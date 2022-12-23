Read full article on original website
Related
A look at damage to Maine landmarks after weekend storm
CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — People come from all over the world to take photos of the Portland Head Light, even during storms. "I just knew that that would be the place with the most drama and intensity. And whenever there is a big weather event, I think that is just the place to be. It's so cool to see weather come in there," Maine-based photographer Benjamin Williamson said.
Thousands of Mainers remain in the dark following massive weekend storm
MAINE, USA — Thousands of Mainers are still in the dark Monday, three days after a powerful rain and windstorm blanketed the state. "It was really hurricane-level damage in terms of the devastation we saw on the system," Versant Power President John Flynn said. As of Monday afternoon, more...
Northern Light Pharmacy goes electric with new delivery cars
BANGOR, Maine — Northern Light Pharmacy has committed to going a little greener, announcing a fleet of electric cars for its delivery service. Leased by Quirk Auto, four Chevy Bolt EUV's are being used throughout locations in Maine, with an additional car on the way for this January. Retail...
Maine gives Sugarloaf ski area permission for big expansion
CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Maine — A big expansion that would add new ski trails, a lift and hundreds of units of housing at the Sugarloaf ski resort in Carrabassett Valley has been approved by the Maine Department of Environmental Protection. In an order released on Tuesday, the department approved the...
Flooding in Maine continues, as temperatures plummet
MAINE, USA — The storm on Friday, Dec. 23 brought high winds, rain, snow, and flooding to all parts of the state. Unfortunately, it's not over quite yet. Friday's storm brought a lot of water to Maine, with many areas receiving more than three inches of rain. While there will still be come coastal flooding on Saturday, the main issue is inland flooding.
Feds: Vanishing right whale must remain on endangered list
PORTLAND, Maine — The fading North Atlantic right whale will remain protected under the Endangered Species Act, and the species requires a series of protective steps to stave off extinction, federal authorities said Tuesday. The whales number only about 340 and they have declined in population in recent years....
WMTW
Widespread outages grow in Maine as storm whips up winds, heavy rain
MAINE — Central Maine Power is reporting more than 100,000 outages as wicked winds continue to batter the state. As of 2 p.m., more than 148,700 people throughout the state are without power. Cumberland County is reporting nearly 50,00 homes without power, while nearly 34,00 are experiencing outages in York County.
Warming centers open after widespread power outages
MAINE, USA — While temperatures continue to drop below freezing, warming centers across the state are opening their doors to Mainers left without power during the holiday storm. As of Friday night, more than 260,000 Mainers are without power, according to reports from Central Maine Power and Versant Power.
'It's just horrendous': Highway fatalities top 170 in Maine
AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine is likely to finish the year with its highest number of highway fatalities in 15 years, as a pandemic trend of speeding and reckless driving continues across the state, officials said. The unofficial number of highway deaths stood at 177 on Wednesday, making it the...
Readers of Down East Magazine capture the photographic essence of Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — The January issue of Down East Magazine features its annual reader photo contest, which is always a happy reminder of how many beautiful sights there are in Maine — and how many people there are taking pictures of them. Readers submitted about 1,200 images for...
Maine Things To Do | Lobster Dip 2023, Midnight at the Museum, Acadia Holiday Light Show
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Things To Do for the week of Dec. 27 through Jan. 2. Where: Southern Maine Community College, South Portland.
'The need for blood is constant' | Red Cross looks ahead to 2023 after challenging year
BANGOR, Maine — As this year comes to a close, many people look back over what they've overcome. That's also true for organizations like the American Red Cross. The Red Cross started 2022 with its first-ever national blood crisis, which marked the organization's worst shortage in more than 10 years.
Maine's utility companies prepare for powerful storm
MAINE, USA — Just one day before a powerful rain and wind storm is expected to blanket Maine, the state's utility companies say they're ready to respond through the holidays. "Likely, this is going to be a multi-day resonation," Adam Desrosiers, Central Maine Power's vice president of electric operations,...
Maine animals want your Christmas tree
MAINE, USA — Before you take off your tinsel and ornaments and bring your tree to the backyard, there are other sustainable ways to get rid of your Christmas tree that can provide a major benefit to animals in need. "If you take the time to compost it, or...
Here's a look at some of the incredible storm footage across the state
PORTLAND, Maine — The powerful storm making its way across the state Friday is bringing massive tides, high winds, and heavy rain, pummeling Maine's coastline. Here's a look at what we're seeing around the state:. More NEWS CENTER Maine stories. For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts,...
Maine sees growth in secondhand winter apparel and gear industry
BRUNSWICK, Maine — Are you tired of paying full price for name-brand items? Do you have a closet full of winter clothing you never wear?. The Environmental Protection Agency said that 85 percent of clothes sold in the U.S. will likely end up in a landfill or burned, with the average American throwing away about 81 pounds of clothing a year.
'Wait for me, leave a light on' | Storm disrupts travel plans for hundreds
PORTLAND, Maine — Friday's powerful storm created headaches for many looking to travel to and from Maine ahead of the holidays. Both the Portland International Jetport and the Bangor International Airport experienced numerous flight delays and cancellations. "I knew it would happen too, that as soon I checked in...
Telehealth program offered at several Maine libraries to enter next phase
BANGOR, Maine — Several rural communities in Maine look to their libraries for more than their typical services. In the spring of 2022, 10 Maine libraries started offering telehealth services, making it easier for Mainers to access the health care they need thanks to the Libraries Health Connect Program initiated by Maine State Library.
Mills nominates longtime law enforcement officer to lead Maine State Police
AUGUSTA, Maine — A longtime law enforcement officer has been nominated as the next colonel of the Maine State Police. Gov. Janet Mills said Wednesday that she would nominate Major William Ross to lead state police. Ross is currently the operations manager for the Maine State Police, overseeing eight patrol units, three major crimes units, and the commercial vehicles enforcement units.
NEWS CENTER Maine
Portland Bangor, ME
18K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news from Mainehttps://www.newscentermaine.com/
Comments / 0