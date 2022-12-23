ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

NW Portland home goes up in flames amid sub-freezing temps

By Hailey Dunn
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Firefighters battled a three-story house fire in Portland’s Pearl District that ignited around midnight during challenging sub-freezing and windy conditions.

Smoke was reportedly billowing from the home when Portland Fire & Rescue arrived. PF&R said windy conditions fueled the fire’s spread on the second and third floors, prompting a second alarm to be called.

Freezing rain dominates Friday: Here’s how it shakes out

Some crews were directed to protect a nearby apartment complex that they were worried could catch on fire.

With the blaze growing rapidly, PF&R’s chief ordered firefighters inside the burning home to exit.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00PFIh_0jsWoOHo00
    Flames and smoke seen from a 3-story home in NW Portland on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022 (Courtesy: PF&R).
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wals1_0jsWoOHo00
    A NW Portland home was scorched during a fire on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022 (Courtesy: PF&R).
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F9XlU_0jsWoOHo00
    A NW Portland home was scorched during a fire on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022 (Courtesy: PF&R).
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ey7KG_0jsWoOHo00
    Flames from NW Portland home burning on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022 (Courtesy Jozell Johnson).
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LZV3S_0jsWoOHo00
    Smoke billows from a NW Portland home that caught fire on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022 (Courtesy: PF&R).

While crews tried to inspect the fire in the basement, fire officials said the blaze had grown to “unsafe levels” for crews to be inside. PF&R managed to attack the fire from outside, eventually downgrading the fire from a second alarm and allowing crews to re-enter.

The flames were put out but crews remain on the scene to monitor any hotspots.

PF&R did not release information on possible injuries.

An investigation is underway.

KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

