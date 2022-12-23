Read full article on original website
Related
Mount Washington researchers record 150-mile-per-hour wind gusts
Wind gusts reached over 70 miles per hour at their strongest point in Massachusetts on Friday. But atop the Northeast’s highest peak, the wind roared a bit harder. Researchers on the summit of Mount Washington said they recorded wind gusts of roughly 150 miles per hour Friday morning during an hours-long barrage that saw winds reach consistent speeds of 120 miles per hour, according to a report of summit conditions.
nbcboston.com
WATCH: Cape Cod Harbor Frozen Over Amid Cold Snap
How cold is it out there this morning? Cold enough that the ocean is freezing over on Cape Cod. Video shared on Twitter Monday shows Rock Harbor in Orleans, Massachusetts, completely frozen. Waves are turned into patches of ice and sea foam resembles piles of snow. The video also shows...
White Christmas on Cape Cod as ‘extremely rare’ snow band sweeps through
While most of Massachusetts woke Sunday morning to a cold but snowless Christmas Day, Martha’s Vineyard, Nantucket and parts of Cape Cod enjoyed the effects of an “extremely rare” band of snow that deposited more than 6 inches of accumulation in some areas of the islands. The...
Only 1 New England Town Makes List of Most Mispronounced Towns in the US
Not going to lie, I find it very amusing when I try to get people (not from New England) to pronounce towns and cities in Massachusetts, Maine, and New Hampshire. Yes, there are some easy town names to pronounce like "Portland" and "Boston". I mean everyone knows those, but some other city and town names outsiders just do not seem to comprehend.
Parts of Mass. wake up to a white Christmas due to ocean-effect
Mass. — Parts of Massachusetts were waking up to snowy sight outside their windows this morning. Martha’s Vineyard and many Cape Cod communities, have received several inches snow on the ground this Christmas due to ocean-effect showers. The Falmouth area had nearly 2 inches of snow, and Nantucket...
nbcboston.com
Late Christmas Eve, Power Still Out for Over 125,000 Across New England
Nearly all everyone in Massachusetts who had lost power had service restored by Saturday night, after a storm brought downpours and strong winds to the region, knocking down trees and power lines. But more more than 125,000 people across New England was in the dark about an hour before Christmas.
Massachusetts weather: Rare, significant snow band hits Martha’s Vineyard
For residents of the Cape and Islands and South Shore — and virtually no one else in Massachusetts — a white Christmas is a possibility, according to forecasters. Although most of the state has been witnessing a cold and dry holiday weekend, an “extremely rare and significant” snow band has been impacting Martha’s Vineyard early Saturday, and scattered ocean-effect snow showers are expected to sweep through the Cape and Islands until Sunday morning, the National Weather Service said.
Flight cancellations, power outages pile up as storm rages
Heavy winds and rain are posing challenges for holiday travel. Flight cancellations and power outages stacked up into the thousands on Friday, as an intense storm brought rain and heavy winds to jeopardize travel plans on the cusp of the Christmas weekend. There were over 11,000 flight delays and more...
Is the RMV open the day after Christmas in Massachusetts?
Bay Staters looking to register new vehicles or replace expiring driver’s licenses will need to wait until later this week. All Registry of Motor Vehicle offices in Massachusetts are closed Monday due to Christmas, the RMV and Massachusetts Department of Transportation said on Twitter. RMV offices, which will reopen...
WCVB
White Christmas for Cape Cod & Islands thanks to ocean-effect snow
BOSTON — The Massachusetts islands of Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket, as well as many Cape Cod communities, have several inches snow on the ground this Christmas due to ocean-effect showers. A band of ocean-effect snow made its way from Long Island Sound early Saturday morning and that snow continued...
Turnto10.com
Thousands without power as temperatures begin to fall
(WJAR) — Thousands of homes and businesses remained without power Friday night after a storm blew through Southern New England with heavy rain and strong winds. Rhode Island Energy reported that about 4,453 customers were without power as of 11:46 p.m. Eversource reported 9,285 customers affected in its Eastern...
NECN
Major Flooding Up New England's Coast as Storm Brings Walloping Waves
From Connecticut up to Maine, high tides and a powerful storm surge brought coastal flooding Friday, shutting down major roads. Friday's storm was bringing a potent mix of powerful winds -- in some places reaching hurricane force -- and heavy rain. Stretches of Rhode Island's Atlantic coast were seeing heavy...
Thursday night snow totals for Western Massachusetts
Snow is falling in parts of the pioneer valley.
whdh.com
More than 60,000 in the dark as crews scramble to restore power
NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - More than 60,000 people were without power Friday night as utility crews fanned out across Massachusetts to restore power before a bitter blast of cold air arrives. Many families were worried that their power wouldn’t be restored in time for Christmas. At Merrimack College...
School closings for Friday in Mass. and Southern NH
A handful of school districts in Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire have announced they will be closed Friday because of the storm that will make for hazardous driving with torrential rain and strong winds. Check the latest list here.
Damage reports from strong winds in western Massachusetts
22News is working for you with storm damage across western Massachusetts Friday morning due to the damaging winds.
High Winds, Heavy Rain Knock Out NH, ME, Power Before Deep Freeze
Thousands are without power Friday morning as winds and rain pound the Seacoast before the big freeze by nightfall. Heavy rain, strong gusty winds, and astronomically high tides are all expected, with winds out of the southeast at 25 to 35 mph and gusts up to 70 mph that will likely bring down trees, branches, and power lines. A High Wind Warning is in effect until 2 a.m. Saturday morning.
WBUR
Mass. driving school curriculum to soon adopt lessons on cannabis-impaired driving
In the new year, Massachusetts driving instructors will begin teaching student drivers about the harms of operating vehicles while impaired by cannabis. State transportation officials said in a statement that drivers' education classes across the state will integrate a new 25-minute module on the subject. The lessons will be taught at more than 460 driving schools across Massachusetts, the statement said.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire closings, delays reported as storm bringing heavy rain, strong winds approaches
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Closings and delays are being reported for Friday as an incoming storm is expected to bring snow, a winter mix, heavy rain and strong winds. Visit this link and refresh that page often for updates. >> Download the FREE WMUR app.
Long Wharf in Boston flooded during Friday's storm
BOSTON -- Long Wharf in Boston was completely underwater during Friday's storm. Outdoor seating at the Chart House was submerged in water. Around 11 a.m., a linen company was trying to make a delivery at Chart House but they were unable to. "I've actually been doing this for about three years now and I've never seen it like this before. This is insane, we've had many storms but nothing to this magnitude, this is insane," said Jacob Smith of Preferred Services Co. "Give me a raft or something, a canoe. Maybe Santa is bringing me a canoe." High tide, matched with heavy rain and strong winds, left the communities along the coast concerned about flooding. The New England Aquarium across from Long Wharf tells WBZ that it's become more common for them over the past decade. "Our staff and our scientists have really put a lot of effort into looking at this issue and seeing how collectively our community can come together and make a more resilient waterfront for Boston," said Luz Arregoces, Community Relations Director for the New England Aquarium.The MBTA closed the Long Wharf entrance to the Aquarium T station before high tide as a precaution.
Comments / 0