ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Tucson renter rule violates state law; No penalties for councilmember despite violations; Biggest Phoenix TV news of 2022

By Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EM2bN_0jsWo4iX00

A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich says Tucson's 'source of income' rule to protect renters violates state law.

Phoenix Councilmember Carlos Garcia faces no penalties after correcting campaign finance violations.

From longtime anchor Kent Dana's death to Kari Lake's election loss to Kris Pickel's firing, these were the major changes in Phoenix TV news in 2022.

Today, you can expect it to be partly sunny, with a high near 67 degrees. Clear at night, with a low near 43 degrees. Get the full forecast here.

Today in history

  • On this date in 1823, the poem “Account of a Visit from St. Nicholas” was published in the Troy (New York) Sentinel; the verse, more popularly known as ”‘Twas the Night Before Christmas,” was later attributed to Clement C. Moore.
  • In 1913, the Federal Reserve System was created as President Woodrow Wilson signed the Federal Reserve Act.
  • In 1941, during World War II, American forces on Wake Island surrendered to the Japanese.
  • In 1954, the first successful human kidney transplant took place at the Peter Bent Brigham Hospital in Boston as a surgical team removed a kidney from 23-year-old Ronald Herrick and implanted it in Herrick’s twin brother, Richard.
  • In 2017, the top leadership of the Miss America Organization resigned amid a scandal over emails in which pageant officials had ridiculed past winners over their appearance and intellect and speculated about their sex lives.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
arizonasuntimes.com

Kari Lake Attorney Response to Motions for Sanctions; Says They will Further Erode Trust in Elections

Following the dismissal of Kari Lake’s election challenge, Maricopa County, the Secretary of State’s Office (SOSO), and Democrat Governor-Elect Katie Hobbs all filed Motions for Sanctions and Applications for Attorney’s Fees Monday morning. Lake’s team responded, stating that sanctioning them in this trial would further erode trust in election systems.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
KYMA News 11

Saudi Arabian Lobbyist elected to Maricopa county supervisors, has influence over AZ Water

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The water crisis here in Arizona goes from bad to worse. In a post election story that might have fallen through the cracks, it's been discovered that Saudi Arabia has their hands all over our water. As a lawsuit for control of the water by multiple counties, including ours, The post Saudi Arabian Lobbyist elected to Maricopa county supervisors, has influence over AZ Water appeared first on KYMA.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
azpm.org

Colleges expect more undocumented students this spring after Prop 308

Paulina Mendoza, a Mesa resident, had just graduated high school in 2020 and was set to be the first in her family to attend college – until she wasn’t. State law at the time prohibited undocumented immigrants like Mendoza from getting in-state tuition at one of the state’s universities, even though they lived in state. Mendoza could not afford school at the out-of-state rate, which is two to three times higher than the in-state rate, so her college dream was put on hold.
MESA, AZ
12 News

Mesa church taking in 60 migrants a week

MESA, Ariz. — Every week, about 60 migrants searching for a new life are dropped off at a Valley church. Iglesia Cristiana El Buen Pastor Church near Alma School Road and Southern Avenue in Mesa takes them in, giving them warm meals, clothes, and a place to sleep. All of the items have been donated by the church and the community.
MESA, AZ
SignalsAZ

Tucson Public Housing Waitlist Opening Soon

The City of Tucson, on Tuesday, Jan. 3, will open the pre-application period for families and individuals seeking to be placed on a waitlist for public housing, and City of Tucson and Pima County Housing Choice Vouchers (Section 8). The pre-application period will continue through Tuesday, Jan. 24 and all applications received in this three-week window will be placed in a lottery.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Solving the housing crisis: Tiny home village coming to Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As the housing crisis continues, a local non-profit is stepping up to address homelessness across Tucson. The Homing Project volunteers have been working for over a year on a new rapid-rehousing effort. They’re building mini homes that will grow into a mini village with security and resources to help those facing homelessness get back on their feet.
TUCSON, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Judge rejects suit challenging Prop. 209, appeal on the horizon

A lawsuit hoping to void the medical debt reforms in Proposition 209, overwhelmingly approved by voters in November, was dismissed on Thursday by a Maricopa County Superior Court Judge.  A group of lenders and debt collectors alleged that the guidelines for wage garnishment in Prop. 209 were too vague and posed legal and financial risks […] The post Judge rejects suit challenging Prop. 209, appeal on the horizon appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
votebeat.org

Kari Lake seizes on shrunken ballot problem to claim stolen election

In court Thursday, Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake’s legal team seized on a new explanation for some of the Election Day problems in Maricopa County, arguing it shows malicious intent that ultimately changed the election outcome. While it’s true that Maricopa County election officials for the first time said...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Nearly all Southwest Airlines flights out of Phoenix Sky Harbor canceled into Tuesday; dozens of travelers stranded

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/CNN) -- All Southwest Airlines flights departing Phoenix Sky Harbor have been cancelled as of Monday night around 7 p.m. Nationally, 3,959 flights within, into, or out of the US had already been canceled by 9 p.m. ET on Monday, according to flight tracking website FlightAware, while almost 8,161 flights had been delayed. Southwest accounts for a whopping share of those. As of 9 p.m. at Sky Harbor, more than 272 flights had been cancelled and 258 had been delayed.
PHOENIX, AZ
stnonline.com

Arizona Student Suffers Suspected Overdose While on School Bus

A Desert View High School sophomore in Tucson, Arizona, suffered a suspected overdose when she lost consciousness while on board the school bus, reported Kgun9.com. On Monday afternoon, a Desert View School District bus driver observed the student as being “not fully conscious” aboard the bus. The driver then reportedly communicated with the school staff and relayed details about the student’s condition.
TUCSON, AZ
SignalsAZ

New Year’s Closures for Tucson, Yuma

With New Year’s Day right around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the city closures happening in Tucson and Yuma Cities. City of Tucson. City offices for the City of Tucson will be closed on Monday,...
TUCSON, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

24K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy