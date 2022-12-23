ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Americans spent like crazy during the holidays because of high inflation

Americans upped their spending during this year's holiday season, as inflation forced consumers to shell out more for retail goods and dining experiences. US retail sales increased 7.6% during the period of November 1 to December 24, compared to the same time last year, according to the Mastercard Spending Pulse, released Monday. The index tracks in-store and online retail sales, excluding automotive sales, across all forms of payment and is not adjusted for inflation.
From the McRib to the Choco Taco, here are 6 foods we lost in 2022

2022 marked a return to the basics for many of America's largest food companies. That left some fan favorites in the garbage heap of history. McDonald's gave us a gut punch when it announced the end of the McRib, the Choco Taco is being sent to the confectionery cemetery and sandwiches we didn't know existed were already being disposed of (no offense, Ch'King, but it seems like it was you, and not us.)

