, report says
A long-vacant church at the corner of West and Elm streets in downtown Northampton now has a price tag following a city meeting earlier this month. Northampton officials discussed buying the church, which has been vacant since 1993 and is owned by Iron Horse Entertainment Group owner Eric Suher, for $3.3 million, according to the Daily Hampshire Gazette.
Medical Notes: Dec. 26, 2022
AGAWAM – The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Western Massachusetts annual meeting will be held on Sunday, Jan. 14, beginning at 2 p.m. The special guest speaker will be Gerson Nivar, Program Manager at Wayfinders, who has worked in human services for over 12 years. He will be speaking on the stigma of mental health conditions and dual diagnosis and what services are in the community to help those that are struggling. This event is open to the public. Absentee ballots will be mailed only to NAMI-WM members that are eligible to vote. The ballots must be received in the office by Friday, Jan. 13. To register go to namiwm.org/events and click on the registration link or go directly to Eventbrite.com and search for NAMI Western Mass. A Zoom link will be provided to those who are registered. For more information contact the office. For more information, contact the NAMI-WM office at 413-786-9139 or email information@namiwm.org.
Criminal justice students at Westfield High School solve the case of which reindeer ran over Grandma
WESTFIELD — Students in the criminal justice pathway at Westfield High School were recently asked to solve an age-old holiday mystery: which reindeer ran over Grandma?. “We have been studying criminal investigation, evidence collection, etc., and I was looking for a fun way to incorporate what we have learned into a hands-on, holiday-themed assignment,” said criminal justice teacher Kara LaValley.
westernmassnews.com
Illegal dumping issue continues in Holyoke
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News continues to cover illegal dumping in some of the alleys of downtown Holyoke. The most recent incident: caught on camera. It is an ongoing problem in Holyoke: dumpsters like this one overflooded with trash illegally dropped off. The video Western Mass News received captured three people dumping trash in the alley between High and Maple streets Thursday evening. The incident caught on a security camera installed as part of mayor Garcia’s campaign against illegal dumping. Now, one local business store owner’s reaction to the trash filled alley ways.
Ludlow Police searching for package thief
The Ludlow Police Department is seeking the public's help identifying a package thief.
gctv.org
A Fond Farewell
We say a bittersweet farewell to our now-former Executive Director, Nick Ring. You may read his final words at the link below. We wish Nick all the best in the future!. I have tended to not be a front-page personality, preferring to stay behind the scenes, so it’s a bit strange to write this now and put it before you. My last day as Executive Director of GCTV will be Friday, December 23rd.
communityadvocate.com
Nicholas Michaels Spa owners retire after 40 years
NORTHBOROUGH – For more than 40 years, Nicholas Olivieri and Michael Abdella have been blessed to be in an industry that has allowed them to do what they loved most – offering their guests the most up-to-date salon and spa services in the MetroWest area. “It’s harder to...
Motor vehicle accident at intersection in Holyoke
The Holyoke Fire Department was sent to a motor vehicle accident Friday night.
2 accused of injuring West Springfield police officers during chase face charges of attempted murder
WEST SPRINGFIELD – Two alleged shoplifters are accused of dragging and running over a police officer with their car and ramming the cruiser of a second officer while trying to flee from arrest in a busy shopping plaza during Christmas shopping season. The two officers were taken to the...
Comments / 0