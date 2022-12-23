Read full article on original website
WILX-TV
Eaton County ready to recycle your string lights
EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Eaton County is urging residents to safely dispose of their string lights through a recycling program available through January. LED and Non-LED string lights will be accepted, but no other electronic items, equipment, lightbulbs, or batteries will be accepted. If you have additional items you are looking to recycle but are not accepted at this event, check the resource guide HERE.
Amid major snowfall, heating issues plague Lansing apartments
Those who live in one South Lansing apartment complex said they spent last week's Christmas blizzard in the cold.
WNEM
Space heater sets off fire alarms at hotel
MUNDY TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Firefighters believe the cause of a fire at a Genesee County hotel is a space heater that overheated. Fire alarms started reportedly going off at the Gateway Hotel in Mundy Township on Gateway Centre Boulevard around 11 a.m. The Mundy Township Fire Department said when...
Heating, leaks hit Lansing apartments after snow storm
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – This weekend’s blizzard has left its mark on some Lansing apartment buildings facing no heat and flooding. While some apartment owners said they are fixing the problems, one woman said it is exhausting waiting for improvements. “I’m hoping they can get the bigger things taken care of like the heat and […]
WILX-TV
End of the year warm-up and Mega Millions grows
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole joins the Now Desk to preview a warm-up as we wrap-up 2022 and Seth Wells is back to take a look at some of the top trending stories of the day. ALMANAC INFORMATION for December 27, 2022. Average High: 33º...
What should I do to help the homeless people around me in Lansing?
Potentially dumb question as I am thinking I need to call 311, but wanted to see if there may be potentially other/better options in this situation. There is a homeless women that lives at one of the corners of my house. I have seen her there for years and normally she disappears in the winter and I assume she finds some sort of housing.
Already with the Valentine’s Candy, Michigan?
The turkeys are barely breathing their sighs of relief to have made it another year. Santa's sleigh has yet to take off. And at least one Lansing-area establishment has already trotted out the Valentine's Day chocolates. Those red heart-shaped boxes of melt-in-your-mouth chocolate are already adorning the store shelves at...
Genesee County considers buying old McDonald Dairy in Flint
FLINT, MI -- Genesee County officials are considering the acquisition of the former McDonald Dairy in Flint, a building that was constructed in 1929 and that has been shuttered for more than 20 years. County Director of Administration Josh Freeman told the Board of Commissioners recently that the property on...
Fire Ravages A Rural Battle Creek Farmhouse Killing Three Pets
It was during the blizzard that crossed Southwest Michigan over the Holiday weekend, that a tragic fire struck a rural Battle Creek farmhouse, on Christmas Eve, killing three dogs that were trapped inside. The Battle Creek Fire Department was dispatched at 12:36 PM, Saturday afternoon, and as they approached the...
WNEM
Officials: Several residents without water due to main break
OWOSSO, Mich. (WNEM) - Officials said that several mid-Michigan residents remain without water as crews continue to repair a break on a private line. The city of Owosso said Saturday that it has been investigating a water main break discovered on a line owned by the Steam Railroading Institute. Officials...
WILX-TV
Crews respond to a water main break in Lansing at South Washington
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police were called around 5 a.m. on Tuesday morning for a water main break in a Lansing building at 2025 South Washington. This is near the intersection of Washington and Mount Hope Avenue. News 10 is at the scene. Police told News 10 that there are...
Michigan overstock stores turn inventory glut into discount gold
Standing outside at 9 a.m. on a cold December morning, Sophie Ewing is gearing up for a treasure hunt. She is in a long line of more than 20 shoppers waiting for doors to open at a B2 bargain bins store in Grand Rapids. Every Tuesday new inventory comes to...
A spring-like thaw with rain leads Michigan out of 2022 and into 2023
Temperatures will soar into the week ahead with some rain showers. Some areas might be more than 50 degrees warmer by the time we roll into the final days of 2022.
This home’s Christmas light display is worth the visit to Jackson County
JACKSON, MI – Putting lights up isn’t just something the Shoemakers do for those driving by -- they do it as a family tradition. Holiday festivities have always been a big part of Zach Shoemaker’s life -- especially the lights. So he decided to make a Christmas light display outside of their home an activity for the whole family to enjoy.
Michigan mother of triplets is home for the holidays with help from Habitat for Humanity
JACKSON, MI -- Sara Napoletano has found peace. And maybe a little bit of quiet. Both can be hard to find for the single mother of five which includes 7-year-old triplets, but a new home certainly helps. On Dec. 12, Napoletano became a homeowner with the help of Greater Jackson...
Woman dies from cold in Bath Township
BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – A Clinton county woman died after taking her dog for a walk Friday morning. It happened early this morning at Vista Springs Timber Ridge assisted living facility in Clinton County’s Bath Township. That’s where staffers say an elderly lady known to walk her dog every morning was caught in the […]
WILX-TV
Michigan plow drivers warn drivers of blowing snow, ice on roads
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Snow plow trucks were out early Friday morning to clear the roads as soon as the snow started to accumulate. A powerful winter storm made its way to Michigan overnight, bringing snow, ice, strong winds and power outages. Land Visions in Lansing started cleaning roads and...
Blizzard of 2022: How did West Michigan stack up?
The biggest storm in a decade delivered whipping winds and blizzard conditions the week of Christmas with lingering affects lasting through Christmas Day. The storm is considered to be just as strong, if not stronger than the Ground Hog Day Blizzard of 2011.
LPD enters “maximum enforcement period” for holidays
During an MEP, LPD officers will be extra vigilant while patrolling the roads.
WLNS
Ingham Co. family reunited with dog after 6 months apart
INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – An Ingham County family was reunited with its dog – six months after it went missing, thanks to a group of generous and giving people in Livonia. It’s an incredible story that the Campos family is calling a Christmas miracle. Last summer,...
