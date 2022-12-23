ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau, MO

KFVS12

Multiple crews respond to Carterville house fire

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - Multiple crews were called to a house fire Tuesday morning near the intersection of Olive and Virginia Avenues in Carterville. The blaze was first reported at about 7:30 a.m. An older two-story home was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived. Firefighters from several departments were brought in...
CARTERVILLE, IL
KFVS12

Pipe bursts in Cape Girardeau near Arena Park

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

The Breakfast Show Too headlines 12/27

Multiple crews were called to a house fire Tuesday morning near the intersection of Olive and Virginia Avenues in Carterville. Crews are working on a leak or break on a 6″ pipe near Arena Park in Cape Girardeau. Keeping pets safe during New Year's celebrations. Updated: 8 hours ago.
CARTERVILLE, IL
KFVS12

Stabbing death under investigation in Christopher, Ill.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau Police urge drivers to stay home because of slick roadways

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police are urging drivers to avoid traveling Tuesday morning, December 27 because of icy conditions. Police say the roadways are dangerous. Within two hours during the morning commute, officers responded to six weather-related crashes. Police said streets throughout the city are very slick,...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Towing services on call during slick wintry conditions

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Winter weather is still here in the Heartland. While trucks are busy clearing snow off the roads, tow trucks are also busy clearing vehicles off the road. Matt Seyer says he’s answering 30-40 calls a day at his towing and auto business since the winter...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

3 arrested on drug trafficking charges in Scott City

SCOTT CITY, MO
westkentuckystar.com

Fire put out at Paducah orthodontist office

Fire crews reportedly dealt with a fire this morning at a Paducah orthodontist office on Kentucky Avenue. Earlier reports had the location as the Paducah Women's Clinic, but that has been clarified by the fire department not to be the case. Crews were dispatched before 7 am when witnesses reported...
PADUCAH, KY
kwos.com

Missouri health officials deny reinstatement of operating licenses for two rural mid-Missouri hospitals

A state lawmaker from mid-Missouri’s Mexico says Platinum Health has not made required major repairs to the now-closed Mexico and Fulton hospitals. State Rep. Kent Haden (R-Mexico) tells the “Mexico Ledger” that is the reason that the state Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) denied reinstatement of the hospital licenses. The hospitals have been closed since late March.
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

SUV crashes into a mobile home near Lake of the Ozarks

BRUMLEY, Mo. (KY3) - Troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated a crash where an SUV drove into a mobile home near Lake of the Ozarks Sunday. According to Troop F, no one was injured when the SUV attempted to make a U-turn and ended up skidding off the road and into the house.
KFVS12

Police investigating series of drive-by shootings

JACKSON and WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Williamson County Major Case Squad and several police departments are investigating a series of drive-by shootings in Williamson and Jackson Counties. According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, the shootings happened during the early morning hours of Saturday, December 24 in Marion,...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Gateway Arch to require masks again starting Tuesday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Gateway Arch National Park will be requiring masks starting Dec. 27 in accordance with new guidance from the National Park Service. All staff and visitors will be required to wear a well-fitting, high-quality mask such as a surgical mask regardless of vaccination status. Cloth masks are not considered to high-quality and are not allowed.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Mo-Dot Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri, December 26 – January 1

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Missouri River is currently suspended for winter, work will resume Spring 2023. Westbound is narrowed to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction through June 2023. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.) Route 759 – RAMP CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Video: 19 troopers graduate from the Missouri State Highway Patrol Law Enforcement Academy

Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, announces that 19 troopers graduated from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy on December 22, 2022. The ceremony took place at 10 a.m. in the Academy gymnasium, 1510 East Elm Street, Jefferson City, MO. The graduation ceremony, as it was live-streamed on the Patrol’s Facebook page, is presented below. The 115th Recruit Class reported to the Academy on July 5, 2022. The new troopers will report to duty in their assigned troops on January 9, 2023.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KFVS12

Police: Sikeston runaway found in Tenn. with gun, correctional officer badge

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (KFVS) - A call to police about a suspicious person at a home in Dyersburg, Tennessee leads to the arrest of a Sikeston teenager. Officers say they were called at 3:15 p.m. on Friday, December 23, to a home on the Upper Finely Road about a person dressed all in black allegedly trying to get into the garage at the house.
DYERSBURG, TN

