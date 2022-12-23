Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grifton Food Ministries helping those in need after Christmas
GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Grifton Food Ministries continued to spread the joy of giving after Christmas. The organization was able to give out more than 500 pounds of food to residents in Greenville and other parts of Pitt County. Officials there said that couldn’t have happened without the help of three different Food Lions. Some […]
100 Hug A Hero dolls donated to military families
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The local company Hug A Hero is giving back to the military community this holiday season. “No one should be alone for the holidays without their father, mother, or loved one,” said Elissa Faith Dyal, who handles marketing for Hug A Hero. “We paired up with USUV to sponsor dolls for […]
Shoppers in Greenville share best gift return advice
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The season of giving is coming to a close as is the holiday season for some and that means returns and exchanges are on the rise. As most people know, gift giving can come with hurdles. For example, Blake Bullock’s gift for his wife was not complete. Parts of the actual gift were missing from inside the box.
Ordinary people, extraordinary New Year
As a new Year lies before us, I think we can all look back at the past year and review so many things new to our lives. As every year wans, we look forward to the new one with hope, faith and well wishes that it will be one of prosperity, peace and joy. And just like the year that is passing, we realize we can’t control the future in many ways, but we can control the way we handle some of the issues that will come our way.
Second annual Warm 4 the Winter Coat Drive in Kinston
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – In the season of giving, people in Kinston came together to serve the homeless community on Saturday. The Make a Difference organization and Skee Monee held their second annual Warm 4 the Winter coat drive at the Friends of the Homeless shelter. Organizers said they collected hundreds of articles of clothing […]
Look At Those Lights contest winner announced
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s time to crown this year’s Look At Those Lights contest winners! We’ve had another year of stellar submissions, but there can only be one grand prize winner!. This year’s grand prize winner of a $300 Visa gift card is Carolyn Horn and...
Mission Ministries in Grifton giving back on Christmas Eve
GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Residents in Grifton and the surrounding counties were leaving with carloads full of Christmas goodies this holiday season. Every year, Grifton Mission Ministries hands out food boxes, hot meals, toys and gifts to the needy in the community. Billy Tarlton, the site coordinator says there’s a biblical meaning behind giving back […]
Adopting a dog brings joy to all
In 2019, I went to a pet store in Greenville on the hunt for my best friend. I knew since I was 5 years old that as soon as I had my home, I would adopt a dog. No one tells you how difficult it is to adopt or purchase a dog, but you need to weigh the options either way.
‘Miracle Dog’ in Pitt County in need of adoption
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Kimberly Jones received a call from her daughter a few weeks ago that she had found a stray dog on the side of the road. The dog had cuts all over him, a huge scar and was bleeding. He couldn’t even stand due to exhaustion and anemia, so they took him […]
Famed Chef Vivian Howard Brings Southern Holiday Favorites to a Vending Fridge Near You
In June 2022, chef Vivian Howard announced the temporary closure of Chef and the Farmer in Kinston, North Carolina, after 16 years in business. Fans and industry folks were left with a huge void, wondering when the PBS star would reopen her acclaimed restaurant. Later that summer, a tech-savvy fridge branded Viv’s Fridge popped up outside of Chef and the Farmer, stocked with Howard’s home-cooked meals — almost like a playlist of greatest hits, only with the chef’s signature dishes in lieu of tunes.
Greenville family looking for missing son, asking community for help
One Greenville family is looking for answers after their son, Khalil Jefferson, went missing in early December. Greenville family looking for missing son, asking …. One Greenville family is looking for answers after their son, Khalil Jefferson, went missing in early December. BBB offers tips for successful store returns after...
Area Death Notices - Dec. 24, 25 & 26
Marguerite Seely, 91, of Marshallberg, passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2022 at Pruitt Health Sea Level. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Marshallberg Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Through The Woods Cemetery in Marshallberg. The family will receive friends from 11:00 to 12:00 at the church on Thursday.
NC drag show for New Year’s Eve canceled due to ’emboldened hatred’
"With the emboldened hatred that has been shown towards the venue and the LGBTQ+ community, we canceled for the safety of all," said ENC Pride in a Facebook post.
Have you seen this person?
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing person. Brittney Dudley was last seen at her home on Cherry Road in Washington around 11:50 a.m. on Christmas Eve. The 21-year-old was wearing a pink, brown, and white sweater with black leggings,...
Man spreads Christmas cheer at North Carolina prison
NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) – A Goldsboro man helped spread Christmas cheer at a prison in Eastern North Carolina Tuesday morning. Richard Taylor helped serve a meal to over 300 inmates and staff at Carteret Correctional Center. “Just someone taking the time to come in and give them that treat. Give them that hope that […]
UPDATE: Kinston police identify man in suspicious Christmas Day death
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police have provided the identity of a man whose death on Christmas Day is believed to be suspicious. Officials said that Kenneth Jackson, 59, of Kinston, was found dead around 4:15 p.m. at a home at 2205 Riley Road. WITN spoke with the man’s roommate, Kenneth...
Target recalls Pillowfort weighted blankets after sisters suffocate at Camp Lejeune
CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. — Target and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission are recalling a weighted blanket for children after the deaths of two little girls in North Carolina. There are more than 200,000 Pillowfort blankets subject to the recall. That means they are in thousands of homes across...
2 NC men break into home, stolen van found in Wayne County: sheriff
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Two men have been arrested and are facing charges after Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they stole a van and broke into a home in La Grange. Deputies responded to a call Christmas Eve about larceny at a home on Alphonso Waters Road...
City of New Bern Honors Employee of The Year 2022
The City of New Bern announces honors for three employees selected as Employee of the Year. The honorees were named at the City’s employee holiday luncheon earlier this month. Then, they were honored at the Dec. 13 Board of Aldermen meeting. Each employee received a plaque and a $300 check.
‘Started freaking out’: North Carolina truck driver wins $100,000
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — After seeing a movie with his wife Sunday night, Teddy Sparks, of Hubert, stopped at a convenience store to buy a scratch-off and won $100,000, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “My wife was scratching the ticket, and then her hands started shaking, and she started freaking out,” Sparks […]
