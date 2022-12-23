Effective: 2022-12-27 08:11:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-27 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: If possible, avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches as they may be prone to fall. Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Mono HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. Wind prone locations could gust up to 70 mph. Sierra ridges will gust near 90 mph. * WHERE...Mono County. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will begin to impact the higher elevations this morning, especially above 9000 feet. Snow coupled with strong gusty winds may reduce visibility in the mountains. Snow levels will drop through the afternoon on today as the Winter Storm Warning goes into effect.

