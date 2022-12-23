This Week in ‘Raises’: Mangomint Secures $13M, Automotus Sweeps up $9M

Decerry Donato is a reporter at dot.LA. Prior to that, she was an editorial fellow at the company. Decerry received her bachelor's degree in literary journalism from the University of California, Irvine. She continues to write stories to inform the community about issues or events that take place in the L.A. area. On the weekends, she can be found hiking in the Angeles National forest or sifting through racks at your local thrift store.

Salon software company Mangomint raises fresh funding to scale its engineering and product development efforts, while automated curb management platform Automotus will use its new funding to execute and support deployments in at least 15 new cities in 2023.

***

Venture Capital

Per an SEC filing, Los Angeles-based remote litigation platform Steno Agency raised $19 million in funding.

Mangomint, a Los Angeles-based salon software company, raised a $13 million Series A funding round led by OpenView Venture Partners.

Camarillo-based automated curb management platform Automotus a $9 million seed round. Investors that participated in the round include City Rock Ventures, Quake Capital, Bridge Investments, Unbridled Ventures, Keiki Capital, NY Angels, Irish Angles, SUM Ventures and LA’s Cleantech Incubator Impact Fund.

Audio Up Inc., an audio-based entertainment platform headquartered in Los Angeles raised $8.5 million in funding, per an SEC filing.

Los Angeles-based talent discovery app HUSSLUP raised a $2.5 million seed round co-led by f7 Ventures and Fuel Capital.

Funds

Per an SEC filing, Clocktower Technology Ventures, a Santa Monica-based venture capital and private equity firm, raised $76 million in funding.

Raises is dot.LA’s weekly feature highlighting venture capital funding news across Southern California’s tech and startup ecosystem. Please send fundraising news to Decerry Donato (decerrydonato@dot.la).

From Your Site Articles

This Week in ‘Raises’: Triller Grabs $310M, GordonMD Lands $83M ›

This Week in ‘Raises:’ Edward Norton’s Adtech Company Lands $80 Million ›

fundingstartupsraises

Decerry Donato is a reporter at dot.LA. Prior to that, she was an editorial fellow at the company. Decerry received her bachelor's degree in literary journalism from the University of California, Irvine. She continues to write stories to inform the community about issues or events that take place in the L.A. area. On the weekends, she can be found hiking in the Angeles National forest or sifting through racks at your local thrift store.

Decerry Donato is a reporter at dot.LA. Prior to that, she was an editorial fellow at the company. Decerry received her bachelor's degree in literary journalism from the University of California, Irvine. She continues to write stories to inform the community about issues or events that take place in the L.A. area. On the weekends, she can be found hiking in the Angeles National forest or sifting through racks at your local thrift store.

Dec 23 2022

In 2022, there was a 28% increase in global cyber attacks compared to 2021. On average, there are over a thousand cyber attacks per organization that occur worldwide.

In the last year alone, we saw cyber threats penetrate some of the largest tech companies and organizations including Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD), TikTok, Twitter, Apple and Meta.

Here’s a look at three local cybersecurity companies that developed software to protect against identity theft and cyber threats.

cybersecuritysaassoftware as a service

Decerry Donato is a reporter at dot.LA. Prior to that, she was an editorial fellow at the company. Decerry received her bachelor's degree in literary journalism from the University of California, Irvine. She continues to write stories to inform the community about issues or events that take place in the L.A. area. On the weekends, she can be found hiking in the Angeles National forest or sifting through racks at your local thrift store.

Decerry Donato is a reporter at dot.LA. Prior to that, she was an editorial fellow at the company. Decerry received her bachelor's degree in literary journalism from the University of California, Irvine. She continues to write stories to inform the community about issues or events that take place in the L.A. area. On the weekends, she can be found hiking in the Angeles National forest or sifting through racks at your local thrift store.

Dec 23 2022

“Moves,” our roundup of job changes in L.A. tech, is presented by Interchange.LA, dot.LA's recruiting and career platform connecting Southern California's most exciting companies with top tech talent. Create a free Interchange.LA profile here—and if you're looking for ways to supercharge your recruiting efforts, find out more about Interchange.LA's white-glove recruiting service by emailing Sharmineh O’Farrill Lewis (sharmineh@dot.la). Please send job changes and personnel moves to moves@dot.la.

***

Decerry Donato is a reporter at dot.LA. Prior to that, she was an editorial fellow at the company. Decerry received her bachelor's degree in literary journalism from the University of California, Irvine. She continues to write stories to inform the community about issues or events that take place in the L.A. area. On the weekends, she can be found hiking in the Angeles National forest or sifting through racks at your local thrift store.

Spencer Rascoff serves as executive chairman of dot.LA. He is an entrepreneur and company leader who co-founded Zillow, Hotwire, dot.LA, Pacaso and Supernova, and who served as Zillow's CEO for a decade. During Spencer's time as CEO, Zillow won dozens of "best places to work" awards as it grew to over 4,500 employees, $3 billion in revenue, and $10 billion in market capitalization. Prior to Zillow, Spencer co-founded and was VP Corporate Development of Hotwire, which was sold to Expedia for $685 million in 2003. Through his startup studio and venture capital firm, 75 & Sunny, Spencer is an active angel investor in over 100 companies and is incubating several more.

Dec 23 2022

Properly structuring your board of directors can be one of the most important factors in the overall success of a company. As we learned in my last article about why a startup needs a board, the best way to avoid early mistakes at a startup is to surround yourself with experienced people who can provide mentorship and advice.

Spencer Rascoff serves as executive chairman of dot.LA. He is an entrepreneur and company leader who co-founded Zillow, Hotwire, dot.LA, Pacaso and Supernova, and who served as Zillow's CEO for a decade. During Spencer's time as CEO, Zillow won dozens of "best places to work" awards as it grew to over 4,500 employees, $3 billion in revenue, and $10 billion in market capitalization. Prior to Zillow, Spencer co-founded and was VP Corporate Development of Hotwire, which was sold to Expedia for $685 million in 2003. Through his startup studio and venture capital firm, 75 & Sunny, Spencer is an active angel investor in over 100 companies and is incubating several more.