Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
The nuclear bomb that was dropped and lost at seaCristoval VictorialSavannah, GA
Husband And Children Pleading For Information On Missing Georgia MotherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRichmond Hill, GA
Leading discount supermarket chain opening new South Carolina location next monthKristen WaltersBluffton, SC
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
wrwh.com
Snow Showers Possible Tonight
(Cleveland)-We’re not through with dealing with the challenges of winter weather. We may have put the single-digit temperatures behind us for now, but the National Weather Service says a fast-moving low-pressure system will bring the potential for light snow to much of northern Georgia Mondy night. Scattered light snow showers should start to move into far northwest Georgia by 4 PM to 6 PM and quickly spread eastward. Snow showers should begin to taper off by midnight.
wtoc.com
How to avoid pipe problems during cold temperatures
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Folks across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry don’t often see weather like we’ve had over the last few days, and neither do our houses. Last week, WTOC talked to the folks at the Beaufort Jasper Water Sewer Authority to get some tips for you about avoiding any pipe problems the cold temperatures brought over the weekend.
Georgia could see light snow Monday and Tuesday
The below freezing temperatures in Georgia aren’t quite over for this week, and there is a chance of snow in the forecast, according to the National Weather Service. A storm system called an Alberta Clipper is expected to move through the state late Monday afternoon and early evening. This storm system brings with it the potential for light snow showers and flurries through much of North Georgia.
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia DOT warns drivers of black ice after Monday night dusting of snow
ATLANTA — Snow flurries moved through parts of north Georgia Monday night as temperatures dipped below freezing once again. By Tuesday morning the snowfall had stopped, leaving just a few icy patches on roads until temperatures began to warm up throughout the day. For now, it looks as though...
BRRR Boro it is COLD! Cold temps hanging around for a few days
As predicted Statesboro and Bulloch County experienced extremely cold temperatures overnight Friday heading into Christmas Eve. At 7 AM in downtown Statesboro the Synovus temperature was 12 °. The weather channel was reporting 15 ° with a windchill of 3 ° at 7 AM. There were no...
WJCL
Dangerously cold conditions last through the holiday weekend
For your full forecast, just checkout the above video. You can follow Melissa on Facebook here or Twitter here. High temperatures will barely inch above freezing today. Look for highs in the mid-30s for your Christmas Eve. Christmas morning will see freezing temperatures in the upper teens to low 20s. By tomorrow afternoon, high temperatures will only recover to around 40 degrees. This will likely be the coldest Christmas Day in Savannah in 30-plus years!
fox5atlanta.com
Arctic Blast: Busted pipes ruin Christmas for some
EAST POINT, Ga. - North Georgians are in for yet another cold night as the ‘Arctic Blast’ lives up to its name. One of the biggest issues residents are seeing from the winter weather is frozen pipes leading to bursts. An East Point family was one of the...
iheart.com
FIRST ALERT: Christmas morning begins under another wind chill advisory
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Most Lowcountry counties are under a wind chill advisory for the second morning in a row on Christmas Day. The National Weather Service issued the advisory Saturday night for Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, Colleton and Beaufort Counties until 10 a.m. with expected wind chill values as low as zero far inland and as low as 8 to 14 degrees along the coast.
cobbcountycourier.com
Christmas Day: Wind chill advisory until 11 a.m., abnormally low temperatures through Monday
The National Weather Service wind chill advisory for Cobb County and much of the rest of north Georgia continues through 11 a.m. this morning, Christmas Day. The abnormally low temperatures will continue through tomorrow. What is in the statement?. The statement gives the following details:. “This Hazardous Weather Outlook is...
A white day after Christmas for parts of NE Ga
It wasn’t much, but certainly nice to enjoy as a bit of a treat for the frigid temperatures metro Atlantans and the rest of Georgia had to endure the past few days. Snow, in the form of flurries and some snow showers, fell across parts of north and middle Georgia Monday night. Not nearly enough for a true white Christmas on the day after, but a taste of it.
Bulloch Preparing for Extremely Cold Temperatures
Bulloch County citizens should begin preparing now for extremely cold temperatures as Winter Storm Elliott enters our area early evening. Bulloch County could see temperatures Friday, December 23, 2022 dipping down to 16 °F with wind chills at 1 °F. The Grice Connect team is monitoring Winter Storm...
When will the cold weather in Georgia end?
Santa Claus will come and go tonight, but he won’t be taking extreme cold temperatures away when he leaves. Freezing temperatures and high wind chills will remain throughout Georgia at least through Monday. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until 1 p.m. Sunday across portions of north-central and...
Weather brings rolling power outages, bursting water pipes across Upstate
In what is the coldest Christmas the Upstate has seen in decades, power outages are rippling across the area and leaving thousands without power.
WIS-TV
SC prepares for cold weekend temperatures
Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 11 p.m. Monday through Friday.
See what roads are closed in the Smokies
The Smokies Road Info posted on Twitter about the road closures due to snow and ice.
Parts of north Georgia seeing snow after days-long freeze
ATLANTA — Some parts of north Georgia are now seeing snow after days of frigid temperatures. Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Jennifer Lopez said snow flurries will wrap up around 1 a.m. in parts of north Georgia. Some snow was already accumulating in Whitfield County before 6 p.m. Monday.
How long will below freezing temperatures last in Georgia?
An arctic blast is expected to hit Georgia Thursday night and into Friday morning, bringing below freezing temperatures and wind chills below zero degrees. But how long are those temperatures expected to last?. Get ready, Georgia, you’re going to be in a deep freeze for several days from tonight through...
GDOT announces lane closures due to dangerous cold weather conditions
ATLANTA — Georgia Department Of Transportation released a winter weather advisory announcing road closures due to the weather conditions effecting the roads. An arctic blast arrived in north Georgia overnight Thursday, going into Friday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Due to the extreme weather...
fox5atlanta.com
Do not call 911; What to do if your frozen pipes burst
ATLANTA - While the entire nation has been tasked with record low temperatures, blustery winds and winter wonderlands, many metro Atlanta residents woke up to frozen water pipes threatening to burst. Brittany Carter, a resident at MAA Brookwood, told FOX 5 she had to place buckets all over her apartment...
Do's and don'ts of dealing with bitter sub-freezing weather in Georgia
ATLANTA — Before heading out to shop for last minute gifts, you’ll want to make sure your tank is full of gas, you have antifreeze, and you are stocked up on items like water, blankets and snacks just in case you get stranded while out. Although GDOT is...
Comments / 0