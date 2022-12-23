ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Eyewitness News

Three people died on Christmas morning from a fatal car collision

The Salvation Army had over 100 volunteers come out and hand deliver meals to towns all over. Task force created after deadly Christmas morning crash in West Hartford. Three people have died following an accident on Simsbury Road. Mike Slifer is getting married!. Updated: Dec. 25, 2022 at 2:00 PM...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
MassLive.com

Medical Notes: Dec. 26, 2022

AGAWAM – The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Western Massachusetts annual meeting will be held on Sunday, Jan. 14, beginning at 2 p.m. The special guest speaker will be Gerson Nivar, Program Manager at Wayfinders, who has worked in human services for over 12 years. He will be speaking on the stigma of mental health conditions and dual diagnosis and what services are in the community to help those that are struggling. This event is open to the public. Absentee ballots will be mailed only to NAMI-WM members that are eligible to vote. The ballots must be received in the office by Friday, Jan. 13. To register go to namiwm.org/events and click on the registration link or go directly to Eventbrite.com and search for NAMI Western Mass. A Zoom link will be provided to those who are registered. For more information contact the office. For more information, contact the NAMI-WM office at 413-786-9139 or email information@namiwm.org.
AGAWAM, MA
MassLive.com

Criminal justice students at Westfield High School solve the case of which reindeer ran over Grandma

WESTFIELD — Students in the criminal justice pathway at Westfield High School were recently asked to solve an age-old holiday mystery: which reindeer ran over Grandma?. “We have been studying criminal investigation, evidence collection, etc., and I was looking for a fun way to incorporate what we have learned into a hands-on, holiday-themed assignment,” said criminal justice teacher Kara LaValley.
WESTFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Illegal dumping issue continues in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News continues to cover illegal dumping in some of the alleys of downtown Holyoke. The most recent incident: caught on camera. It is an ongoing problem in Holyoke: dumpsters like this one overflooded with trash illegally dropped off. The video Western Mass News received captured three people dumping trash in the alley between High and Maple streets Thursday evening. The incident caught on a security camera installed as part of mayor Garcia’s campaign against illegal dumping. Now, one local business store owner’s reaction to the trash filled alley ways.
HOLYOKE, MA
gctv.org

A Fond Farewell

We say a bittersweet farewell to our now-former Executive Director, Nick Ring. You may read his final words at the link below. We wish Nick all the best in the future!. I have tended to not be a front-page personality, preferring to stay behind the scenes, so it’s a bit strange to write this now and put it before you. My last day as Executive Director of GCTV will be Friday, December 23rd.
GREENFIELD, MA
communityadvocate.com

Nicholas Michaels Spa owners retire after 40 years

NORTHBOROUGH – For more than 40 years, Nicholas Olivieri and Michael Abdella have been blessed to be in an industry that has allowed them to do what they loved most – offering their guests the most up-to-date salon and spa services in the MetroWest area. “It’s harder to...
NORTHBOROUGH, MA

