ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHNT News 19

Trump blasts Jan. 6 committee’s final report as ‘highly partisan’

By Rachel Scully
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kJ8OC_0jsWo6Tz00

Former President Trump slammed the final report released by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack Thursday night, calling the report “highly partisan” and accusing the panel of engaging in a “WITCH HUNT.”

“The highly partisan Unselect Committee Report purposely fails to mention the failure of Pelosi to heed my recommendation for troops to be used in D.C., show the ‘Peacefully and Patrioticly’ words I used, or study the reason for the protest, Election Fraud. WITCH HUNT!” he wrote in a Truth Social post late Thursday.

Jan. 6 committee releases final report

The former president’s post appears to refer to claims from him and his GOP allies that he made orders to have National Guard troops ready before Jan. 6., which former acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller denied during testimony shared by the committee earlier this year.

The House select committee released its highly anticipated 845-page final report on Thursday night. The report was made public three days after the committee held its final meeting and unveiled several criminal referrals targeting Trump.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WHNT News 19

Trump: Fear of indictments ‘didn’t play into’ 2024 run

(The Hill) – Former President Trump said in a new interview published on Friday that possible fears of being indicted “didn’t play into” his decision to run for president in 2024. Trump has been the subject of several probes, including the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot attack; one in Georgia’s […]
GEORGIA STATE
WHNT News 19

Busloads of migrants dropped off at vice president’s DC home on Christmas Eve

Multiple busloads of migrants were dropped off at Vice President Harris’s residence in Washington, D.C. on Saturday — Christmas Eve — leaving migrants on the streets in below-freezing temperatures, according to multiple reports. Three busloads of migrants were driven to D.C., ABC 7 reported, and arrived outside the Naval Observatory, which is the vice president’s residence. […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WHNT News 19

Democrats outraged over Christmas Eve migrant drop-off at VP’s house

Democrats are blasting the busing of migrants to Vice President Harris’s Washington, D.C., residence on Christmas Eve, taking aim at Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R), whom they blame for dropping the groups off in below-freezing temperatures on a holiday. The incident was the latest salvo in a months-long effort by Abbott and other Republican governors to […]
TEXAS STATE
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

50K+
Followers
17K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy