ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023

While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
NASDAQ

3 Explosive Stocks Poised for a Bull Run in 2023

Since real estate investment trusts (REITs) are required to pay 90% or more of taxable income in the form of dividends, investors can lock in yields that are often 2 to 5 times more than the S&P 500 average. Paying higher yields often means REITs grow at a slower pace than more-traditional stocks.
msn.com

Stock market news live updates: Stocks fall into final 3 trading days of 2022

U.S. stocks sank Wednesday as investors hobbled toward the end of a gruesome 2022. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) slumped 0.4%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) shed around 150 points, or 0.5%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) also declined 0.5%. Equities began the holiday-shortened week on a down beat,...
NASDAQ

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares flat in choppy trade as liquidity dries up

BENGALURU, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Indian shares swung between small gains and losses on Wednesday in the absence of major triggers, with liquidity drying up ahead of the year-end and weaker global cues. The Nifty 50 index was mostly unchanged at 18,125.40, as of 11:46 a.m. IST, and the S&P...
AOL Corp

Stocks fall broadly on Wall Street; Southwest losses mount

FILE - An NYSE sign is displayed at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, on Nov. 28, 2022. Stocks edged higher in morning trading on Wall Street Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, as investors count down to the end of the worst year for the S&P 500 since 2008. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
msn.com

The Top 4 Dow Stock Winners of 2022

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^INDU) began 2022 at its most robust ever. The blue chip index reached its all-time closing high at 36,799.65 points on Jan. 4, 2022. But from there, things got shaky. Volatility rocked stock values all year long, as investors were spooked by fallout from Russia's...
FLORIDA STATE
msn.com

3 Nasdaq Stocks That Are Up 25% in 3 Months

The Nasdaq Composite has plummeted 33% this year, but there are signs that for at least some stocks, brighter days could be on the horizon. Entering this week, three Nasdaq stocks were up 25% in just the past three months. Among the hottest buys of late are chipmaker Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), and healthcare companies Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) and Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD).
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Wall Street opening lower; S&P off 0.2% after holiday break

BANGKOK — (AP) — Wall Street is reopening Tuesday with stocks slightly lower following a holiday break. The S&P 500 slipped 0.2% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average is flat just after the open, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq composite fell 0.6%. Investors in Europe and Asia bid up stocks following news air passengers arriving in China from abroad will no longer have to observe a quarantine, the latest step toward dropping once-strict virus-control measures in the world's No. 2 economy. Oil prices are rising. Southwest Airlines is down the most in almost three months after a wave of flight cancellations attracted scrutiny by regulators.

Comments / 0

Community Policy