Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Old-Fashioned Massachusetts Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the CountryTravel MavenWest Springfield, MA
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in all of MassachusettsTravel MavenPetersham, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SpringfieldTed RiversSpringfield, MA
Drug Runners Hid Cocaine Inside FurnitureBronxVoiceYonkers, NY
This Small Cafe Serves Some of the Best Pierogies in all of MassachusettsTravel MavenWestfield, MA
Related
Only 1 New England Town Makes List of Most Mispronounced Towns in the US
Not going to lie, I find it very amusing when I try to get people (not from New England) to pronounce towns and cities in Massachusetts, Maine, and New Hampshire. Yes, there are some easy town names to pronounce like "Portland" and "Boston". I mean everyone knows those, but some other city and town names outsiders just do not seem to comprehend.
Northampton to decide on buying $3.3M vacant church from Eric Suher, report says
A long-vacant church at the corner of West and Elm streets in downtown Northampton now has a price tag following a city meeting earlier this month. Northampton officials discussed buying the church, which has been vacant since 1993 and is owned by Iron Horse Entertainment Group owner Eric Suher, for $3.3 million, according to the Daily Hampshire Gazette.
Person rescued from Connecticut River in West Springfield
The West Springfield Fire Department rescued someone from the Connecticut River Saturday night.
Eyewitness News
Shoppers flood Conn. Malls after Christmas weekend
West Hartford, Conn. (WFSB) - The day after Christmas is a big day for Connecticut residents to hit the malls. For many, post-Christmas shopping is a tradition. Shopping after the holiday an provide some of the best bargains of the season. This was certainly the case for shoppers at the...
Residents hit the slopes day after Christmas
With school being out, temperatures being cold, and many people off for the week, hitting the slopes was on many peoples agenda's Monday.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Worcester
Worcester might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Worcester.
communityadvocate.com
Nicholas Michaels Spa owners retire after 40 years
NORTHBOROUGH – For more than 40 years, Nicholas Olivieri and Michael Abdella have been blessed to be in an industry that has allowed them to do what they loved most – offering their guests the most up-to-date salon and spa services in the MetroWest area. “It’s harder to...
Kitchen fire in Pittsfield leaves family of five without home
A family of five is being assisted by the red cross after a fire in their kitchen.
Warmer weather to welcome in the New Year
It was a cold Christmas weekend but some milder air is headed our way. The 22News Storm Team says a warm up is on the way as we head into the New Year.
Route 7 reopen in Great Barrington
Route 7, or Stockbridge Road, is closed in Great Barrington Friday night.
Young hiker who died in NH remembered as caring, determined
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Olivera Sotelo’s 19-year-old daughter was late returning from a solo hike, and she wasn’t answering her phone. Panicking at the trailhead, Sotelo called her husband for help. “I could not stop my anxiety,” she said. Emily Sotelo emerged from the woods safely...
See all homes sold in Hampden County, Dec. 18 to Dec. 24
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampden County reported from Dec 18 to Dec 24. There were 122 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,918-square-foot home on Maple Terrace in West Springfield that sold for $285,000.
Oven taken out of home after kitchen fire in Springfield
The Springfield Fire Department went to a house on Berkshire Avenue for a kitchen fire Saturday evening.
Smoke found in Southampton basement on Christmas Eve
The Southampton Fire Department was sent to a fire alarm activation with smoke in the basement on Saturday.
Police deny reports of shooting at MGM Springfield Saturday night
There was a spread of confusion online throughout western Massachusetts on Saturday concerning Springfield's MGM.
19 people removed from home after fire on Christmas Eve
The Springfield Fire Department was called to a fire at 155 Bay Street in Springfield Christmas Eve.
Damage reports from strong winds in western Massachusetts
22News is working for you with storm damage across western Massachusetts Friday morning due to the damaging winds.
Woman Slaps Security Guard At Milford Restaurant, Breaks His Glasses, Police Say
A 22-year-old woman from Massachusetts was charged after police said she slapped a security guard at a Connecticut restaurant and broke his glasses. Worcester County resident Grace Louder, of Holden, is charged with second-degree breach of peace and third-degree criminal mischief for the incident that happened in New Haven County on Saturday, Dec. 24, the Milford Police Department reported.
Crews help remove passenger after Holyoke crash
One person was taken to the hospital for minor injuries after a car accident Monday afternoon.
Comments / 0