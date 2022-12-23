ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WILX-TV

Eaton County ready to recycle your string lights

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Eaton County is urging residents to safely dispose of their string lights through a recycling program available through January. LED and Non-LED string lights will be accepted, but no other electronic items, equipment, lightbulbs, or batteries will be accepted. If you have additional items you are looking to recycle but are not accepted at this event, check the resource guide HERE.
EATON COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Space heater sets off fire alarms at hotel

MUNDY TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Firefighters believe the cause of a fire at a Genesee County hotel is a space heater that overheated. Fire alarms started reportedly going off at the Gateway Hotel in Mundy Township on Gateway Centre Boulevard around 11 a.m. The Mundy Township Fire Department said when...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Heating, leaks hit Lansing apartments after snow storm

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – This weekend’s blizzard has left its mark on some Lansing apartment buildings facing no heat and flooding. While some apartment owners said they are fixing the problems, one woman said it is exhausting waiting for improvements. “I’m hoping they can get the bigger things taken care of like the heat and […]
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

End of the year warm-up and Mega Millions grows

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole joins the Now Desk to preview a warm-up as we wrap-up 2022 and Seth Wells is back to take a look at some of the top trending stories of the day. ALMANAC INFORMATION for December 27, 2022. Average High: 33º...
LANSING, MI
Ask Lansing

What should I do to help the homeless people around me in Lansing?

Potentially dumb question as I am thinking I need to call 311, but wanted to see if there may be potentially other/better options in this situation. There is a homeless women that lives at one of the corners of my house. I have seen her there for years and normally she disappears in the winter and I assume she finds some sort of housing.
LANSING, MI
US 103.1

Already with the Valentine’s Candy, Michigan?

The turkeys are barely breathing their sighs of relief to have made it another year. Santa's sleigh has yet to take off. And at least one Lansing-area establishment has already trotted out the Valentine's Day chocolates. Those red heart-shaped boxes of melt-in-your-mouth chocolate are already adorning the store shelves at...
LANSING, MI
MLive

Genesee County considers buying old McDonald Dairy in Flint

FLINT, MI -- Genesee County officials are considering the acquisition of the former McDonald Dairy in Flint, a building that was constructed in 1929 and that has been shuttered for more than 20 years. County Director of Administration Josh Freeman told the Board of Commissioners recently that the property on...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Officials: Several residents without water due to main break

OWOSSO, Mich. (WNEM) - Officials said that several mid-Michigan residents remain without water as crews continue to repair a break on a private line. The city of Owosso said Saturday that it has been investigating a water main break discovered on a line owned by the Steam Railroading Institute. Officials...
OWOSSO, MI
WILX-TV

Crews respond to a water main break in Lansing at South Washington

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police were called around 5 a.m. on Tuesday morning for a water main break in a Lansing building at 2025 South Washington. This is near the intersection of Washington and Mount Hope Avenue. News 10 is at the scene. Police told News 10 that there are...
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Woman dies from cold in Bath Township

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – A Clinton county woman died after taking her dog for a walk Friday morning. It happened early this morning at Vista Springs Timber Ridge assisted living facility in Clinton County’s Bath Township. That’s where staffers say an elderly lady known to walk her dog every morning was caught in the […]
CLINTON COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan plow drivers warn drivers of blowing snow, ice on roads

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Snow plow trucks were out early Friday morning to clear the roads as soon as the snow started to accumulate. A powerful winter storm made its way to Michigan overnight, bringing snow, ice, strong winds and power outages. Land Visions in Lansing started cleaning roads and...
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Ingham Co. family reunited with dog after 6 months apart

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – An Ingham County family was reunited with its dog – six months after it went missing, thanks to a group of generous and giving people in Livonia. It’s an incredible story that the Campos family is calling a Christmas miracle. Last summer,...
INGHAM COUNTY, MI

