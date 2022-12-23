Read full article on original website
msn.com
7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023
While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
Stocks have entered a new bull market and the S&P 500 could soar 26% in the next 12 months, Leuthold Group's Jim Paulsen says
"We're starting a new bull market," Leuthold's chief strategist told Bloomberg as he sees a 60% probability of the US economy sidestepping recession.
CNBC
Copper prices — traditionally a barometer for the global economy — are expected to soar next year
The metal has endured a tough 2022 due to tighter U.S. monetary policy, the energy crisis arising from Russia's war in Ukraine and China's combination of strict Covid-19 lockdowns and a weak property market. Goldman Sachs and Bank of America have both suggested a combination of short-term supply tightness and...
NASDAQ
3 Explosive Stocks Poised for a Bull Run in 2023
Since real estate investment trusts (REITs) are required to pay 90% or more of taxable income in the form of dividends, investors can lock in yields that are often 2 to 5 times more than the S&P 500 average. Paying higher yields often means REITs grow at a slower pace than more-traditional stocks.
The stock market's fear gauge will plummet in 2023 as inflation drops, setting the S&P 500 up for gains of 20%, Fundstrat says
"Based on our forecasts, we expect Core CPI to be ~2% (3-month annualized) by December 2022," Fundstrat's Tom Lee said.
The 10 biggest losers in the S&P 500 this year have seen $1.6 trillion in market value erased
Meta, Tesla, and PayPal are among the 10 worst performers on the S&P 500 in what's been a bruising 2022 for the US stock market.
msn.com
Stock market news live updates: Stocks fall into final 3 trading days of 2022
U.S. stocks sank Wednesday as investors hobbled toward the end of a gruesome 2022. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) slumped 0.4%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) shed around 150 points, or 0.5%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) also declined 0.5%. Equities began the holiday-shortened week on a down beat,...
Just 5 trading days accounted for 94% of the S&P 500's decline in 2022 - and they could signal what's to come in 2023, DataTrek says
"At some point next year, equity markets should have some outsized up days as investors conclude that the Fed is done raising rates," DataTrek said.
NASDAQ
INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares flat in choppy trade as liquidity dries up
BENGALURU, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Indian shares swung between small gains and losses on Wednesday in the absence of major triggers, with liquidity drying up ahead of the year-end and weaker global cues. The Nifty 50 index was mostly unchanged at 18,125.40, as of 11:46 a.m. IST, and the S&P...
Wall St stocks fall, bond yields rise as China drops quarantine rule
NEW YORK Dec 27 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closed lower on Tuesday after the release of U.S. economic data at the start of a holiday-shortened week while bond yields rose after China said it would scrap its COVID-19 quarantine rule for inbound travelers.
AOL Corp
Stocks fall broadly on Wall Street; Southwest losses mount
FILE - An NYSE sign is displayed at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, on Nov. 28, 2022. Stocks edged higher in morning trading on Wall Street Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, as investors count down to the end of the worst year for the S&P 500 since 2008. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
msn.com
U.S. stocks close sharply higher in year-end rally after jobless claims data deemed ‘welcome news for the Fed’
U.S. stock indexes finished sharply higher on Thursday, the second-to-last trading session of the year, with the Nasdaq Composite jumping 2.6%, erasing losses from earlier in the week. The three main indexes built on premarket gains after U.S. weekly jobless claims data showed the number of workers receiving benefits has...
msn.com
The Top 4 Dow Stock Winners of 2022
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^INDU) began 2022 at its most robust ever. The blue chip index reached its all-time closing high at 36,799.65 points on Jan. 4, 2022. But from there, things got shaky. Volatility rocked stock values all year long, as investors were spooked by fallout from Russia's...
Stock Market Live: Stocks Extend Slide As Tesla, Apple Fail To Power Santa Claus Rally
U.S. stocks closed sharply lower Wednesday, while Treasury bond yields bumped higher in thin holiday trading as investors looked to close out the final few trading days of the year buoyed by China's Covid reopening. Stocks pared earlier gains following a weaker-than-expected reading for pending home sales, which slumped to...
NASDAQ
FOREX-Dollar flat as investors digest China's loosening of COVID rules
WASHINGTON, Dec 27 (Reuters) - The dollar was flat on Tuesday after China said it would scrap its COVID-19 quarantine rule for inbound travelers - a major step in reopening its borders, even as COVID cases spike. China will stop requiring arriving travelers to go into quarantine starting Jan. 8,...
msn.com
3 Nasdaq Stocks That Are Up 25% in 3 Months
The Nasdaq Composite has plummeted 33% this year, but there are signs that for at least some stocks, brighter days could be on the horizon. Entering this week, three Nasdaq stocks were up 25% in just the past three months. Among the hottest buys of late are chipmaker Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), and healthcare companies Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) and Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD).
Tesla shares are down 70% for the year as Morgan Stanley cuts price target
Tesla's stock is finishing out its tumultuous year with yet more turbulence: It's up almost 6% Thursday, but still down more than 10% since last week. And a new cut to its price target from Morgan Stanley isn't helping.
Stocks and Bitcoin may be down, but gold prices just hit a six-month high above $1,800
2023 could provide "Goldilocks conditions" for gold after the inflation hedge outperformed risky assets this year, analysts say.
msn.com
Stock market news live updates: Stocks continue year-end slide, Tesla snaps 7-day losing streak
U.S. stocks sank Wednesday, extending a sharp year-end slide as investors hobbled toward the end of a gruesome 2022. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) dropped 1.2% after losses picked up into the close, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) shed 366 points, or 1.1%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) declined 1.4%.
Wall Street opening lower; S&P off 0.2% after holiday break
BANGKOK — (AP) — Wall Street is reopening Tuesday with stocks slightly lower following a holiday break. The S&P 500 slipped 0.2% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average is flat just after the open, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq composite fell 0.6%. Investors in Europe and Asia bid up stocks following news air passengers arriving in China from abroad will no longer have to observe a quarantine, the latest step toward dropping once-strict virus-control measures in the world's No. 2 economy. Oil prices are rising. Southwest Airlines is down the most in almost three months after a wave of flight cancellations attracted scrutiny by regulators.
