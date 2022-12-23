Tucson renter rule violates state law; No penalties for councilmember despite violations; Biggest Phoenix TV news of 2022
A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history.
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich says Tucson's 'source of income' rule to protect renters violates state law.
Phoenix Councilmember Carlos Garcia faces no penalties after correcting campaign finance violations.
From longtime anchor Kent Dana's death to Kari Lake's election loss to Kris Pickel's firing, these were the major changes in Phoenix TV news in 2022.
Today, you can expect it to be partly sunny, with a high near 67 degrees. Clear at night, with a low near 43 degrees. Get the full forecast here.
Today in history
- On this date in 1823, the poem “Account of a Visit from St. Nicholas” was published in the Troy (New York) Sentinel; the verse, more popularly known as ”‘Twas the Night Before Christmas,” was later attributed to Clement C. Moore.
- In 1913, the Federal Reserve System was created as President Woodrow Wilson signed the Federal Reserve Act.
- In 1941, during World War II, American forces on Wake Island surrendered to the Japanese.
- In 1954, the first successful human kidney transplant took place at the Peter Bent Brigham Hospital in Boston as a surgical team removed a kidney from 23-year-old Ronald Herrick and implanted it in Herrick’s twin brother, Richard.
- In 2017, the top leadership of the Miss America Organization resigned amid a scandal over emails in which pageant officials had ridiculed past winners over their appearance and intellect and speculated about their sex lives.
