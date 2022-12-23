Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Central and Southern Valley, Dawson, McCone, Richland, Wibaux by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-25 16:13:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-25 19:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central and Southern Valley; Dawson; McCone; Richland; Wibaux WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Blowing snow expected. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph and reduced visibility. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Montana. * WHEN...Until 7 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Barnes, Cass, Griggs, Nelson, Ransom, Richland, Sargent by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-25 11:42:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-25 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Barnes; Cass; Griggs; Nelson; Ransom; Richland; Sargent; Steele; Traill WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT WIND CHILL ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Portions of northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Heavy snowfall rates will significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall amounts and visibilities will vary over short distances..
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Kay, Noble by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-25 21:10:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-26 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 8 4 4 4 6 5 4 9 9 7. Target Area: Kay; Noble WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Light freezing rain. * WHERE...Kay and Noble Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Slippery sidewalks, overpasses and bridges possible.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Carquinez Strait and Delta by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 09:45:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-27 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Carquinez Strait and Delta; Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County; Northern San Joaquin Valley; Southern Sacramento Valley WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM PST THIS MORNING Winds across the Sacramento Valley and northern San Joaquin Valley have decreased below wind advisory criteria. Winds will steadily decrease through the day, though, lingering gusts of 20 to 35 mph will remain through the late morning and into the early afternoon. Heed any road closures and avoid downed trees and power lines.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Brooke, Hancock, Marshall, Ohio by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-24 18:34:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-25 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Brooke; Hancock; Marshall; Ohio WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of east central Ohio. Portions of northwest, southwest, and western Pennsylvania. Portions of northern and the northern panhandle of West Virginia. * WHEN...Until Noon EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could result in hypothermia or frostbite if precautions are not taken.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Winnebago by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 10:22:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-02 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: An ice jam is affecting water levels in this area. River forecasts during ice jams are less certain due to many complicated factors. Significant river ice cover can cause large water level fluctuations and flooding with little advanced notice. River ice may also cause gauge observations to be inaccurate. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and water.weather.gov The next statement is expected by late tonight. Target Area: Winnebago The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Illinois Rock River at Rockton affecting Winnebago County. Rock River at Byron affecting Ogle County. Rock River at Latham Park affecting Winnebago County. FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues. * WHERE...Rock River at Latham Park. * WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Water overflows low-lying river banks along Baldwin Drive and North Pier Drive in Machesney Park. Winnebago County considers "no wake" order for the Rock River. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 8.4 feet. - Forecast...Water levels may continue to fluctuate. The river is expected to continue to crest at 8.4 feet through tonight. - Action stage is 8.0 feet. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Chuska Mountains, Far Northwest Highlands, Jemez Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-28 00:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-29 09:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, dial 511 or 1.800.432.4269, or visit http://nmroads.com. Target Area: Chuska Mountains; Far Northwest Highlands; Jemez Mountains; Tusas Mountains Including Chama WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches below 7500 feet and 6 to 12 inches above 7500 feet. Snowfall amounts may exceed 12 inches above 9,000 feet, especially on west and southwest-facing slopes and ridges. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Far Northwest Highlands, Jemez Mountains, Tusas Mountains Including Chama, and Chuska Mountains. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to 9 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Some roads may be closed. Significant travel delays are possible. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Central Douglas County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 09:54:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-27 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Douglas County; Eastern Curry County and Josephine County; Eastern Douglas County Foothills WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Wind gusts of 55 to 75 mph are expected across the higher terrain. * WHERE...In California, much of western Siskiyou County except the most sheltered portions of the Klamath River Valley. Portions of Hwy 96, 3, and Sawyer`s Bar road will be impacted. This includes the communities of Etna, Callahan, and Fort Jones. In Oregon, portions of central Douglas County, eastern Curry and Josephine Counties and Eastern Douglas County Foothills. This includes all but the most sheltered valleys in these counties and includes portions of highways 199, 138, 38 and Interstate 5. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Hermosa Foot Hills, Northern Foot Hills, Rapid City by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 08:40:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-28 01:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Hermosa Foot Hills; Northern Foot Hills; Rapid City; Southern Foot Hills; Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...The Northern Foot Hills, the Rapid City area, the Southern Foot Hills, the Sturgis/Piedmont Foot Hills and the Hermosa Foot Hills. * WHEN...Until 1 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Sudden wind gusts can cause drivers to lose control, especially in lightweight or high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Lower Columbia by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 07:46:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-27 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Lower Columbia WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia, Greater Portland Metro Area, Central Willamette Valley and South Willamette Valley. In Washington, I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County and Greater Vancouver Area. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 08:11:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-27 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If possible, avoid being outside near trees and branches as they may be prone to fall. Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. Waves of 3 to 4 feet on Pyramid Lake. * WHERE...Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Small vessels may capsize on Pyramid Lake.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Modoc County, Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 09:54:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-27 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Modoc County; Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...In California, northeast Siskiyou and northwest Modoc Counties. In Oregon, the Klamath Basin. This includes highways 97, 140, 62, and 66. The warning includes the communities of Klamath Falls, Chiloquin, Dorris, Macdoel, Malin, and Modoc Point. The advisory includes the communities of Keno, Merrill, and Tulelake. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Surprise Valley California by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 08:11:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-27 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If possible, avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches as they may be prone to fall. Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Surprise Valley California WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. Waves of 3 to 4 feet on Pyramid Lake. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area, Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties, Northern Washoe County and Surprise Valley California. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Small vessels may capsize on Pyramid Lake. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will begin to impact the higher elevations this morning, especially above 7000 feet. This includes Donner Summit and Mt. Rose Summit. Snow coupled with strong gusty winds may reduce visibility in the mountains. Snow levels will drop through this afternoon.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 09:35:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-27 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 10 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Adverse travel conditions can be expected for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra, Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 09:41:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-27 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra; Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 15-25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra and Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra. * WHEN...Until noon PST today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
High Wind Warning issued for Central Siskiyou County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 09:54:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-27 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Central Siskiyou County; North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 75 mph. * WHERE...Central Siskiyou County. This includes portions of Interstate 5 from Weed to Yreka. Also, north central and southeast Siskiyou County. This includes Highway 97 and the communities of Bray and Tennant. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds will occur from Weed to Gazelle. Interstate 5 will be impacted by strong winds. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
weather.gov
High Wind Warning issued for Willapa Hills by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 07:46:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-27 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Willapa Hills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Willapa Hills. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 08:11:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-27 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If possible, avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches as they may be prone to fall. Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area; Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties; Northern Washoe County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. Waves of 3 to 4 feet on Pyramid Lake. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area, Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties, Northern Washoe County and Surprise Valley California. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Small vessels may capsize on Pyramid Lake. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will begin to impact the higher elevations this morning, especially above 7000 feet. This includes Donner Summit and Mt. Rose Summit. Snow coupled with strong gusty winds may reduce visibility in the mountains. Snow levels will drop through this afternoon.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-28 00:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-29 09:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, dial 511 or 1.800.432.4269, or visit http://nmroads.com. Target Area: Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 14 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to 9 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Check road conditions before heading out. Strong winds could cause damage to trees and power lines.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Beauregard, Calcasieu by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 11:21:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-29 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Beauregard; Calcasieu The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Louisiana Sabine River Near Deweyville ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sabine River Near Deweyville. * WHEN...Until early Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding will occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:45 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 24.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:45 AM CST Tuesday was 24.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 24.6 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 24.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (12 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Sabine River Deweyville 24.0 24.6 Tue 10 am CS 24.2 23.7 23.2
Comments / 0