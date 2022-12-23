NW Portland home goes up in flames amid sub-freezing temps
PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Firefighters battled a three-story house fire in Portland’s Pearl District that ignited around midnight during challenging sub-freezing and windy conditions.
Smoke was reportedly billowing from the home when Portland Fire & Rescue arrived. PF&R said windy conditions fueled the fire's spread on the second and third floors, prompting a second alarm to be called.
Some crews were directed to protect a nearby apartment complex that they were worried could catch on fire.
With the blaze growing rapidly, PF&R’s chief ordered firefighters inside the burning home to exit.
While crews tried to inspect the fire in the basement, fire officials said the blaze had grown to “unsafe levels” for crews to be inside. PF&R managed to attack the fire from outside, eventually downgrading the fire from a second alarm and allowing crews to re-enter.
The flames were put out but crews remain on the scene to monitor any hotspots.
PF&R did not release information on possible injuries.
