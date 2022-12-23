William Regal’s Advice To Young Wrestlers On Studying The Past Generation, Not Taking the Basics For Granted

– During a recent interview with Fightful, AEW star and former Women’s World Champion Nyla Rose discussed the evolution of her character in AEW. Below are some highlights:. Nyla Rose on showing more of her personality in promos: “It feels kind of weird, if I’m being honest. Like, in a good way. A very welcomed weird. I didn’t expect it. But it did feel good. Just completely unexpected. I’m glad the fans are enjoying what’s happening and hopefully we get the opportunity to give them more of that. It’s definitely something that I’ve wanted to do for a while, but it’s like the natural evolution of the character.”

52 MINUTES AGO