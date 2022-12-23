Read full article on original website
KFVS12
Legends Cape Girardeau briefly evacuated after pipes burst, flooding hallways
Legends Cape Girardeau briefly evacuated after pipes burst, flooding hallways
KFVS12
Multiple crews respond to Carterville house fire
CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - Multiple crews were called to a house fire Tuesday morning near the intersection of Olive and Virginia Avenues in Carterville. The blaze was first reported at about 7:30 a.m. An older two-story home was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived. Firefighters from several departments were brought in...
KFVS12
Pipe bursts in Cape Girardeau near Arena Park
Pipe bursts in Cape Girardeau near Arena Park
KFVS12
MSHP responded to five weather-related crashes on I-55 Monday night
MSHP responded to five weather-related crashes on I-55 Monday night
KFVS12
The Breakfast Show Too headlines 12/27
The Breakfast Show Too headlines 12/27

Multiple crews were called to a house fire Tuesday morning near the intersection of Olive and Virginia Avenues in Carterville. Crews are working on a leak or break on a 6″ pipe near Arena Park in Cape Girardeau. Keeping pets safe during New Year's celebrations.
KFVS12
Stabbing death under investigation in Christopher, Ill.
Stabbing death under investigation in Christopher, Ill.
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau Police urge drivers to stay home because of slick roadways
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police are urging drivers to avoid traveling Tuesday morning, December 27 because of icy conditions. Police say the roadways are dangerous. Within two hours during the morning commute, officers responded to six weather-related crashes. Police said streets throughout the city are very slick,...
KFVS12
Towing services on call during slick wintry conditions
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Winter weather is still here in the Heartland. While trucks are busy clearing snow off the roads, tow trucks are also busy clearing vehicles off the road. Matt Seyer says he’s answering 30-40 calls a day at his towing and auto business since the winter...
Why MoDOT head doesn’t want crews treating roadways with chemicals
The director of Missouri's transportation department is telling crews around the state not to put any chemicals on the roads for fear that they could turn to ice.
KFVS12
3 arrested on drug trafficking charges in Scott City
3 arrested on drug trafficking charges in Scott City
westkentuckystar.com
Fire put out at Paducah orthodontist office
Fire crews reportedly dealt with a fire this morning at a Paducah orthodontist office on Kentucky Avenue. Earlier reports had the location as the Paducah Women's Clinic, but that has been clarified by the fire department not to be the case. Crews were dispatched before 7 am when witnesses reported...
kwos.com
Missouri health officials deny reinstatement of operating licenses for two rural mid-Missouri hospitals
A state lawmaker from mid-Missouri’s Mexico says Platinum Health has not made required major repairs to the now-closed Mexico and Fulton hospitals. State Rep. Kent Haden (R-Mexico) tells the “Mexico Ledger” that is the reason that the state Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) denied reinstatement of the hospital licenses. The hospitals have been closed since late March.
KFVS12
SUV crashes into a mobile home near Lake of the Ozarks
BRUMLEY, Mo. (KY3) - Troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated a crash where an SUV drove into a mobile home near Lake of the Ozarks Sunday. According to Troop F, no one was injured when the SUV attempted to make a U-turn and ended up skidding off the road and into the house.
Cursed? Another Life Perishes in Missouri’s Most Dangerous Lake
I used to shrug off mentions that there's a curse on Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks. Now that another life has been taken by what is ranked as America's most dangerous lake, I'm beginning to seriously wonder if it's true after all. Fox 2 in St. Louis is reporting that...
KFVS12
2 small earthquakes recorded in New Madrid County, Mo. Tuesday morning
A small earthquake was recorded early Tuesday morning, December 27 in New Madrid County. 211 years since massive earthquake hits New Madrid fault. December 16, 2022, marks 211 years since a New Madrid, Missouri earthquake sequence that was felt as far as New York City. 3.2 magnitude earthquake recorded overnight.
KFVS12
Police investigating series of drive-by shootings
JACKSON and WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Williamson County Major Case Squad and several police departments are investigating a series of drive-by shootings in Williamson and Jackson Counties. According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, the shootings happened during the early morning hours of Saturday, December 24 in Marion,...
KFVS12
Gateway Arch to require masks again starting Tuesday
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Gateway Arch National Park will be requiring masks starting Dec. 27 in accordance with new guidance from the National Park Service. All staff and visitors will be required to wear a well-fitting, high-quality mask such as a surgical mask regardless of vaccination status. Cloth masks are not considered to high-quality and are not allowed.
northwestmoinfo.com
Mo-Dot Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri, December 26 – January 1
U.S. Route 36 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Missouri River is currently suspended for winter, work will resume Spring 2023. Westbound is narrowed to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction through June 2023. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.) Route 759 – RAMP CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project...
kttn.com
Video: 19 troopers graduate from the Missouri State Highway Patrol Law Enforcement Academy
Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, announces that 19 troopers graduated from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy on December 22, 2022. The ceremony took place at 10 a.m. in the Academy gymnasium, 1510 East Elm Street, Jefferson City, MO. The graduation ceremony, as it was live-streamed on the Patrol’s Facebook page, is presented below. The 115th Recruit Class reported to the Academy on July 5, 2022. The new troopers will report to duty in their assigned troops on January 9, 2023.
KFVS12
Police: Sikeston runaway found in Tenn. with gun, correctional officer badge
DYERSBURG, Tenn. (KFVS) - A call to police about a suspicious person at a home in Dyersburg, Tennessee leads to the arrest of a Sikeston teenager. Officers say they were called at 3:15 p.m. on Friday, December 23, to a home on the Upper Finely Road about a person dressed all in black allegedly trying to get into the garage at the house.
