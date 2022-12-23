ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It was the coldest Christmas Day in 22 years for Rochester. The Lake Erie lake squall has been very persistent for the western counties where snow continues to fall in portions of Genesee, Wyoming and Erie Counties. During this last few days the Buffalo International Airport has measured an amazing 43 inches of snow. However, the News 10NBC First Alert meteorologists see a significant change coming in the weather pattern. In the coming days, and for the remainder of the year, noticeably warmer weather will make a return.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO