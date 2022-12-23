Effective: 2022-12-27 10:22:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-02 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: An ice jam is affecting water levels in this area. River forecasts during ice jams are less certain due to many complicated factors. Significant river ice cover can cause large water level fluctuations and flooding with little advanced notice. River ice may also cause gauge observations to be inaccurate. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and water.weather.gov The next statement is expected by late tonight. Target Area: Winnebago The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Illinois Rock River at Rockton affecting Winnebago County. Rock River at Byron affecting Ogle County. Rock River at Latham Park affecting Winnebago County. FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues. * WHERE...Rock River at Latham Park. * WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Water overflows low-lying river banks along Baldwin Drive and North Pier Drive in Machesney Park. Winnebago County considers "no wake" order for the Rock River. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 8.4 feet. - Forecast...Water levels may continue to fluctuate. The river is expected to continue to crest at 8.4 feet through tonight. - Action stage is 8.0 feet. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL ・ 2 HOURS AGO