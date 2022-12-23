ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

A look at damage to Maine landmarks after weekend storm

CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — People come from all over the world to take photos of the Portland Head Light, even during storms. "I just knew that that would be the place with the most drama and intensity. And whenever there is a big weather event, I think that is just the place to be. It's so cool to see weather come in there," Maine-based photographer Benjamin Williamson said.
Flooding in Maine continues, as temperatures plummet

MAINE, USA — The storm on Friday, Dec. 23 brought high winds, rain, snow, and flooding to all parts of the state. Unfortunately, it's not over quite yet. Friday's storm brought a lot of water to Maine, with many areas receiving more than three inches of rain. While there will still be come coastal flooding on Saturday, the main issue is inland flooding.
Widespread outages grow in Maine as storm whips up winds, heavy rain

MAINE — Central Maine Power is reporting more than 100,000 outages as wicked winds continue to batter the state. As of 2 p.m., more than 148,700 people throughout the state are without power. Cumberland County is reporting nearly 50,00 homes without power, while nearly 34,00 are experiencing outages in York County.
Warming centers open after widespread power outages

MAINE, USA — While temperatures continue to drop below freezing, warming centers across the state are opening their doors to Mainers left without power during the holiday storm. As of Friday night, more than 260,000 Mainers are without power, according to reports from Central Maine Power and Versant Power.
Maine's utility companies prepare for powerful storm

MAINE, USA — Just one day before a powerful rain and wind storm is expected to blanket Maine, the state's utility companies say they're ready to respond through the holidays. "Likely, this is going to be a multi-day resonation," Adam Desrosiers, Central Maine Power's vice president of electric operations,...
Maine animals want your Christmas tree

MAINE, USA — Before you take off your tinsel and ornaments and bring your tree to the backyard, there are other sustainable ways to get rid of your Christmas tree that can provide a major benefit to animals in need. "If you take the time to compost it, or...
Mills nominates longtime law enforcement officer to lead Maine State Police

AUGUSTA, Maine — A longtime law enforcement officer has been nominated as the next colonel of the Maine State Police. Gov. Janet Mills said Wednesday that she would nominate Major William Ross to lead state police. Ross is currently the operations manager for the Maine State Police, overseeing eight patrol units, three major crimes units, and the commercial vehicles enforcement units.
