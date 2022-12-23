Read full article on original website
Related
2022 NFL Season Proving That the Right Situation Is Biggest Key to QB Success
The 2022 NFL season has featured a glut of young, exciting quarterback talent. In the AFC alone, the playoff field—if things ended today—would feature Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Trevor Lawrence, Justin Herbert, Tua Tagovailoa (if healthy) and Lamar Jackson (if healthy). However, there's a lot more...
Broncos GM: Russell Wilson Is 'Fixable' amid Struggles, Has Shown 'Flashes'
The Denver Broncos made the decision to fire head coach Nathaniel Hackett following a 4-11 start to the 2022 season, but it sounds as though the organization is sticking behind the struggling Russell Wilson. "It's about the entire organization. It's not whether Russ is fixable or not," general manager George...
Report: Former Texas QB Hudson Card Commits to Purdue as QB Brady Allen Eyes Transfer
Purdue's quarterback room will look a lot different in 2023. ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that Hudson Card committed to transfer to the Boilermakers from Texas on Monday. Ryan Walters will have to replace Purdue's leading passer in his first year as head coach, with Aidan O'Connell opting out of the Citrus Bowl to focus on the 2023 NFL draft. Freshman signal-caller Brady Allen also announced Monday he's entering the transfer portal.
Week 17 Fantasy Football Rankings: Position-by-Position Outlook
As we approach Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season, few managers are still afloat in season-long fantasy leagues. Those still playing in Week 17 are most likely playing in championship games—or they've given up on season-long play and transitioned to daily fantasy sports (DFS). Making the wrong lineup...
JJ Watt Confirms NFL Retirement; Cardinals, Texans Star Won 3 DPOY Awards in 12 Years
Arizona Cardinals star J.J. Watt announced Tuesday he's retiring from the NFL after the 2022 season:. Koa's first ever NFL game. <br>My last ever NFL home game. <br><br>My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude. It's been an absolute honor and a pleasure. <br><br>🙏🏼 <a href="https://t.co/wXbDUcHM8B">pic.twitter.com/wXbDUcHM8B</a>
Report: Chargers' Derwin James Won't Be Suspended for Hit on Colts' Ashton Dulin
Los Angeles Chargers Pro Bowl safety Derwin James will not be suspended for his hit on Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin during Monday night's game, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Pelissero noted that while sources have indicated no suspension is forthcoming, the player could still be fined. During...
MMQB: Georgia's Jalen Carter Compared to Ndamukong Suh, Fletcher Cox Ahead of Draft
Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter has massive upside ahead of the 2023 NFL draft, as Albert Breer of MMQB reported:. "Based on tape and pure physical ability, Carter is probably the best player in the draft class. NFL teams are always looking for guys who can wreck games from the inside, like Aaron Donald can, because they're very hard to find. I've heard Carter comped to Ndamukong Suh and Fletcher Cox."
Fantasy Football Week 17 Waiver Wire: Jahan Dotson Leads Championship-Winning Pickups
The 2022 fantasy football campaign is nearly over, but managers fortunate enough to still be competing for a title heading into Week 17 will want to peruse the waiver wire one final time. There is a surprising amount of startable talent to be found right now, with at least one...
2022 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 17?
With just two weeks left in the regular season, the playoffs are coming into focus. In the NFC, the North and West are decided, with the Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers claiming those divisions. The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles are in as well, but which goes as NFC East champ and which as a wild card is still to be decided. So is the NFC South, which will as likely as not sport a "champion" with a losing record.
Tua Tagovailoa in Concussion Protocol; Status for Dolphins' Game vs. Patriots TBD
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been placed in the concussion protocol, head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters Monday. McDaniel said he's not sure when Tua suffered a concussion, but he's in protocol. During the game "nobody recognized anything with regard to" a hit. "It was something he met with doctors today and discussed some symptoms."
NFL Exec Praises Quentin Johnston: 'Really Impressive … and a Motherf--ker to Tackle'
TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston has caught the eye of NFL scouts and executives this season. "He's huge, big catch radius, he's really fast, really physical," an NFC executive told Albert Breer of The MMQB. "He's like [DeAndre Hopkins], that type of player. He's just really, really impressive. ... And a motherf--ker to tackle."
Josh Norman Signs Panthers Practice-Squad Contract After Jaycee Horn's Injury
The Carolina Panthers signed veteran cornerback Josh Norman to a practice-squad contract ahead of Sunday's pivotal NFC South showdown against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. "I want to not just go to the playoffs, but go on a deep run," Norman said, via Darin Gantt of the team's...
5 NFL Teams Peaking at the Right Time as Playoffs Near
The importance of timing for NFL playoff success cannot be understated. Teams that peak at the right time have a history of thriving in the postseason. Look no further than the 2020 Tampa Bay Buccaneers to see one of the more recent examples of this phenomena. They went into a Week 13 bye with a middling 7-5 record before going undefeated all of the way to a Super Bowl victory.
Week 17 Waiver Wire: Breakout Pickups, Targets and Tips for Fantasy Football
With Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season nearly complete, many fantasy managers in season-long leagues are already looking ahead to Week 17—which will be the championship round for a lot of fortunate fantasy enthusiasts. Navigating Week 17 won't be easy, though, as injuries and potential resting starters could...
Patriots' Mac Jones Says He Had 'No Intention to Hurt' Bengals' Eli Apple on Low Hit
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has come under fire for a seemingly dirty play during Saturday's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, and he addressed the situation on Monday. During a radio appearance on WEEI, Jones was asked about his decision to dive at the legs of Bengals cornerback Eli...
NFL Playoff Picture 2022: Official AFC, NFC Clinching Scenarios for Week 17 Released
While the majority of the 2022 NFL playoff field is already decided, plenty of permutations remain heading into the penultimate week the regular season. The NFL laid out its postseason clinching scenarios for the upcoming slate of games. The Buffalo Bills, which have already secured an AFC East title, can...
NFL Exec on Georgia's Kelee Ringo: 'Tape Is Boring. He Doesn't Make a Ton of Plays'
Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo is expected to be a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft, but he might not be selected as high as previously anticipated. An NFL executive told Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer: "He's big, fast. You go in there and they tell you he's gonna blaze in the 40. But his tape is boring. He doesn't make a ton of plays. You feel like he should be better than he is."
NFL MVP Race 2022-23: Latest Predictions After Updated Odds Entering Week 17
The NFL Most Valuable Player race shifted in favor of the top AFC quarterbacks last week once Jalen Hurts' shoulder injury was revealed. Patrick Mahomes is the current favorite to win the award, but Josh Allen and Joe Burrow have a marquee stage on Monday night to impress voters and sway the odds in their favor.
NFL Week 16 Takeaways: Biggest Takeaways from 2022 Christmas Day Games
The NFL gifted everyone with a Christmas Day triple-header as the 2022 regular season winds to a close. After a near-full slate of Saturday play, the Miami Dolphins hosted the Green Bay Packers, the Denver Broncos traveled to sunny Los Angeles to face the Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers found their way to the desert in search of the Arizona Cardinals.
Broncos' Randy Gregory, Rams Oday Aboushi Suspended 1 Game for Post-game Fight
Denver Broncos edge-rusher Randy Gregory and Los Angeles Rams guard Oday Aboushi have been suspended one game by the NFL for a post-game fight following Sunday's 51-14 win for the Rams, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. The two exchanged punches as Broncos and Rams players were milling about...
