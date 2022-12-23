ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

William Regal’s Advice To Young Wrestlers On Studying The Past Generation, Not Taking the Basics For Granted

By Jonathan Hunter
 4 days ago
411mania.com

Shinsuke Nakamura on Getting the OK From Triple H to Face The Great Muta in Japan

– WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura recently spoke to Yahoo! Sports on his upcoming match against The Great Muta, that will be held at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s January 1, 2023 event. The match is part of Muta’s retirement tour and will be his last singles match. Below are some highlights (via Google Translate):
411mania.com

WWE News: Kevin Owens Wishes Fans Happy Holidays, Top 10 Best Raw Moments of 2022, Preview for Tomorrow’s Best of Raw Special

– WWE Superstar Kevin Owens wished fans and his co-workers some happy holidays on Twitter:. – WWE Top 10 showcased the Top 10 Raw Moments of 2022:. – WWE released a preview video showcased the Best Raw Moments of 2022 set for tomorrow. Tomorrow’s edition of Monday Night Raw will be a Best of special. It airs on USA Network at 8:00 pm EST:
411mania.com

Nyla Rose on the Evolution of Her Character in AEW

– During a recent interview with Fightful, AEW star and former Women’s World Champion Nyla Rose discussed the evolution of her character in AEW. Below are some highlights:. Nyla Rose on showing more of her personality in promos: “It feels kind of weird, if I’m being honest. Like, in a good way. A very welcomed weird. I didn’t expect it. But it did feel good. Just completely unexpected. I’m glad the fans are enjoying what’s happening and hopefully we get the opportunity to give them more of that. It’s definitely something that I’ve wanted to do for a while, but it’s like the natural evolution of the character.”
411mania.com

WWE News: Kevin Owens Wishes Fans a Merry Christmas, Bayley Attends NFL Game

Kevin Owens took to social media to share a video wishing fans a Merry Christmas on Christmas Eve. The WWE star posted to his Twitter account to deliver a Christmas message, as you can see below:. – Bayley was at the San Francisco 49ers’ game on Saturday, and the team...
411mania.com

Molly Holly on How Bianca Belair Puts Her in Awe Every Week

– During a recent virtual signing with K & S WrestleFest, WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly had high praise for Bianca Belair and also discussed Superstars she’d still like to face in the ring. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Molly Holly on Belair: “I’m in awe of...
411mania.com

Tony Khan Discusses Why Talent Doesn’t Always See The Spotlight At AEW

In his recent Grapsody interview, AEW owner Tony Khan responded to a question about maintaining morale and trying to keep the roster happy while dealing with the variety of booking issues in the industry (via Wrestling Inc). Khan shared his thoughts on the unique nature of the wrestling business and how he handles those types of concerns. You can find a few highlights and watch the complete interview below.
411mania.com

Booker T Thinks A Lot Of AEW Fans Act Like They’re In A Cult

During the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Booker T agreed with the assessment that AEW fans are like a cult, although he clarified he didn’t think they were all like that. He said: “You know, I agree 100 percent. I wouldn’t say all...
411mania.com

Eddie Edwards on The Great Muta Ending His Career

– In an interview with Tru Heel Heart Wrestling (via Wrestling Inc), Eddie Edwards discussed wrestling legend The Great Muta ending his career early next year. He stated the following:. “It’s historic. You look at Muta’s career, how long it’s spanned, everything that he accomplished, everything that he did from...
411mania.com

FTR Reminisce on Classic WWE NXT Matchups

– In some posts on Twitter, AEW tag team, FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) reminisced on their matchups against American Alpha and DIY in WWE NXT. Cash Wheeler tweeted the following:. “I’ll always look back on these matches and this time period as some of the best times of...
411mania.com

Flip Gordon On Leaning Into Conspiracy Theories With His Gimmick During Pandemic’s Start

Flip Gordon enjoys conspiracy theories, and he recently talked about incorporating them into his character. Gordon appeared on the 3 Count Podcast and talked about how he brought some conspiracy theories into his “Unreal” character such as the Flat Earther movement, and then leaned heavily on the anti-masking stance during the pandemic. Gordon didn’t specify his stance on any particular theories. You can check out the highlights below, per Fightful:
411mania.com

William Regal’s Co-Host On What He Learned From Regal, Being Inspired By Him

On the second to last edition of the Gentleman Villain podcast, co-host Matt Koon shared how different Mr. Regal was from any other podcast, and reflected on how Lord Regal inspires him to be a better human. Excerpts below:. On Regal’s ethics creating a different podcast: “The reality is, Mr....
411mania.com

AEW, Erick Redbeard, More Pay Tribute to Brodie Lee On Anniversary of Passing

Brodie Lee passed away two years ago today and AEW, Erick Redbeard and others remembered him in tribute. You can see a selection of posts by AEW, BT Sports’s WWE account, AEW’s Chris Harrington, Alex Reynolds and Redbeard below. Lee passed away on December 26th, 2020 from idiopathic...
411mania.com

Molly Holly On How Lanny Poffo Helped Her Get Hired In WCW

During an appearance for K & S Wrestlefest (via Wrestling Inc), Molly Holly spoke about how she got hired by WCW, giving credit to Lanny Poffo for recommending her to Randy Savage. After being brought in to train Gorgeous George, she would eventually debut as Miss Madness. She said: “Lanny...
411mania.com

Apollo Crews Says Anybody Can Benefit From Listening To William Regal

In an interview with Metro, Apollo Crews commented on the news that William Regal is on his way back to WWE after leaving AEW earlier this year. Here are highlights:. On Regal returning to WWE: “I feel like there’s a lot of young kids – not just young kids, but anybody can benefit from somebody with credentials like William Regal. If it’s something that’s happening, it’s gonna be fantastic for a lot of the younger kids, all of us, to get the knowledge and experience of someone who’s so well travelled, so well-versed. He’s been around for as long as I’ve been watching wrestling, really. I’m all for it!”
411mania.com

Konnan Reveals Dominik and Aalyah Mysterio Offered Him Their Kidneys

In the latest Keepin’ It 100 podcast (via WrestlingNews.co), Konnan spoke about the process of getting a new kidney and said both Dominik and Aliyah Mysterio offered theirs. Here are highlights:. On how the kidney got hurt: “I’ll tell you what saved me bro is the fu**ing dialysis. I...

