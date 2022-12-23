William Regal’s Advice To Young Wrestlers On Studying The Past Generation, Not Taking the Basics For Granted

Read full article on original website
College Football Star Reportedly Received WWE Tryout From Previous Regime
A former college football star reportedly got a WWE tryout under the previous regime. Fightful Select reports that Kash Daniel, who was a linebacker at the University of Kentucky, was offered a tryout from Canyon Ceman under the previous regime but had not taken it. The report notes that according...
Shinsuke Nakamura on Getting the OK From Triple H to Face The Great Muta in Japan
– WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura recently spoke to Yahoo! Sports on his upcoming match against The Great Muta, that will be held at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s January 1, 2023 event. The match is part of Muta’s retirement tour and will be his last singles match. Below are some highlights (via Google Translate):
WWE News: Kevin Owens Wishes Fans Happy Holidays, Top 10 Best Raw Moments of 2022, Preview for Tomorrow’s Best of Raw Special
– WWE Superstar Kevin Owens wished fans and his co-workers some happy holidays on Twitter:. – WWE Top 10 showcased the Top 10 Raw Moments of 2022:. – WWE released a preview video showcased the Best Raw Moments of 2022 set for tomorrow. Tomorrow’s edition of Monday Night Raw will be a Best of special. It airs on USA Network at 8:00 pm EST:
Charlotte Flair Responds to Jade Cargill on Social Media: ‘Keep Killing It Queen’
– In response to a fan question on Twitter, AEW star and TBS Champion Jade Cargill revealed that if she could defend her title against any woman outside of WWE, she named Charlotte Flair as her choice. The WWE Superstar took note of Jade Cargill’s tweet and responded, which you can see below.
Nyla Rose on the Evolution of Her Character in AEW
– During a recent interview with Fightful, AEW star and former Women’s World Champion Nyla Rose discussed the evolution of her character in AEW. Below are some highlights:. Nyla Rose on showing more of her personality in promos: “It feels kind of weird, if I’m being honest. Like, in a good way. A very welcomed weird. I didn’t expect it. But it did feel good. Just completely unexpected. I’m glad the fans are enjoying what’s happening and hopefully we get the opportunity to give them more of that. It’s definitely something that I’ve wanted to do for a while, but it’s like the natural evolution of the character.”
WWE News: Kevin Owens Wishes Fans a Merry Christmas, Bayley Attends NFL Game
Kevin Owens took to social media to share a video wishing fans a Merry Christmas on Christmas Eve. The WWE star posted to his Twitter account to deliver a Christmas message, as you can see below:. – Bayley was at the San Francisco 49ers’ game on Saturday, and the team...
Molly Holly on How Bianca Belair Puts Her in Awe Every Week
– During a recent virtual signing with K & S WrestleFest, WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly had high praise for Bianca Belair and also discussed Superstars she’d still like to face in the ring. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Molly Holly on Belair: “I’m in awe of...
Tony Khan Discusses Why Talent Doesn’t Always See The Spotlight At AEW
In his recent Grapsody interview, AEW owner Tony Khan responded to a question about maintaining morale and trying to keep the roster happy while dealing with the variety of booking issues in the industry (via Wrestling Inc). Khan shared his thoughts on the unique nature of the wrestling business and how he handles those types of concerns. You can find a few highlights and watch the complete interview below.
Booker T Thinks A Lot Of AEW Fans Act Like They’re In A Cult
During the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Booker T agreed with the assessment that AEW fans are like a cult, although he clarified he didn’t think they were all like that. He said: “You know, I agree 100 percent. I wouldn’t say all...
Eddie Edwards on The Great Muta Ending His Career
– In an interview with Tru Heel Heart Wrestling (via Wrestling Inc), Eddie Edwards discussed wrestling legend The Great Muta ending his career early next year. He stated the following:. “It’s historic. You look at Muta’s career, how long it’s spanned, everything that he accomplished, everything that he did from...
FTR Reminisce on Classic WWE NXT Matchups
– In some posts on Twitter, AEW tag team, FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) reminisced on their matchups against American Alpha and DIY in WWE NXT. Cash Wheeler tweeted the following:. “I’ll always look back on these matches and this time period as some of the best times of...
Flip Gordon On Leaning Into Conspiracy Theories With His Gimmick During Pandemic’s Start
Flip Gordon enjoys conspiracy theories, and he recently talked about incorporating them into his character. Gordon appeared on the 3 Count Podcast and talked about how he brought some conspiracy theories into his “Unreal” character such as the Flat Earther movement, and then leaned heavily on the anti-masking stance during the pandemic. Gordon didn’t specify his stance on any particular theories. You can check out the highlights below, per Fightful:
William Regal’s Co-Host On What He Learned From Regal, Being Inspired By Him
On the second to last edition of the Gentleman Villain podcast, co-host Matt Koon shared how different Mr. Regal was from any other podcast, and reflected on how Lord Regal inspires him to be a better human. Excerpts below:. On Regal’s ethics creating a different podcast: “The reality is, Mr....
Brian Myers On What He Learned From Edge, Not Being Allowed To Change In The WWE Locker Room
On a recent episode of The Sessions With Renee Young, Brian Myers spoke about a variety of topics, including what he learned from Edge, not being allowed to change in the WWE locker room and more. Check out some of the highlights:. On what he learned from Edge that he...
AEW News: Being The Elite’s Christmas Episode Online, Matt Hardy Hypes This Week’s Dynamite
– Being the Elite goes holiday in the series’ Christmas episode, which is now online. You can check out the episode, “A Crimson Christmas,” below which released on Monday morning:. – AEW shared the following video of Matt Hardy hyping this week’s episode of Dynamite in Denver,...
AEW, Erick Redbeard, More Pay Tribute to Brodie Lee On Anniversary of Passing
Brodie Lee passed away two years ago today and AEW, Erick Redbeard and others remembered him in tribute. You can see a selection of posts by AEW, BT Sports’s WWE account, AEW’s Chris Harrington, Alex Reynolds and Redbeard below. Lee passed away on December 26th, 2020 from idiopathic...
Evil Uno On How He Began Twitch Streaming, Being Able to Engage With Audiences
Evil Uno is a big streamer on Twitch when he’s not in the ring, and the Dark Order member recently discussed his history on the platform. Uno spoke with Fightful about his long history with streaming and you can see a couple of highlights below:. On his history with...
Molly Holly On How Lanny Poffo Helped Her Get Hired In WCW
During an appearance for K & S Wrestlefest (via Wrestling Inc), Molly Holly spoke about how she got hired by WCW, giving credit to Lanny Poffo for recommending her to Randy Savage. After being brought in to train Gorgeous George, she would eventually debut as Miss Madness. She said: “Lanny...
Apollo Crews Says Anybody Can Benefit From Listening To William Regal
In an interview with Metro, Apollo Crews commented on the news that William Regal is on his way back to WWE after leaving AEW earlier this year. Here are highlights:. On Regal returning to WWE: “I feel like there’s a lot of young kids – not just young kids, but anybody can benefit from somebody with credentials like William Regal. If it’s something that’s happening, it’s gonna be fantastic for a lot of the younger kids, all of us, to get the knowledge and experience of someone who’s so well travelled, so well-versed. He’s been around for as long as I’ve been watching wrestling, really. I’m all for it!”
Konnan Reveals Dominik and Aalyah Mysterio Offered Him Their Kidneys
In the latest Keepin’ It 100 podcast (via WrestlingNews.co), Konnan spoke about the process of getting a new kidney and said both Dominik and Aliyah Mysterio offered theirs. Here are highlights:. On how the kidney got hurt: “I’ll tell you what saved me bro is the fu**ing dialysis. I...
