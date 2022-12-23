Read full article on original website
Yankton couple remembered; Street cleanup; More snow
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Tuesday. Here’s KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know to start your day. Over the Christmas holiday, Gov. Kristi Noem announced commutations for seven people. The leader of Yankton County Emergency Services and his wife both died on the...
Blizzard conditions developing in NE South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snow drifts are forming in northeastern KELOLAND Monday evening, the South Dakota Highway Patrol said. Authorities say that blizzard conditions are beginning to form along Interstate 29 near Wilmot. Visibility is reduced in that area. Highway Patrol also posted the photo below to show...
Snow pickup to continue this week in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Weather has been the dominant story in the days leading up to and including Christmas Day. The intense cold isn’t just bad for exposed skin; it presents challenges for snow cleanup. “That was really problematic for our equipment,” said Dustin Hansen, street manager...
Most-viewed 2022 KELOLAND stories by month
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There were plenty of headlines throughout the 12 months in 2022. From devastating derecho storms to an impeachment of a state official, you will find a list of the most-viewed stories on KELOLAND.com from each month. The story listed with each month is what was considered the most-viewed story during the length of each calendar month.
How much moisture have we gotten this December?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We had a fresh hit of Christmas snow in KELOLAND. While Sioux Falls picked up an inch and a half, Brookings and Aberdeen had two and a half inches and Sisseton came in just shy of 4. It all adds to the amount of precipitation we’ve had in KELOLAND.
Warming arrives tomorrow: Storm Center PM Update – Monday, December 16
Thanks to those brisk NW winds overnight, there’s another cold air mass over eastern KELOLAND again. Temperatures are about 20 degrees below normal. Once again there is a boundary over the Missouri River. Rapid City is sharply warmer than eastern KELOLAND, behind a warm front that will be sweeping across the area over the next day.
Water line break damages Union Gospel; Others reported
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Union Gospel Mission has been severely damaged by a water main break, the mission’s marketing coordinator Elly Heckel said. Heckel said the water main break happened Monday night in the building at 701 E. 8th St. which includes the women’s and children’s shelter and the thrift store.
EYE ON KELOLAND: A new chapter for old farmhouses
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– It’s the end of an era for a local photographer who’s been preserving pieces of farm history for a decade. This is the last year Abby Bischoff will be producing her Abandoned South Dakota calendar highlighting abandoned farm sites across the state. Abby...
Sub-zero temperatures lead to uptick of car issues for South Dakotans
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After a week of below-zero temperatures, local car mechanics and auto part stores have been busy. NAPA Auto Parts in Aberdeen says they’ve only got a few bottles left of some important wintertime products, even after ordering extra stock. Sales Associate Michael Heard said the products NAPA is seeing fly off their shelves are gasoline antifreeze, water remover and starting fluid.
Safety tips for ice fishing
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Last week’s frigid cold temperatures might have some people thinking about ice — how thick is it, and is it ready for fishing?. Since November, Todd Heitkamp at Dakota Angler has seen quite a few people coming in and gearing up for ice fishing season.
Snow drift buries car
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Can you spot the car in the snow?. The South Dakota Highway Patrol shared a photo that looks like it’s just a pile of snow, but if you look closer, you’ll see there’s a car under there. Authorities say this is...
South Dakota tribes are still fighting the effects of the previous winter storms
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s almost been a week since South Dakota got hit with two winter storms. On Friday, Governor Noem tasked South Dakota’s National Guard to help the people on two of South Dakota’s Indian Reservations. The state’s national guard was called to State...
Delays, cancellations affect some airline travelers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Post-Christmas travel is in full swing for some people today, including at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport. Some are still flying into South Dakota for the holiday and others are headed back home. Tanner and Lexi Munk were visiting family in South Dakota for...
Feeding South Dakota receives double- and triple-donation match
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A couple is matching all Feeding South Dakota donations until the end of the year. One family has also stepped up to triple match donations for one day on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Bill and Carolyn Hicks from Furniture Mart USA will double any...
Southwest Power Pool sent alerts during the extreme cold spells
PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- The Southwest Power Pool has been sending out Level One Emergency Energy Alerts as the arctic cold plunges south through their fourteen state service area. It puts electric utilities on notice that power demand has risen above their forecasts. South Dakota Public Utilities Commissioner Kristie Fiegen says tied...
Cold Today, ‘Warm’ Tomorrow
One more cold day, then warming. Temperatures in eastern KELOLAND will stay in the single digits and low teens for highs today, but western South Dakota will warm to the 30s and 40s. With winds of 10-20 mph, wind chills will stay in the minus teens and minus 20s. Lows...
Feeding South Dakota shares mobile food distribution schedule
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Feeding South Dakota shared their mobile food distribution times and locations for the week of Dec. 25-31. There will be no distributions on Monday. Locations and times for distributions are listed below:. Monday:. No distributions. Tuesday:. Aberdeen - Freedom Church, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Demand for food increasing in South Dakota
SOUTH DAKOTA(WNAX)- A number of factors are coming together to increase the demand for food. Megan Kjose with Feeding South Dakota says their numbers are higher now than during the pandemic. Kjose says while people are in a giving mood, their needs rise after the holidays. Kjose says they will...
Clipper system/winds exit overnight; Warming begins Tuesday: Storm Center PM Update – Sunday, December 25
A fast-moving clipper system is plowing through KELOLAND from NW to SE, bringing a light mix of rain and snow with strong winds. There have been some travel issues reported in open areas. Sioux Falls airport had an inch by 2 pm. Snowfall amounts through tonight should not be too significant, a couple inches. But we could get some 3” totals in NE South Dakota through SW Minnesota – as I often say, near the wind turbines is where the locally heavier amounts would be expected. A brisk NW wind will likely blow around those snowflakes.
Outdoor activities in, around Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It will be warmer this week than last week so if the kids are home from school, adults have some time off from work or relatives are in town, it’s a chance to get outside. The Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation Department has...
