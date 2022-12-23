Read full article on original website
Winter Storm Warning issued for Central and Southern Valley, Dawson, McCone, Richland, Wibaux by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-25 16:13:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-25 19:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central and Southern Valley; Dawson; McCone; Richland; Wibaux WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Blowing snow expected. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph and reduced visibility. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Montana. * WHEN...Until 7 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Special Weather Statement issued for Anchorage, Matanuska Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 06:33:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-27 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anchorage; Matanuska Valley CHANCE FOR FREEZING DRIZZLE THIS MORNING IN ANCHORAGE AND THE MATANUSKA VALLEY There is a chance that freezing drizzle will form over the Anchorage Bowl and Matanuska Valley this morning. Dry air near the surface is preventing precipitation from reaching the ground as of 6am this morning. However, as precipitation continues to fall from the clouds above, it could saturate the near surface air and reach the ground. If freezing drizzle does occur, expect it to be very light and patchy in nature. For current road conditions, visit 511.alaska.gov.
High Wind Warning issued for Burney Basin, Eastern Shasta County, Central Sacramento Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 09:45:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-27 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Burney Basin, Eastern Shasta County; Central Sacramento Valley; Motherlode; Northeast Foothills, Sacramento Valley; Northern Sacramento Valley; Shasta Lake Area, Northern Shasta County; West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada; Western Plumas County, Lassen Park HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM PST THIS MORNING Winds across the northern Sacramento Valley and Northeast foothills have decreased below high wind criteria. Winds will steadily decrease through the day, though, lingering gusts of 20 to 35 mph will remain through the late morning and into the early afternoon. Heed any road closures and avoid downed trees and power lines.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Barnes, Cass, Griggs, Nelson, Ransom, Richland, Sargent by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-25 11:42:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-25 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for North Dakota can be found at dot.nd.gov/travel and for Minnesota at 511mn.org, or by calling 5 1 1 in either state. Target Area: Barnes; Cass; Griggs; Nelson; Ransom; Richland; Sargent; Steele; Traill WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT WIND CHILL ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Portions of northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Heavy snowfall rates will significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall amounts and visibilities will vary over short distances..
High Wind Warning issued for Mono by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 08:11:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-27 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: If possible, avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches as they may be prone to fall. Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Mono HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. Wind prone locations could gust up to 70 mph. Sierra ridges will gust near 90 mph. * WHERE...Mono County. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will begin to impact the higher elevations this morning, especially above 9000 feet. Snow coupled with strong gusty winds may reduce visibility in the mountains. Snow levels will drop through the afternoon on today as the Winter Storm Warning goes into effect.
High Wind Warning issued for Central Willamette Valley, Greater Portland Metro Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 07:46:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-27 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Central Willamette Valley; Greater Portland Metro Area; South Willamette Valley HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts 55 to 65 mph. Timing of strongest wind from 11 am to 3 pm. * WHERE...In Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area, Central Willamette Valley and South Willamette Valley. In Washington, Greater Vancouver Area. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeast Prince William Sound by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 06:19:00 AKST Expires: 2022-12-27 10:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Northeast Prince William Sound WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM AKST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Thompson Pass. * WHEN...Until 10 AM AKST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-28 00:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-29 09:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, dial 511 or 1.800.432.4269, or visit http://nmroads.com. Target Area: Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 14 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to 9 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Check road conditions before heading out. Strong winds could cause damage to trees and power lines.
Wind Advisory issued for Carquinez Strait and Delta by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 09:45:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-27 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Carquinez Strait and Delta; Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County; Northern San Joaquin Valley; Southern Sacramento Valley WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM PST THIS MORNING Winds across the Sacramento Valley and northern San Joaquin Valley have decreased below wind advisory criteria. Winds will steadily decrease through the day, though, lingering gusts of 20 to 35 mph will remain through the late morning and into the early afternoon. Heed any road closures and avoid downed trees and power lines.
High Wind Warning issued for Central Siskiyou County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 09:54:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-27 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Central Siskiyou County; North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 75 mph. * WHERE...Central Siskiyou County. This includes portions of Interstate 5 from Weed to Yreka. Also, north central and southeast Siskiyou County. This includes Highway 97 and the communities of Bray and Tennant. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds will occur from Weed to Gazelle. Interstate 5 will be impacted by strong winds. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Flood Warning issued for Mendocino by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 03:51:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-27 14:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Mendocino FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM PST THIS MORNING The Flood Warning will expire at 9 AM PST this morning for a portion of northwest California, including the following county, Mendocino. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Wind Advisory issued for Surprise Valley California by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 08:11:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-27 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If possible, avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches as they may be prone to fall. Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Surprise Valley California WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. Waves of 3 to 4 feet on Pyramid Lake. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area, Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties, Northern Washoe County and Surprise Valley California. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Small vessels may capsize on Pyramid Lake. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will begin to impact the higher elevations this morning, especially above 7000 feet. This includes Donner Summit and Mt. Rose Summit. Snow coupled with strong gusty winds may reduce visibility in the mountains. Snow levels will drop through this afternoon.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Chuska Mountains, Far Northwest Highlands, Jemez Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-28 00:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-29 09:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, dial 511 or 1.800.432.4269, or visit http://nmroads.com. Target Area: Chuska Mountains; Far Northwest Highlands; Jemez Mountains; Tusas Mountains Including Chama WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches below 7500 feet and 6 to 12 inches above 7500 feet. Snowfall amounts may exceed 12 inches above 9,000 feet, especially on west and southwest-facing slopes and ridges. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Far Northwest Highlands, Jemez Mountains, Tusas Mountains Including Chama, and Chuska Mountains. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to 9 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Some roads may be closed. Significant travel delays are possible. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
High Wind Warning issued for South Washington Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 07:46:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-27 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: South Washington Coast HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts of 60 to 80 mph.Strongest winds will be on exposed beaches and headlands. The timing of strongest winds will between now and noon today. * WHERE...South Washington Coast. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Flood Warning issued for Beauregard, Calcasieu by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 11:21:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-29 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Beauregard; Calcasieu The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Louisiana Sabine River Near Deweyville ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sabine River Near Deweyville. * WHEN...Until early Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding will occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:45 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 24.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:45 AM CST Tuesday was 24.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 24.6 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 24.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (12 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Sabine River Deweyville 24.0 24.6 Tue 10 am CS 24.2 23.7 23.2
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Clay, Craighead, Crittenden, Cross, Greene, Lee, Mississippi by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 01:47:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-26 15:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Clay; Craighead; Crittenden; Cross; Greene; Lee; Mississippi; Poinsett; St. Francis WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi, Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
High Wind Warning issued for Central Coast Range of Western Oregon by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 07:46:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-27 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Central Coast Range of Western Oregon; Coast Range of Northwest Oregon HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up of 60 to 70 mph. The timing of strongest winds will be through noon today. Winds will be much less in the lower sheltered valleys. * WHERE...Coast Range of Northwest Oregon and Central Coast Range of Western Oregon. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Wind Advisory issued for Jackson County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 09:54:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-27 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Jackson County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Jackson County. This includes Medford, Jacksonville, White City, Shady Cove, Ashland, and Gold Hill. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Freeze Warning issued for Coastal Levy, Inland Levy by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-28 03:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-28 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A freeze warning means widespread freezing temperatures are expected to occur. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Exposed outdoor water pipes may burst if not wrapped or covered. Target Area: Coastal Levy; Inland Levy FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Coastal Levy and Inland Levy Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Wind Advisory issued for Lower Columbia by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 07:46:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-27 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Lower Columbia WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia, Greater Portland Metro Area, Central Willamette Valley and South Willamette Valley. In Washington, I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County and Greater Vancouver Area. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
