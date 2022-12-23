Read full article on original website
Two Alarm Fire In The Jeep Store, Ocean Township
December 26, 2022 Photos, video and story by: Ryan Mack, Jersey Shore Fire Response OCEAN, NJ (MONMOUTH)–Around 9:15 p.m., police…
Hatzolah of Central Jersey Welcomes 16 New Members from Lakewood, Toms River, Jackson, Howell and Manchester [PHOTOS]
Just a few months after taking on six new members in the Jackson and Toms River areas, Hatzolah of Central Jersey welcomes another 16 new members who are beginning their observation period to the team as it continues to cover more areas around Central Jersey. The new members reside throughout...
Urgent Message from Lakewood Police Chief Greg Meyer
Police Chief Greg Meyer this evening is urging parents to alert their children about the dangers of playing on the partially-frozen Lake Carasaljo. “Despite it appearing frozen, the lake can actually have only a thin layer of ice at the surface, giving it a frozen appearance and giving children a false sense of security,” Chief Meyer told TLS. “Falling through the ice into the frigid water temperatures can prove fatal in minutes.”
Man Arrested in Lakewood For Making False Report of Person With Gun [PHOTO]
A man was arrested for making a false report which drew a large police response, TLS has learned. At approximately 5:00 PM on Sunday, police received a call about a large fight at the Carasaljo Inn on Madison Avenue in Lakewood, with a report of one person armed with a gun.
Woman found dead along busy N.J. highway on Christmas Day
The body of a woman believed to be in her 40s was found on the shoulder of Route 1 north in West Windsor on Christmas Day, authorities said Monday. The Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office and West Windsor police said that the cause and manner of her death remain under investigation. Her identity was not immediately released, pending notification of her next of kin.
NJ Christmas horrors: Body left in garbage bag and woman found dead on Route 1
It was a busy holiday weekend for homicide detectives in Mercer County, where residents in two municipalities stumbled upon disturbing crime scenes. In Trenton, a decomposing body was found in a garbage bag on Friday. And on Christmas Day, the body of a woman was found on Route 1 in West Windsor.
Surveillance Video Captures Moment Vehicle Crashes through Lakewood Storefront
Surveillance video obtained by TLS shows the moment a driver lost control of her vehicle and crashed through the entrance of a storefront in Lakewood. The accident happened last week, when an elderly woman attempted to park, and apparently hit the gas instead of the brake.
1 injured after popular Pennsauken restaurant goes up in flames
A popular restaurant in Pennsauken, New Jersey was damaged during a fire on Christmas morning.
Driver killed when car splits in half, slides across NJ parkway: police
A New Jersey driver was killed in a crash on the Garden State Parkway Friday evening, police said.
Lakewood Police Department Announces New Alert System
LPD: Effective January 1, 2023 the Lakewood Police Department will no longer utilize Nixle for our emergency alerts and community notification system. Instead, we have migrated to Command Central Notify powered by Motorola Solutions. If you or you subscribers are interested in signing up for emergency notifications you may do so by going to the following link.
This Quaint New Jersey Town Voted Best To Visit In The Winter
Winter has officially kicked off, and although there are some people who think it's the time of year to break out their comfy clothes and stay put for a few months, other people think it's the perfect time to go out and explore!. There are a lot of great small...
‘Heart and soul’ of beloved N.J. ice cream business dies at 85
The “heart and soul” of an iconic family-owned Newark ice cream shop that grew into one of the biggest names in Garden State ice cream has died at the age of 85, his family announced Monday. Frank Nasto Jr., of Newark’s Nasto’s Ice Cream Co., died on Christmas...
Are you legally required to shovel your sidewalks in New Jersey?
Make sure you're up to date with New Jersey's snow removal laws before the winter snow gets here. As you know, New Jersey's weather can be unpredictable. We've still got the entire winter season ahead of us, which means plenty of opportunities for bigger snowstorms. Most of us know that...
One Of New Jersey’s Best Hot Dog Joints Has Been Opened Nearly 100 Years
This place makes hotdogs an absolute art form, and it's simple to see why people go out of their way to grab a bite to eat from this legendary restaurant open since 1932!. When I think of hot dogs, I usually picture one of two things; a pot of boiling water that has a pack of ballpark franks in it, or over-chared dogs on a charcoal grill.
Flooding in New Jersey from Friday’s pre-Christmas winter storm
Communities across New Jersey are dealing with flooding. As rain and snow falls, New Jersey is bracing for arctic cold. ❄ Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow is mapping out the holiday weekend weather for NJ. Severe winter weather descending on much of the country early Friday rolled into New Jersey in...
Atlantic County woman arrested, charged for murdering husband
MAYS LANDING, N.J. (CBS) – A woman from Atlantic County was arrested and charged with the murder of her husband, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said. Fifty-one-year-old Marylue Wigglesworth allegedly killed her 57-year-old husband, David Wigglesworth, on Sunday night in Mays Landing.Officials say the Township of Hamilton Police Department responded to a home on the 5200 block of Somers Point Road in Mays Landing around 10 p.m. There, police found David Wigglesworth with a gunshot wound. He died at the home, police say.Authorities arrested Marylue Wigglesworth in connection with the death of her husband. Prosecutors did not reveal any further information about any possible motives.Marylue Wigglesworth is currently at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.This homicide is under investigation. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office and the Township of Hamilton Police Department are asking you to contact them if you know anything about this incident.
New Jersey Must-Try Hot Dog Spots
New Jersey is a hot dog paradise. With a history of more than a century of family-owned hot dog joints, there is a wide variety of famous and not-so-popular options. The most popular style of hot dog is the Texas wiener. This dog is topped with peppers and onions. It's also often served with french fries. If you want something a bit different, try a Ripper. A ripper is a pork and beef hot dog. They are deep-fried, and the skins rip when they're cooked. Below are your staff picks for the Best of NJ Hot Dogs.
VIDEO: American Dream Mall Visitors Stuck For Over 90 Minutes Attempting to Exit Mall
Stay up to...
