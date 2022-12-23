Read full article on original website
Americans spent like crazy during the holidays because of high inflation
Americans upped their spending during this year's holiday season, as inflation forced consumers to shell out more for retail goods and dining experiences. US retail sales increased 7.6% during the period of November 1 to December 24, compared to the same time last year, according to the Mastercard Spending Pulse, released Monday. The index tracks in-store and online retail sales, excluding automotive sales, across all forms of payment and is not adjusted for inflation.
'Tradwives' promote a lifestyle that evokes the 1950s. But their nostalgia is not without controversy
On certain corners of the internet, a segment of women is exhibiting a nostalgia for an era it has never known. These millennials and zoomers glamorize the aesthetics of 1950s Americana, donning retro fit-and-flare dresses and posting vintage illustrations of aproned housewives placing dinner on the table.
These Bath Towels With 30,000 "Perfect Reviews" Are 50% Off Today for Its Huge After-Christmas Sale
A good set of bath towels can make or break your showering experience. After all, if you have towels that are subpar or scratchy, you can end up damp and uncomfortable—and nobody wants to kick off their post-shower experience with that.
From the McRib to the Choco Taco, here are 6 foods we lost in 2022
2022 marked a return to the basics for many of America's largest food companies. That left some fan favorites in the garbage heap of history. McDonald's gave us a gut punch when it announced the end of the McRib, the Choco Taco is being sent to the confectionery cemetery and sandwiches we didn't know existed were already being disposed of (no offense, Ch'King, but it seems like it was you, and not us.)
