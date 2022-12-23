Read full article on original website
RFD responds to burst pipe at URMC research center
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Monday the Rochester Fire Department responded to 250 Crittenden Boulevard for a burst pipe, the building is the Clinical Research Center of URMC. When fire crews arrived there was a 4 inch standpipe that was flowing water on the fifth floor. There is extensive water damage on all five floors of the clinical research building. City water stopped the flow of water to the standpipe.
Effects of the storm on Rochester homeowners, travelers
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Christmas Eve came to Rochester this year after 36 hours of crippling weather, especially to the west of us. The winds are still howling out there and the temperatures remain in the teeth-chattering territory as thousands head into another night without power. This is while the Thruway is off-limits from Henrietta west […]
Boat carrying cement had trouble getting back into Lake Ontario
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A boat carrying cement from Canada had some trouble turning around in the Genesee River at Turning Point Park in Charlotte. The boat operates out of Burlington, Ontario and transports cement to the Rochester area. The person who took the video told us it took longer...
RFD: Burst pipe leads to water damage at URMC Clinical Research Center
RFD fire crews are currently working to remove the standing water from the building.
First responders and plumbers dealing with high volume of frozen pipe calls
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The winter storm slamming western New York over the weekend is causing a lot of problems for everyone, including plumbers and first responders. As we try to thaw out from the arctic blast, it’s showing that more problems are popping up. “Today, I had four...
First Alert Forecast: Winter extremes finally begin to relent
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It was the coldest Christmas Day in 22 years for Rochester. The Lake Erie lake squall has been very persistent for the western counties where snow continues to fall in portions of Genesee, Wyoming and Erie Counties. During this last few days the Buffalo International Airport has measured an amazing 43 inches of snow. However, the News 10NBC First Alert meteorologists see a significant change coming in the weather pattern. In the coming days, and for the remainder of the year, noticeably warmer weather will make a return.
Several homes in Rochester are still without power
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – “We haven’t had power, no electricity, since 8 a.m. yesterday. It’s Christmas Eve,” Michelle Williams said, who lives on Bartlett Street. Saturday night, some people who were still without power, were forced to leave their homes. “We understood that they had to...
Parts of Thruway remain closed after historic blizzard
The Thruway remains closed to all traffic in Western New York following an historic blizzard that continues to paralyze traffic. The highway is shut down between Exit 46 in Rochester and the Pennsylvania border because of blizzard conditions. Canadian border crossings at Peace Bridge, Lewiston-Queenston Bridge and Rainbow Bridge also remain closed.
Rochester area first responders help with search and rescue in Buffalo
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Video shows the Rochester Police Department out on snowmobiles helping with search and rescue efforts in Buffalo. At least 29 people were found dead in the Buffalo area as of Monday night as a result of the blizzard. First responders from Rochester are working to rescue people.
Winter storm: Stay inside and brace for the worst
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A dangerous winter storm is bringing high winds and low temperatures throughout Western New York Friday. So far, more than 30,000 homes and businesses in the Rochester region are without power. Monroe County and City of Rochester officials gathered Friday evening, telling the public to stay inside and brace for the […]
Good Question: Where is Exit-15 on I-490?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — People who commute downtown every day for work might be familiar with this Good Question topic – if they’re coming in from the west side of the city. The question is about a missing exit. Bob writes to us saying: “Did you ever notice...
First Alert Forecast: The temperature will go from one extreme to another
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It has been a significant wave of very cold weather for Western News York. In fact, the Rochester Airport has had a below normal temperature for the last 14 out of 16 days. Christmas Day was the coldest in more than twenty years. However, there will be a significant change in the weather pattern in the coming days and it appears there will be a swing of almost 30 degrees by News Year’s Eve.
The 11 Most Dangerous and Violent Cities in New York State
While I love living in New York, there are some dangerous and violent areas across the state. Taking a look at statistics provided by the state's Division of Criminal Justice Services, these are the counties with the most violent and property crimes. New York State and the FBI use seven...
Powerful winter storm brings high winds, frigid temperatures to Rochester and most of Western NY
As predicted, a strong winter storm has barreled into Western NY and most of the upstate region on Friday. Wind gusts of at least as high as 55 mph were recorded at the Frederick Douglass-Greater Rochester International Airport. That airport, like many around the U.S., have had several cancellations throughout...
‘Stay off roads’ warns local fireman as people still decide to travel
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With wind chills below freezing, and gusts blasting through the region creating white-out conditions, schools were closed, thousands lost power, businesses shut their doors, and the thruway closed off from Henrietta to Buffalo and south to the Pennsylvania border. In our area, households had to endure property damages, like a tree […]
City of Rochester holds holiday tree recycling program
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Are you looking to get rid of your holiday tree? The City of Rochester has drop-off locations to recycle trees by chipping them to turning them into mulch. The city’s Materials Give Back Program is running the recycling drive. From now until the end of January, you can drop off trees at the Materials Give Back Program Center at Culver Road and Norris Drive at these five recycling locations:
Update: More than 81,000 customers without power as ‘blinding’ storm pounds Upstate NY
Update 8:30 p.m.: Across Upstate, 81,148 customers are without power, according to the utilities. In Central New York, just over 2,700 customers were without power (2,200 in Oneida County and 470 in Oswego County) Original article:. Syracuse, N.Y. -- Upstate New York utilities report that more than 100,000 customers are...
City will hire people recently released from prison to shovel bus stops
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — If you take the bus, you know it can be quite a hassle when the snow flies. That’s why the City of Rochester is partnering with RTS to start a new program that will pay people recently released from prison to shovel out the bus stops. The city normally handles the sidewalks but the stops themselves can get jammed-packed with snow.
Boil Water Advisory in Rochester has been lifted
The Boil Water Advisory that had affected thousands of people in Rochester has been lifted. City officials made the announcement at about 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, noting that the city Water Bureau collected 16 samples throughout the affected area over the past two days and determined the water is safe to drink in all parts of the city.
Consumer Alert: The Unfriendly holiday skies. How to easily find your airline’s cancelation policy
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The skies were not friendly to flyers trying to get to Grandma’s for Christmas. According to Flight Aware, more than 3100 flights were canceled yesterday. But one airline led the pack, Southwest Airlines. It had 1635 cancellations; that’s 51 percent of all U.S canceled flights. I know this first-hand because my cousins who were flying in from Houston to see me were affected by all those cancellations. And as a consumer investigator, it got me thinking. What are your rights when your flight is cancelled or delayed? My cousin’s tale provides some answers.
