Los Angeles, CA

This Week in ‘Raises’: Mangomint Secures $13M, Automotus Sweeps up $9M

By Decerry Donato
 4 days ago

Decerry Donato is a reporter at dot.LA. Prior to that, she was an editorial fellow at the company. Decerry received her bachelor's degree in literary journalism from the University of California, Irvine. She continues to write stories to inform the community about issues or events that take place in the L.A. area. On the weekends, she can be found hiking in the Angeles National forest or sifting through racks at your local thrift store.

Salon software company Mangomint raises fresh funding to scale its engineering and product development efforts, while automated curb management platform Automotus will use its new funding to execute and support deployments in at least 15 new cities in 2023.

***

Venture Capital

Per an SEC filing, Los Angeles-based remote litigation platform Steno Agency raised $19 million in funding.

Mangomint, a Los Angeles-based salon software company, raised a $13 million Series A funding round led by OpenView Venture Partners.

Camarillo-based automated curb management platform Automotus a $9 million seed round. Investors that participated in the round include City Rock Ventures, Quake Capital, Bridge Investments, Unbridled Ventures, Keiki Capital, NY Angels, Irish Angles, SUM Ventures and LA’s Cleantech Incubator Impact Fund.

Audio Up Inc., an audio-based entertainment platform headquartered in Los Angeles raised $8.5 million in funding, per an SEC filing.

Los Angeles-based talent discovery app HUSSLUP raised a $2.5 million seed round co-led by f7 Ventures and Fuel Capital.

Funds

Per an SEC filing, Clocktower Technology Ventures, a Santa Monica-based venture capital and private equity firm, raised $76 million in funding.

Raises is dot.LA's weekly feature highlighting venture capital funding news across Southern California's tech and startup ecosystem.

In 2022, there was a 28% increase in global cyber attacks compared to 2021. On average, there are over a thousand cyber attacks per organization that occur worldwide.

In the last year alone, we saw cyber threats penetrate some of the largest tech companies and organizations including Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD), TikTok, Twitter, Apple and Meta.

Here’s a look at three local cybersecurity companies that developed software to protect against identity theft and cyber threats.

"Moves," our roundup of job changes in L.A. tech, is presented by Interchange.LA, dot.LA's recruiting and career platform connecting Southern California's most exciting companies with top tech talent.

Spencer Rascoff serves as executive chairman of dot.LA. He is an entrepreneur and company leader who co-founded Zillow, Hotwire, dot.LA, Pacaso and Supernova, and who served as Zillow's CEO for a decade. During Spencer's time as CEO, Zillow won dozens of "best places to work" awards as it grew to over 4,500 employees, $3 billion in revenue, and $10 billion in market capitalization. Prior to Zillow, Spencer co-founded and was VP Corporate Development of Hotwire, which was sold to Expedia for $685 million in 2003. Through his startup studio and venture capital firm, 75 & Sunny, Spencer is an active angel investor in over 100 companies and is incubating several more.

Properly structuring your board of directors can be one of the most important factors in the overall success of a company. As we learned in my last article about why a startup needs a board, the best way to avoid early mistakes at a startup is to surround yourself with experienced people who can provide mentorship and advice.

Spencer Rascoff serves as executive chairman of dot.LA. He is an entrepreneur and company leader who co-founded Zillow, Hotwire, dot.LA, Pacaso and Supernova, and who served as Zillow's CEO for a decade. During Spencer's time as CEO, Zillow won dozens of "best places to work" awards as it grew to over 4,500 employees, $3 billion in revenue, and $10 billion in market capitalization. Prior to Zillow, Spencer co-founded and was VP Corporate Development of Hotwire, which was sold to Expedia for $685 million in 2003. Through his startup studio and venture capital firm, 75 & Sunny, Spencer is an active angel investor in over 100 companies and is incubating several more.

dot.LA

Prediction: LA's Startup Shakeout Will Continue Into 2023, Setting Survivors Up for Long-Term Success

For years, the VC funding environment in Los Angeles and beyond has defied the laws of gravity. When it came to tech expansion, the unofficial ethos seemed to be: what goes up must stay up. But recent forces have conspired to paint a much different picture than we’re used to seeing, and the effects are being felt at every stage of the startup ecosystem.
dot.LA

Machina Labs Adds Former SpaceX, Relativity Space, and Carbon Execs to Bolster Team

dot.LA

This Week in ‘Raises’: Shield AI Draws in $225M, AllGear Digital Collects $40M

dot.LA

LA Tech ‘Moves’: The Honest Company Taps Amazon Exec

dot.LA

For the most part, the “supply chain issues” that dominated headlines during the early days of the COVID pandemic and lockdown have started to ease. Major corporations have had time to adjust their schedules and routes to a new pandemic-era reality, and a still-slow Chinese economy continues shipping less overall freight to the rest of the world, freeing up bottlenecks and getting global commerce slowly flowing again.
dot.LA

Q&A: Former Head of Yeezy-Adidas Innovation Lab Shares His Journey To Create a Footwear Prototyping Lab

dot.LA

Crush Ventures’ Andrew Kahn On Finding Music Tech’s ‘Next Big Thing’

Minnie Ingersoll is a partner at TenOneTen and host of the LA Venture podcast. Prior to TenOneTen, Minnie was the COO and co-founder of $100M+ Shift.com, an online marketplace for used cars. Minnie started her career as an early product manager at Google. Minnie studied Computer Science at Stanford and has an MBA from HBS. She recently moved back to L.A. after 20+ years in the Bay Area and is excited to be a part of the growing tech ecosystem of Southern California. In her space time, Minnie surfs baby waves and raises baby people.
dot.LA

Amazon’s New Virtual Production Studio in Culver City Combines Web Services With Hollywood

As the new owners of a 34,000-square-foot virtual production stage in Culver City, it was only a matter of time before Amazon discovered how to marry Web Services and emerging virtual production tech with the Hollywood system. The result is their newly announced Amazon Studios Virtual Production team—a group of around 20 creatives and engineers who will oversee and run production for the largest LED wall stage in the United States. Consisting of 3,000 LED panels (measuring 80 feet in diameter and clocking in at almost two and a half stories tall), along with 100 motion capture cameras, the wall offers performers and crew a three-dimensional environment in which to interact during filming.
dot.LA

CPUC Votes To Change The Way California Will Compensate Rooftop Solar Energy

Yesterday the California Public Utility Commission (CPUC) voted unanimously to enact sweeping changes to the way the state will compensate rooftop solar energy. The decision, which came after more than three hours of public comment in which rate payers, environmental advocates, and solar industry workers voiced their near-universal opposition to the policy change, will effectively reduce how much money new solar customers can expect to recoup by 75% or more.
dot.LA

An Art Show in LA Brings Open Studios to Livestream Shopping

Last week, Los Angeles-based livestream shopping platform NTWRK collaborated with Known Gallery to host a two-day digital art fair. Similar to other livestream shopping, NTWRK only sells exclusive and designer items, some of which can be worth several thousand dollars. Unlike other livestream shopping platforms, NTWRK also stores the livestream video on the app for others to view later.
dot.LA

This Week in ‘Raises’: Bionaut Labs Grabs $43M, Embodied Lands $19.2M

dot.LA

LA Tech ‘Moves’: Harbinger Taps Tesla Exec, REAL Messenger Gains Meta Director

dot.LA

Tesla’s Semi Truck Is Poised To Validate California Regulators’ Skepticism of Natural Gas Trucking

Last month, when dot.LA toured the Hexagon Purus facility in Ontario, California, multiple employees bemoaned the California Air Resources Board’s (CARB) ruling on renewable natural gas (RNG) as a hindrance to decarbonizing trucking-haul trucking. They argued that keeping RNG classified as a “near-zero emission” fuel prevented companies using financial incentives like the Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project, which, as the name suggests, is only available to true zero-emission trucks. The effect, they said, was that the agency was missing an opportunity to accelerate the state’s transition away from diesel.
